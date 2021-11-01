Karson Tutwiler caught a touchdown pass from William Thomas and the Smith eighth-grade A-team Leopards shut out Live Oak Ridge 8-0 on Tuesday.
Smith’s defense finished the regular season without allowing a point. The unit was led Tuesday by Jalen Payton, Isaiah Padmore, Sheldon Gunnells, James Kerney, Brendan Logan, Rayquawn Hicks, DJ Moore, Juan Ramirez, Avery Ellison, Colibri Gumbs, Azsir Cumby, Tutwiler and Thomas.
The Leopards will take on Union Grove in the Killeen ISD eighth-grade championship game Tuesday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
UNION GROVE 8A 34, EASTERN HILLS 8A 6: Elijah Gibson scored on two long touchdown runs and tossed a pair of long TD passes in the Grizzlies victory.
The touchdown passes went to Damerius Prince and TJ Hocutt. Corey McMillan also ran for a touchdown.
Cooper Howard and Jaylen Mason each had long runs throughout the game. Gilbert Vela, Jordan Reynolds and David Blount secured catches for the Grizzlies. Jordan Hamilton, Shaun Lawrence, Johnny Helsham, Kelvin Spencer, Damrarii Bradford, Keshaun Robinson, Zane Amani, Matthew Bryan, Alex Ingenloff and Jecari Atoigue provided great blocking.
Defensively, the Grizzlies had big nights from Steven Long, McMillan, Aiden Rinehart, AJ Bryant, Kaden Vang, George Vickers, Hocutt, Cannon Culp, Brayden Olvera, Jecari Atoigue, Kelvin Spencer, Calvin Davis, and Adrian de la Torre. Hocutt had his second interception of the season to end the first half.
The Grizzlies take on Smith on Tuesday at Leo Buckley Stadium for the Killeen ISD eighth-grade championship.
SMITH 8B 35, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8B 0: The Leopards completed an unbeaten season with a shutout.
Quay’john Gaither led a dominant rushing attack while Samuel Morgan led the passing attack. Both were aided by the performance of linemen Antonio Malpica, Anthony Gonzales, William McKinnis, Carter Gebert, and Ethan de los Santos.
James Esposito, Diego Martinez and Austin White were defensive standouts.
UNION GROVE 7A 19, EASTERN HILLS 7A 13: Jaman Oaks, Juan Luebano, Marvin Hatcher, Hudson Hanover, William Hansen, Colton Hanks, Nixon Fajardo, Jeremiah Flagg, Jayden Gardner, Jaden Abramsen, Marcus Majors, Ian Young, Tramel Bracey, Juan Murray and James Gallman helped the Grizzlies finish the season with a win.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
KISD Postseason Tournament
SMITH 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A 23-25, 25-22, 25-22: At Shoemaker High School, the Lady Leopards rallied for a win in the second round of the Killeen ISD eighth-grade championship tournament on Saturday.
Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (10-4) played one of their most exciting matches of the year with great net plays, tips and blocks by Janeen Lashley-Hill and Tiarra Harris. Summer Collins, Zaniya Wilder, Yaslena Quintanilla and Nevaeh Hamilton made key back-row passes to allow hits by Gabi Kenworthy, Charli Wozniak, Lashley-Hill, Amaiah Amani, Harris and Kylee Plake.
Plake was Union Grove’s top server with 10 points. Collins and Kenworthy each added eight. Lashley-Hill and Amani served six each. Wilder scored three.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 25-5, 25-17: At Union Grove, Summer Collins served 14 points and the Grizzlies won their opener in the Killeen ISD championship tournament on Wednesday.
Other serving contributors for Union Grove (10-3) were Kenworthy (12 points), Lashley-Hill, Plake and Wilder (two each) and Hamilton (one).
Wilder and Quintanilla ignited the offense with their precise back-row passes to allow Amani and Kenworthy to set up Plake, Lashley-Hill and Kenworthy.
Harris and Wozniak also contributed to the win.
