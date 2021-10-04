Ryan Taylor tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass and scored on a 20-yard run to lead the Liberty Hill seventh-grade A-team Lions to a 26-0 victory over Eastern Hills on Tuesday.
Tauto Hisatake caught the TD pass. Kymani Simpson added a 25-yard TD run.
Vincent Price scored on three two-point conversions and made eight tackles.
Other standouts for Liberty Hill were Jayman Brown Peterson, Nathaniel Brown (pass deflection), Devyn Gibbs (five tackles), Jordan Ramirez (tackle for loss), Aiden Rodriguez (pass deflection), King Maxwell (several tackles) and offensive linemen William Dano, Tristan Kepler, Jaden Velasco, Desean Williams and Eduardo Sanchez.
The Liberty Hill seventh-graders take on Union Grove’s Grizzlies on Tuesday.
SMITH 7A 6, PATTERSON 7A 0: The Leopards returned a punt for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter just as the coaching staffs were being informed the conference opener would be ended due to an approaching storm.
Smith threatened to score in the third quarter but Patterson’s Trevon Richards intercepted a pass.
The Cavaliers were unable to pick up a first down as the third quarter ended and were forced to punt as the fourth quarter got underway.
Patterson’s seventh-graders host Live Oak Ridge on Tuesday.
LIBERTY HILL 8B 19, EASTERN HILLS 8B 0: Antonio Bunton ran for two touchdowns and the unbeaten Lions won in a game that was halted in the third quarter due to lightning.
Bunton scored the only points Liberty Hill (4-0-1) needed on an 11-yard run early in the first quarter.
It came after the Lions defense forced a turnover on downs.
Later in the first half, Jaden Reinhart jumped in front of two Panther receivers and intercepted a pass. The Lions turned that turnover into points when Jaden High found Marc Ealy wide open for a 12-yard TD pass.
Liberty Hill led 12-0 at halftime.
Bunton scored on a 41-yard run on the Lions’ first possession of the second half. High ran in for the extra point to cap the scoring.
Eastern Hills’ next possession ended with Ealy picking off a pass.
Play was stopped with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter. The A-team game that was scheduled to follow was postponed.
Other offensive standouts for Liberty Hill were linemen Gary Adkins, Navaro Torrense, Canaan Johnson, Narek Rodriguez and Djimon Pinkney.
Other defensive standouts for the Lions were Joshua Johnson and James Gautney.
Liberty Hill’s eighth-graders face Union Grove in the Lions’ home finale on Tuesday.
SMITH 8B 7, PATTERSON 8B 0: Ladanty Harris caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Damon Knox in the final minute of the first half in a game that was later stopped due to lightning.
Patterson fumbled on the first play of the game and Smith’s Draidyn Davis found the ball on the ground and pounced on it.
Later in the second quarter, Austin White picked off a Patterson pass for the Leopards’ second forced turnover. This set up the game’s only score with 35 seconds before intermission. Running back Kaden Fletcher added the extra point.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
GRIZZLIES WIN KISD 7A TOURNEY
The Union Grove seventh-grade Grizzlies defeated Nolan 25-23, 25-16 to win the Killeen ISD A-Team Tournament on Saturday at Ellison High School.
The Grizzlies began Saturday play with a second-round win over Palo Alto (25-14, 25-10). Union Grove then advanced to the title match with a 25-17, 26-24 win over Temple Travis.
Top server for the tournament was June Speer with 24 points. Second highest was Je’Neiya Russell-Dukes with 21. Janelly Rios-Hernandez had 16. Ashlyn Towlson scored 14, Madison Walker had 12, Giselle Wood had 10 and Aryana Wright added eight. Mia Lopez and Morgan Riggs each had one.
Defensive standouts during the tournament were Wood, Riggs and Lopez. Ashlyn Towlson, Wright and Russell-Dukes had some great plays and spikes at the net. Outstanding setters were Speer and Rios-Hernandez.
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. RANCIER 7A 25-10, 25-17: Russell-Dukes served nine points and the Grizzlies won their opening match in the tournament on Thursday.
Towlson scored eight points, and Ashlyn Warriner added five. Rounding out the scoring was Wood, Speer and Rios-Hernandez. Riggs, Russell-Dukes, Wright and Walker played the net well. Defensive standouts were Lopez and Warriner. Outstanding setters were Speer and Rios-Hernandez.
GRIZZLIES WIN KISD 8A TOURNEY
Union Grove won three matches on Saturday to win the Killeen ISD A-Team tournament at Ellison High School.
The Grizzlies (6-2) defeated Rancier on Thursday and followed up with wins over Palo Alto (25-18, 25-22), Temple Travis (25-23, 25-22) and Smith (25-22, 25-7).
Top server of the tournament was Gabi Kenworthy with 30 points. Others scoring were Kylee Plake (25 points), Amaiah Amani (21), Zania Wilder (13), Kaya Dressing (12) and Janeen Lashley-Hill (seven).
The precise back row passing and hustle by Wilder, Dressing and Hailea Vega led to great sets from Amani and Kenworthy. Lashley-Hill, Tiarra Harris and Plake dominated at the net with great blocks and precisely placed tipped balls.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. RANCIER 8A 25-11, 25-6: At Union Grove, Kenworthy served 15 points as the Grizzlies advanced to the second round.
Amani served 10 points, and Plake added five. Harris, Yaslena Quintanilla-Madrid and Lashley-Hill each had one kill.
The Union Grove eighth-grade teams begin conference play by hosting Liberty Hill today.
SEPT. 27 GAMES
SMITH 8A DEF. PATTERSON 8A 25-9, 25-16: Jeishanice Reyes recorded five aces and two kills to help lead the Lady Leopards to a victory.
Jurnee Haynes added two aces and one kill. Jainya Plunkett also had two aces. Raziyah Buchanan contributed one ace. Zy’Kiya King had two kills, and Emori Jackson and Yainerys Lopez Guzman both had one kill each. Jadesola Oladipo and Elise Taimasa had great digs out of the net and amazing saves.
SMITH 8B DEF. PATTERSON 8B 21-25, 25-21, 25-17: Haylie Pagan, Christine Kim, Madelyn Harvey and Neveah Hasty played well to help the Lady Leopards get their first conference win.
JUNIOR VARSITY TENNIS
Thursday
Led by a strong performance from the girls, the Lampasas Badger JV tennis team edged Gatesville 10-9 in Lampasas.
Caleb Sharkey was the only winner on the boys side. The girls won eight of their nine matches.
The boys struggled. Our only win came from Caleb Sharkey. He won his first match of the year.
Layla Vanhook and Madison Miles lost their doubles match, but both won in singles.
Emily Martinez, Charlotte Carmack, Sierra Vincent and Dezeriah Ramirez also won in singles.
