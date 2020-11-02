PALO ALTO 7A 24, UNION GROVE 7A 7: At Palo Alto, Gilbert Vela had a 60-yard touchdown for the defeated Grizzlies.
Union Grove’s seventh-graders host Rancier in their home finale Tuesday.
PALO ALTO 8A 7, UNION GROVE 8A 6: At Palo Alto, the Patriots’ successful extra-point was the difference as Palo Alto won a defensive duel.
Brian Hood scored Union Grove’s points by returning the second-half kickoff for a touchdown for the second week in a row.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Oct. 26
NOLAN 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B 25-20, 25-22: Summer Collins, Brittany Abara, Isabel Cornell and Britni Griffith each served three points for the defeated Grizzlies.
Laila Orozco added one point for Union Grove, which fell to 1-2 in conference play. Hailea Vega was a defensive standout.
NOLAN 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A 25-23, 25-13: Amaih Amani and Zaina Wilder each served five points in the loss for the Grizzlies.
Top setters for Union Grove (1-2 conference) were Amani and Gabriella Kenworthy. Wilder was a defensive standout.
Kenworthy added four service points. Kylee Plake, Kaya Dressing and Paisley Broach had two each.
NOLAN 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B 25-16, 25-19: At Nolan, Akelah Dodd-Stoglin served six aces and the Lady Mustangs went on to sweep the Grizzlies.
Other service points came from Aaliyah Dixon and Heather Hollis. Nolan remained aggressive with consistent defensive passing from Bethany Rodriguez, Jaeda Sanchez and Gabrielle Simmons.
Union Grove (0-3 conference) fought back from a 17-4 deficit in the second set before coming up short.
Top server for the Grizzlies was Kayla Reyes with six points. Others scoring for the Grizzlies were KK Labeach (five), Valerie Nunez and Alexis Newlin (four each) and Ruby Cvek (one). Kaylee Baxter had three hits, and Kennedy Magee had one.
NOLAN 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A 25-22, 25-14: Severan Lady Mustangs contributed to the team’s victory.
Francesca Gutierrez and Ezra Leifeste consistently passed to the setter to begin the attacks. Zoeii Guzman and Jesselix Acevedo Lebron (one kill) executed spikes, aided by setter Evangeline Armstrong. Isabella Fujikawa's attacks came from sneaky dinks over the net. Sa'Myah Braswell-Ezell showed her all-around volleyball skills with sets, passes and hits.
Alyssa Allsup served 11 points to lead Union Grove, which fell to 1-2 in conference play.
Amaya Rich, Tra'Lesia Williams and Camia Mateo served two points each, and Brianna Warriner and Trilion Collins had one point each.
Zerin Albritton and Rich made great plays at the net. Mateo was a defensive standout.
The eighth-grade Grizzlies host Audie Murphy today.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
