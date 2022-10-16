Tano Wooten ran for two touchdowns and the Patterson seventh-grade A-team Cavaliers rallied from a 6-0 halftime deficit to beat Eastern Hills 14-6 on Tuesday in Killeen ISD middle school football action.
The Cavs tied the game quickly in the second half, getting a defensive stop and a score from Wooten.
After another defensive stop, Patterson ate some clock and punched in another Wooten TD to go up 14-6.
Wooten sealed the victory with an interception and the Cavs ran out the clock.
Caesar Cobb led a Patterson defense that had a key stop on fourth-and-2 in the first half and held the Panthers to two first downs in the second half.
Patterson’s seventh-graders host Palo Alto on Tuesday.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 33, UNION GROVE 7A 0.
EASTERN HILLS 8A 20, PATTERSON 8A 7: The Panthers scored on two early touchdown runs and held on to beat the Cavaliers.
Eastern Hills added another score on a deflected pass that was caught in the end zone.
Isaiah Jones scored Charles Patterson’s lone touchdown by stripping the ball from an Eastern Hills player and recovering the fumble in the end zone. DJ Wilson scrambled into the end zone to add an extra-point conversion.
Jakarius Fletcher, Eli Wooden and Dashone Ambrose led the Patterson defense.
Patterson’s eighth-graders next face Nolan on Oct. 25.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 27-25, 25-20: Led by defensive standouts Eloisa Borja, Leiry Torres and Kylie Shields, the Grizzlies improved to 1-1 in conference play.
Top setters for Union Grove were Reagan Snider and Karly Foster. Aly Bryant, Isabella Butler, Addison Evans and Janailsa Quintanilla shined at the net.
The Grizzlies’ top server was Karly Foster with nine points. Other scorers were Kylie Shields (seven), Reagan Snider and Eloisa Borja (four each), Aly Bryant (three) and Addison Evans (one).
PATTERSON 7A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7A 25-20, 25-8: Madyson Grisham served 15 points and the Lady Cavaliers rallied from a first-set deficit and cruised to a sweep.
Grisham also had two digs.
Other contributors for Patterson were Deja Brooks (three serves and two digs), Lua Oh (seven serves,nine digs and two kills), Chardonae Jackson (two kills), Khloe Jones (two serves and six digs), Leilani Duhon (seven serves, two digs and a kill) and Joy Gaither (one kill).
The seventh-grade Lady Cavs host Palo Alto on Monday.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B 25-13, 25-19: Madison Settlemoir was a defensive standout in the loss for Union Grove.
The Grizzlies’ top servers were Reagan Breunig, Brooklyn Becker and Alexandria Meredith.
PATTERSON 7B DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7B 25-15, 25-12: Autaliyah Meekins served 10 points, including three aces, to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a victory.
Gabriella Goings served eight points and had an ace. Other contributors were Nia Hill (three points), Jeralyn Russell (two points and an ace) and Jalaya Pearce (one point).
NOLAN 8A DEF. SMITH 8A 25-20, 21-25, 25-21: Hitters Jada Hood and Mileyanna Hopkins helped the Lady Mustangs outlast Smith for a victory.
Battling at the net for Nolan were Alicia Gomez and Amaya Stanton with blocks. Jyrah Gray, Amelia Constancio and Aaliyah Johnson contributed stellar passing. Setters Aerith Mills and Ja'Lya Swiney also contributed to the win.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 25-9, 25-15: At Live Oak Ridge, Janelly Rios served 12 points and the Grizzlies improved to 2-0 in conference play.
Other top servers for Union Grove (5-3) were June Speer (10 points), Ashlyn Towlson (six), Aryana Wright and Gisella Wood (three each) and Ashlynn Warriner and Morgan Riggs (one each).
Warriner, Mia Lopez and Speers had kills. Riggs was a standout passer.
The 8A Grizzlies travel to Rancier on Monday.
NOLAN 8B DEF. SMITH 8B 20-25, 25-20, 25-17: Superb passing and setting from team captain Alexis Plewacki, libero Miley Graulau and Ja’Lyeigha Roberson helped the Lady Mustangs rally for a win.
Ka’Mira Fields, Sophia Gonzalez and Cheyenne Metcalf played big at the net with pushes and dinks. Top serving came from Merielle Kaoloa and Destini McCombs.
MIDDLE SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Lampasas Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-grade girls teams won championships on Oct. 10 at the season-ending district meet in Marble Falls.
The seventh-grade Badger boys finished second after losing a tiebreaker for the district title. LMS’ eighth-grade boys placed third.
Earning individual medals at the meet for Lampasas were Merari Vergari (second place), Soleya Southerly (third), Makenzie Shaughnessy (fourth), Carlos Rodriguez (second), Cohen Watson (fourth), Sophia Storm (fourth), Macy Patterson (fifth) and Elijah Copeland (sixth).
