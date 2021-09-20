Jayven Patterson tossed three touchdown passes and Karson Tutwiler ran for two TDs to help the Smith eighth-grade A-team Leopards win 34-0 against Rancier on Tuesday.
The Leopards have started the season with consecutive wins.
Patterson opened the scoring with a 35-yard strike to Avery Ellison. Patterson also threw TD passes to Brenden Logan and Juan Ramirez.
Smith’s offensive line — Sheldon Gunnels, Deondre Gaye, James Kerney, Arvin Gonfel, Christian Redmond and Thomas Walsh-Kramer — dominated in the trenches after a slow start. Defensively, the Leopards were led by Rayquawn Hicks-Love, Jushun Neal, William Thomas, Colibri Gumbs and Jalen Payton.
Smith’s eighth-graders return to action at Union Grove on Tuesday.
LIBERTY HILL 8A DEF. MANOR 8A: At Liberty Hill, Marquis Jones had a touchdown pass, touchdown catch and scored an extra point in the Lions’ victory.
Juan Cavello had a touchdown pass and touchdown run for Liberty Hill (2-1). Prince Hall and Deion Miller also had TDs for the Lions.
Cavello opened the scoring with a 25-yard TD toss to Jones. Joushua Narvaez added the two- point conversion.
The Lions defense forced a Rams punt and then the Lions marched down the field. The Lions were in the red zone and Jones found Hall for the second score of the game to extend the lead to 14-0.
The Rams had a chance to cut into the lead before the half ended but the Lions came up with a huge goal-line stand to keep the score 14-0.
In the third quarter, Cavello scored from 50 yards and Marquis Jones added the extra point to make it 21-0.
Miller scored the final touchdown of the night on a 12-yard run in the final period.
The Lions offensive line — Harrison Lyon, Ty Oliver, Jayden Cupitt, Dominic Woods, Azir Ward and Jace Watkins — did a great job blocking the huge Manor defensive line all night. Other offensive standouts were Jayden Ottley and Evan Dowling.
Defensive standouts included Cam Rogers, Cavello, Jayden Cupitt, Jamason Guy and Ottley.
The eighth-grade Lions travel to Audie Murphy on Tuesday.
UNION GROVE 8A 36, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 8: Five different players scored as the Grizzlies rolled to a victory.
Cooper Howard, Jaylen Mason and Elijah Gibson scored on touchdown runs. Gilbert Vela caught his first touchdown, on a pass from TJ Hocutt. Corey McMillan returned an interception for another score.
Hocutt and Adrian de la Torre also had interceptions, and Gibson recovered a fumble. Aj Bryant had two sacks, and Kaden Vang, Cannon Culp, Brayden Olvera and Jecari Atoigue were in the opponent’s backfield the entire night.
Matthew Bryan and Alex Ingenloff secured their first catches of the season. Damerius Prince had a long kick return that set up a touchdown. Steven Long was all over the field tackling everything in sight.
Other offensive standouts for Union Grove were Devari Mosley, Jordan Hamilton, Shaun Lawrence, Johnnie Helsham and Jayden Evans. Defensive standouts were George Vickers, Tederick Farris, Kemari Otis, Jordan Reynolds, Zane Amani, Riley Greenwald, Calvin Davis, Evan Gardner and Aiden Rinehart.
PALO ALTO 7A 19, PATTERSON 7A 12: At Palo Alto, Curtis Gilmer and Caleb Bland scored touchdowns for the Cavaliers in their road loss.
The teams traded fumbles to start the game, with Nathanael Reyes-Rivero recovering a loose ball for the Cavaliers.
Palo Alto opened the scoring in the second quarter to cap a long drive.
Patterson responded with a long kick-off return by Gilmer, and Bland finished the offensive series by scoring a touchdown for the Cavs.
Palo Alto returned on offense, and scored on a double reverse to take a 13-6 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Palo Alto resumed its grinding, clock-controlling offense, and scored one final time to take a 19-6 lead.
Patterson’s second big kickoff return of the game set up Gilmer’s TD.
The eighth-grade Cavaliers are on a bye week and return to action Sept. 28 at home against Smith.
AUDIE MURPHY 7A 9, UNION GROVE 7A 7: Bryson Coleman and Kameron Grimes were the top playmakers for Union Grove.
