Amierah Moore scored 38 points Saturday as Union Grove’s seventh-grade A-team Grizzlies won the Killeen ISD A-Team Invitational Silver Bracket with a pair of victories.
Union Grove (5-2) doubled up Eastern Hills 40-20 in the final after starting the day with a 38-14 win over Palo Alto.
Morgan Riggs added 24 points in the two games. Ariyah Abdullah contributed nine points. Demari Yarbrough, Kaylah Vickers and Je’Neiya Russell-Dukes each scored two points, and Makira Smith had one.
Abdullah, Moore, and Chloe Jackson each had impressive shot blocks. Jada Hood, Madison Wilkens and Blessing Ugwuanyi also contributed to the victories.
Today, the Lady Grizzlies will face Smith, the only team to beat them in the tourney.
SMITH 7A 26, UNION GROVE 7A 16: At Smith, Riggs led the Grizzlies with 13 points in their opening-round loss Wednesday.
Makira Smith added 2 points and Vickers contributed one.
Russell-Dukes, Ugwuanyi and Jackson displayed outstanding defense.
UNION GROVE 7A 37, MANOR 7A 16: At Union Grove, Riggs scored 22 points and the Grizzlies bounced back on Thursday for a victory.
Riggs’ tally included a 3-pointer. Abdullah added five points for Union Grove. Vickers and Smith scored four each, and Jackson finished with two. Yarbrough, Jackson, Russell-Dukes and Wilkens were defensive standouts.
SMITH 8A 31, UNION GROVE 8A 10: At Smith, Janeen Lashley-Hill scored six points for the Grizzlies, who never quite found their rhythm and lost their opening game in the eighth-grade tourney on Wednesday.
Olivia Newlin had three points for Union Grove, and Tatijianna White added one.
UNION GROVE 8A 20, MANOR 8A 14: At Union Grove, the Grizzlies were declared the winner on Day 2 of the tourney Thursday when the game was stopped in the second quarter after a Manor player was injured, leaving the Lady Rams with just four players.
Lashley-Hill led Union Grove with 18 points. White scored the other two. Sabra Jones and Ajaylia Arrindell were defensive standouts.
NOLAN 8A 45, UNION GROVE 8A 24: At Ellison High School, Lashley-Hill led the Grizzlies in scoring for the third game in a row on Saturday with 13 points, but Union Grove was knocked out of the tournament.
Celeste Butler, White, Newlin, Yolanna Allen and Summer Collins each scored two points. Jones scored one point. Arrindell and Iyana Duran also contributed for the Grizzlies, who host Smith today.
DEC. 5 GAMES
UNION GROVE 7A 49, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 13: At Union Grove, Ariyah Abdullah scored 23 points and the Grizzlies cruised to a victory.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Morgan Riggs (nine points), Giselle Villarreal (seven), Demari Yarbrough (six) and Makira Smith (four). Chloe Jackson, Je’Neiya Russell-Dukes, Blessing Ugwuanyi, Kaylah Vickers and Madison Wilkens were defensive standouts.
AUDIE MURPHY 8A 30, UNION GROVE 8A 27: Janeen Lashley-Hill led the defeated Grizzlies with 12 points.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Ajaylia Arrindell and Tatijiana White (four each), Yolana Allen, Sabra Jones and Celeste Butler (two each) and Iyana Duran (one).
Arrindell, Jones and Duran were also defensive standouts. Olivia Newlin and Summer Collins also contributed for the Grizzlies.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS (Dec. 5)
SMITH 7A 65, RANCIER 7A 20: At Rancier, JJ Maddox, Ti-Zhier Scott, Marneko Thomas, Cayden Logan, Jayvion Clayter and Paulo Edwin helped the Leopards improve to 2-0 with a win on the road against the K-Roos.
Smith led 44-8 at halftime.
Smith’s seventh-graders host Union Grove on Thursday.
MANOR 7A 43, LIBERTY HILL 7A 28: The Rams pulled away down the stretch after the Lions got within three points early in the fourth quarter.
Ryan Taylor led Liberty Hill (0-3) with 10 points. Other scorers for the Lions were Nathanial Brown (five points), Jayman Brown-Peterson, Tyree Bennett and Vincent Price (three each) and Desaun Williams and Tauto Hisatake (two each). Price and Hisatake were defensive standouts.
Manor led 17-13 at halftime, and 29-18 after three quarters.
Liberty Hill’s seventh-graders travel to Audie Murphy on Thursday for the final nonconference game of the season.
SMITH 8A DEF. RANCIER 8A: At Smith, DJ Moore led three Leopards in double figures with 14 points in the home victory, the team’s second game of the season.
Beres Henry-Jorge added 12 points, and Mike Jenkins had 11 for Smith. Juan Ramirez-Posada, William Thomas, Avery Ellison and Deondre Bell also scored for the Leopards. Christian Redmond and Brenden Logan were defensive standouts.
Smith’s 8A team will travel to Union Grove for its next game on Thursday.