SMITH 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A 23-25, 25-12, 25-23: At Union Grove, the Lady Leopards rallied to beat the Grizzlies in the opening round of the Killeen ISD seventh-grade championship tournament.
Janelly Rios-Hernandez led the defeated Grizzlies with 12 service points. Other scorers were Ashley Towlson (nine), June Speer (six), Je’Neiya Russell-Dukes (four) and Gisella Wood (one).
Morgan Riggs, Wood and Mia Lopez were defensive standouts. Top hitters for Union Grove were Towlson, Speer and Janelly Rios-Hernandez. Madison Walker, Chloe Jackson, Russell-Dukes and Aryana White made good plays at the net. Speer and Rios-Hernandez shined as setters.
Oct. 25
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8A 25-20, 25-7: Gabi Kenworth served 13 points, and Kylee Plake and Zania Wilder added 10 each as the Grizzlies won their regular-season finale.
Other scorers for Union Grove (9-3, 3-1 conference) were Amaiah Amani and Yaslena Quintanilla with two points each.
Quintanilla also had a back row hit while Janeen Lashley-Hill had several spikes and tips. Tiarra Harris also dominated at the net.
PATTERSON 8A DEF. MANOR 8A 25-16, 23-25, 25-22: Sharmaine Martin served 14 points to go with two kills and six digs in the Lady Cavaliers’ victory.
Bianca Dupres served 13 points, including several aces, and had four digs and one kill. Kamila Merchan-Liu finished with six points, one ace and a dig. Amiyah Bush led Patterson with 24 digs, and had an assist and two points. Lyric Harris recorded 18 digs, an ace and three points.
Sophia Paton had a block and five digs. Other contributors were Ayona Bailey (four digs), Anna Huffman (three digs), Alexis Roberson (two digs), Jazmin Rodriguez (seven digs) and Max Rosario (five digs).
NOLAN 8A DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8A 25-20, 25-15: The Lady Mustangs won their regular-season finale in a sweep.
All-around team passing came from Annabelle Boyes, Mikayla Cromwell, Amanda Grate, Arianna Mickleberry and Marissa Hinojos. Boyes, Hinojos and Grate led the team in serving. Hinojos also led the team in kills while teammates Haley Deboe and Kennedy Kees showed great net play.
Nolan’s season will continue in the Killeen ISD eighth-grade championship tournament.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8B 25-9, 25-13: Kaya Dressing served 17 points and the Grizzlies won their regular-season finale to finish 9-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
Brittni Griffith served six points, Hailea Vega added five, and Iyana Duran served three. Griffith and Duran recorded kills. Emilie Norris had a great tip at the net.
NOLAN 8B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8B 18-25, 25-15, 25-16: The Lady Mustangs rallied to win their season finale aided by the consistent service points from Britney Abara, Emily Crosby and libero Kylie Hubbard. I’Mani Childs hustled for several digs to help Nolan (8-2) form an attack. Back row players Keira Dannis and Natalie Dao provided strong passes.
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7A 25-23, 25-11: Janelly Rios-Hernandez served 13 points to lead the Grizzlies to a win in their regular-season finale.
Other scorers for Union Grove (9-3, 3-1 conference) were Gisella Wood and Aryana Wright (five points each), June Speer, Je’Neiya Russell-Dukes, Madison Walker and Mia Lopez (two each) and Ashlyn Towlson (one). Chloe Jackson, Wright and Ashlyn Towlson had some great tips at the net. Wood, Lopez and Morgan Riggs were defensive standouts.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7B 22-25, 25-20, 25-15: Yona Nena served 13 points to help the Grizzlies complete a perfect season.
Peityn Porreca served nine points for the Grizzlies, who won all 12 of their matches. Adison Wilkens added eight points, and Emilee Morris had two. Rylen Richardson, Ottavia Denton, Makira Smith and Ebony Campbell made big plays at the net. Savannah Bassett and Mekiah Thomas also contributed to the victory.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