The Grizzlies face Smith next.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Monday
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8A 25-5, 25-5: At Union Grove, Amaiah Amani served 12 points, and Gabi Kenworthy added 11 to help the Grizzlies get their first win.
Charli Wozniak, Janeen Lashley-Hill and Kykee Plake made some great plays at the net for Union Grove (1-2).
Union Grove’s eighth-graders play Smith today.
SMITH 8A DEF. RANCIER 8A 25-19, 25-13: Jeishancie Reyes and Zy’Kiya King had multiple aces in the second set to help the Lady Leopards complete a sweep.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8B 25-12, 25-11: At Union Grove, Kaya Dressing served 18 points and the Grizzlies improved to 2-1 on the season.
Brittini Griffith added five points. Iyana Duran and Aloria Murrell made some big plays at the net, and Hailea Vega earned the team’s defensive standout award.
SMITH 8B DEF. RANCIER 8B 25-7, 25-6: Sydney Williams’ 14-point service run in the second game helped send the Lady Leopards to a sweep.
Christine Kim started the match with an 11-point run. Destini Whitney served nine points to finish off the opening set.
Calli Kench served six points in the final set.
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 7A 25-13, 25-7: June Speer served eight points in the win for the Grizzlies.
Chloe Jackson, Janelly Rios-Hernandez and Aryanna Wright each scored six points for Union Grove (2-1). Morgan Riggs and Ja’Neiya Russell-Dukes had great plays at the net. The A team has a season record of 2-1.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 7B 25-10, 25-12: Madison Wilkens served 10 points to help the Grizzlies remain unbeaten.
Ja’Lyeigha Roberson served six points for Union Grove (3-0). Makira Smith and Peyton Porreca had good plays at the net.
KISD B-TEAM TOURNAMENT
Thursday
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. LIVE OAK RIDGE 8B 25-13, 25-5: At Live Oak Ridge, Kaya Dressing served 20 points to help send the Grizzlies into the second round.
Hailea Vega added seven points.
SMITH 8B WINS 25-16, 25-21: At Smith, Christine Kim served five points, including three aces, in the opening game and the Lady Leopards went on to sweep their tourney and home opener.
Christany Vaughn increased the lead in the opening set with five points and two aces. Kennedy Smith also had two aces. Rhianna Jackson and Ambar Hernandez Cruz each had kills.
Neveah Hasty began the second set with six points and an ace. Calli Kench also helped with serving in the second game. Sydney Williams had an amazing kill, and Madelyn Harvey had amazing digs.
NOLAN 8B DEF. LIBERTY HILL 8B 25-21, 25-15: Kya Brown, Emily Crosby and Tamaria Cummings provided consistent service points in the Lady Mustangs’ opening-round win.
Defensive standouts were I’Mani Childs, Natalie Dao and Teagan Rogalla. Great passing assisted setter Kaliyah Young. Libero Kylie Hubbard hustled to complete digs at crucial times in the match.
PATTERSON 8B DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8B 25-23, 28-26: Samiyah Bowers tallied two kills, eight service points, four aces and three digs in the Lady Cavaliers’ opening-round victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Hailey Powers (two aces and four digs), Amiyah Bush (one kill, six points, two aces, one assist and eight digs), Serenity Guel (two digs), Anna Huffman (multiple digs), Sharmaine Martin (two points) and Jada Kent ( four assists and two digs).
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B 25-18, 25-18: Madison Wilkens served eight points, and Jaleiyha Roberson added six in the Grizzlies’ opening-round victory.
Kenadee Thomas and O’Ttavia Denton made some great plays at the net.
JV CROSS COUNTRY
The Salado boys won the junior varsity division of the Plugerville Invitational on Sept. 10.
The Eagles edged Boerne by one point for the trophy.
Salado placed six runners in the top 14 and three in the top five, led by Logan White’s runner-up finish in 21 minutes, 9.3 seconds.
Connor Lynch was next across the finish line, one-tenth of a second behind White.
Sean Murray was fifth at 21:38.70.
Other Salado runners were Briton Messick (eighth, 22:15.1), Robert Joiner (11th, 22:53) and Casey Davis (14th, 23:38.7)
