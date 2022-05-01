Neikko Butler, Edward Guerrero, Jesse Grant, Benjamin Merker, Timothy Mortenson and Derek Myrdahl led Smith to its first Killeen ISD middle school swimming championship.
The Leopards tallied 88 points to claim the title last week.
Lady Grizzlies win soccer matches
Kaya Dressing had a hat trick and the Union Grove eighth-grade girls soccer team shut out Eastern Hills 9-0 on Thursday.
Lilah Houser and Nyomi Holmes-Driver each scored twice. Madeline Zapatka and Zania Wilder also contributed goals. Sabra Jones and Nanami Threadgill were the defensive standouts of the match.
The seventh-grade Lady Grizzlies won 7-0. Zaylee Houston, Madison Wilkens and Victoria Lozano scored two goals apiece. Lily Wood also scored. Savannah Bassett and Arianna Figueroa contributed defensively.
Smith golf girls finish second
Keely Nichols shot a nine-hole score of 64 to help the Smith Middle School girls golf team finish second at Stonetree Golf Club in its second tournament of the season.
Mya Topham, Nichols, Jhailin Isaac, Lauren Manson and Kelis Burgess combined for 272 that was just one stroke behind the winner.
Nichols was second in the individual standings.
Another Leopards team placed third. Carsyn Freeman, Jennifer Gardner, Maci Vanzandt and Jaela Micka combined for a score of 283.
Smith’s next tourney is May 11 at Fort Hood’s The Courses of Clear Creek.
