EDITOR’S NOTE: Several game reports submitted to sports@kdhnews.com during the past month were diverted to a spam folder. They are being published today. The Herald apologizes for the delay. Missing game reports can be resubmitted to sports@kdhnews.com.
Amierah Moore scored a career-high 35 points and the Union Grove seventh-grade A-team Grizzlies avenged last week’s loss to the Lady Leopards in the KISD Invitational by winning 43-26 on Dec. 13.
Kaylah Vickers contributed four points in the post. Morgan Riggs and Jada Hood each added two points to round out the scoring.
Moore, Ariyah Abdullah, Chloe Jackson, Demari Yarbrough, Riggs and Makira Smith led an outstanding defensive effort.
The 7A Grizzlies begin conference play when the season resumes in the new year.
SMITH 7B 23, UNION GROVE 7B 12: The Grizzlies struggled after nearly two weeks off and lost to the Lady Leopards.
Maryam Noaman led Union Grove with four points. Janiya Roberts and Alana Curtis each contributed three points, and Ebony Campbell rounded out the scoring with two. Aliesha Mundle, Mekhia Thomas, Noaman, Curtis and Campbell were defensive standouts.
The B teams return to play after the winter break in the KISD B-Team Invitational Tournament.
SMITH 8A 45, UNION GROVE 8A 15: At Union Grove, Janeen Lashley-Hill was the top scorer for the Grizzlies in the loss with 11 points.
Ajaylia Arrindell and Tatijiana White each scored two points. Sabra Jones was a defensive standout.
Union Grove’s A team begins conference play on Jan. 19 against Liberty Hill.
SMITH 8B 18, UNION GROVE 8B 9: At Union Grove, Asiyah Irving led the defeated Grizzlies with three points. Natasha Grandberry, Mia Griffin and Ryan Baldon each added two.
Top rebounders were Diona Rodriquez and Re’Vynn Sanford. Loreta Hoxha and Yanira Barrientos also contributed for Union Grove. Baldon led the team in steals and was the defensive standout of the game for the second time this season.
Both teams will play next in the KISD B-team tournament beginning Jan. 6.
DEC. 6 BOYS
PATTERSON 8A 54, PALO ALTO 8A 46: Sean Parks (31 points) had his third straight 30-plus outing and the Cavaliers won their third in a row to start the season.
Patterson ran out to a 17-10 first quarter lead and kept that seven-point lead at the half, 29-22.
Jay’Dn Loggins added 10 points for the Cavs. Other scorers were Tavion Mcknight (seven), Malcolm Brock (three) and Jacob Tolbert (two).
AUDIE MURPHY 7A 57, UNION GROVE 7A 24: The Grizzlies turned in their best performance of the season in the loss.
Larry Jones led the way with 11 points, while Bryson Coleman threw in nine. Marcus Majors and Jaciel Pacheco each added a bucket. Jayden Abramsen, Gavin Arrindell and Tramel Bracey also played well.
DEC. 2 BOYS
PATTERSON 8A 63, UNION GROVE 8A 54: Sean Parks scored 36 points and the Cavaliers made it consecutive wins to start the season.
Patterson led 16-7 after the opening quarter. The Grizzlies trimmed the lead to 28-23 at halftime.
The Cavs made free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
Other scorers for Patterson were Jay’Dn Loggins (14 points), Jacaryous Perryman and Elijah Bass (four each), Tavion McKnight (three) and Carlos Robinson (two).
PATTERSON 8B 35, UNION GROVE 8B 17: Justin Wingwood scored nine points and the Cavaliers improved to 2-0 on the season.
Patterson led 19-8 at the break. After a slow start to begin the second half, the Cavs came through with some clutch defense and transition baskets.
Other scorers for Patterson were Curtiz Mathis and Nick Johnson (six points each), Tyree Reed (three), Farlando Bears, Aiden Bass, Chandler Rucker, Zamarion Vincent and Jaylin McCoy (two each) and Robert Curtis (one).
The B-team Cavs return to action on Jan. 6 in tournament play.
PATTERSON 7A 29, UNION GROVE 7A 2: The Grizzlies showed big improvement defensively from week one. Bryson Coleman, Larry Jones and Jaden Abramsen led the way with great effort.
PATTERSON 7B 41, UNION GROVE 7B 16: The Grizzlies improved offensively from the first game of the season. Tramel Bracy, Javonte’ Pierce and Jaydan Gardner played well in the defeat.
DEC. 1 GIRLS
PATTERSON 7A 27, UNION GROVE 7A 12: Taylor Hines had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Lady Cavaliers in a dominating win.
Patterson played exceptional defense, holding the Grizzlies’ top scorer to two points.
Other contributors for the Lady Cavs were Tori Hines (seven points, two assists, six rebounds and five steals), Danae Dawson (two points, two steals), Sabra Cannie (three points), Jillian McKenzie (four points, three rebounds), Iris Fields (three rebounds, six steals), Caoimhe Gormley (two points, two assists, eight rebounds) and Sanaa Walker and Jonnyce Thompson.
UNION GROVE 7B 17, PATTERSON 7B 9: Trinity Wetli had five rebounds and six steals in Patterson’s loss.
Other contributors for the Lady Cavaliers were Nickyla Thomas (two points, two rebounds, four steals), Samayah White (two points), Jalayna Sanchez (two points and two offensive rebounds) and Jakayla Anthony (two points and three rebounds).
NOV. 18 BOYS
PATTERSON 8A 59, LIBERTY HILL 8A 55: Sean Parks scored 30 points and the Cavaliers won a season-opening thriller.
Patterson led 27-25 at halftime.
Jay’Dn Loggins added 11 points for the Cavs. Other scorers were Elijah Bass (nine), Tavion McKnight (three), Malcolm Brock and Jacob Tolbert (two each) and Carlos Robinson (one).
PATTERSON 8B 40, LIBERTY HILL 8B 20: Zamarion Vincent and Curtiz Mathis each scored 11 points and the Cavaliers rolled to a season-opening victory.
Patterson led 17-10 at halftime.
Other scorers for the Cavs were Rian Young and Tyree Reed (four points each), Nickalas Johnson (three), Aiden Bass, Chandler Rucker and Jaylin McCoy (two each) and Justin Wingwood (one).
NOLAN 7A 46, UNION GROVE 7A 4: For the defeated Grizzlies, Bryson Coleman and Larry Jones led the way with strong performances in the season opener.
NOLAN 7B 34, UNION GROVE 7B 10: Tramel Bracey led the defeated Grizzlies in scoring with eight points in the season opener. Javonte’ Pierce and Antonio Hudson turned in solid play as well.
