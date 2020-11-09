The Palo Alto seventh-grade Patriots beat the Liberty Hill Lions 23-7 on Tuesday at home in a battle for a spot in the seventh-grade championship game.
Palo Alto scored on its first possession to take the early lead. When the Patriots threatened to score again, Liberty Hill’s Larone James forced a fumble that the Lions’ Juan Cavello recovered.
Palo Alto still managed to get two points on a safety when the Lions fumbled in the end zone. The Patriots added two more scores in the second period, including a fumble return, and led 23-0 at halftime.
The Lions held the Patriots scoreless in the second half and added a late TD when Marquis Jones connected with Kenneth Johnson for 68 yards. Nate Jones caught the PAT conversion from Jones.
The Lions attempted an onside kick, but the Patriots recovered and handed Liberty Hill (5-1, 2-1 conference) its first loss.
Angel Grace and Shane Carr were other offensive standouts for the Lions.
Johnson intercepted a pass. Other defensive standouts were Brayden Lecompte, Ty Oliver, Michael Dietze and Cam’Ron Rogers.
The Lions finish the season Tuesday against Rancier.
SMITH 7A 42, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 0: Six different players scored for the Leopards, who remained unbeaten (4-0) in conference play.
Smith forced two Falcon turnovers which led to great field position.
The Leopards face Live Oak Ridge on Tuesday for a spot in the district championship game.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nov. 2
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 7A 25-18, 25-14: Paisley Broach served 12 straight points in the Grizzlies’ victory.
Union Grove improved to 2-2 in conference play.
Amaiah Amani scored 11 points. Gabriella Kenworthy made three. Kylee Plake and Zaina Wilder each added two points, and Janeen Lashley-Hill scored one.
Lashley-Hill, Bevin Parker and Micah Williams were a strong force at the net with tips and blocks.
The seventh-grade Grizzlies host Liberty Hill today.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 7B 25-15, 25-21: Summer Collins served eight points to help the Grizzlies even their conference record at 2-2.
Brittany Abara added six points. Laila Orozco served three points. Priscilla Barrientos scored two points. Re’Vynn Standord, Britini Griffith and Karis Jefferson each had one point.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8A 25-20, 25-21: At Union Grove, Amaya Rich served eight points and the Grizzlies evened their conference mark on parent night.
Others scoring for the Grizzlies (2-2 conference) were Trilion Collins (six points), Tra'Lesia Wiliams and Camia Mateo (five each), Naysa McGinnis (four) and Alyssa Allsup had three points.
The Grizzly offense was ignited by precise back-row passes by Williams and Brianna Warriner. Setters Rich and Mateo were able to set up several players resulting in hits from McGinnis, Jordan Pearson, Ava Perry and Collins.
Union Grove’s eighth-graders close the season today on the road at Liberty Hill.
LIBERTY HILL 8A DEF. NOLAN 8A 25-9, 21-25, 25-23: Sa’Myah Braswell-Ezell had two kills for the defeated Lady Mustangs.
Libero Ezra Leifeste led Nolan in serving and passing accuracy. Other service points came from Jesselix Acevedo Lebrun and Braswell-Ezell.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 25-14, 25-19: At Union Grove, Kayla Reyes served 11 points and the Grizzlies earned their first conference victory on parent night.
Also scoring for Union Grove (1-3 conference) were Kaylee Baxter (seven points), Valerie Nunez and Ruby Cvek (four each) and Kaymora LaBeach (three). Niyema Romero and KK Labeach displayed stellar passing, and Kennedy Magee was a standout at the net.
LIBERTY HILL 8B DEF. NOLAN 8B 25-21, 25-14: Jaeda Sanchez completed her first spike for the defeated Lady Mustangs.
First-time libero Gabrielle Simmons and defensive specialist Aaliyah Dixon made some great passes. Heather Hollis played aggressive at the net with pushes.
