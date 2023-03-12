Union Grove’s eighth-grade boys track team won seven events in Wednesday’s tri-meet at Shoemaker High School against Liberty Hill, Patterson and Nolan.
Hudson Hanover won the long jump and 800-meter run. James Gallman also was a double winner, taking the 100 and 200.
Other winners were Marvin Hatcher (shot put), Reilly Vance (1,600) and Juan Luebano (pole vault).
Bryson Coleman placed second in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Brayden Gray was second in the high jump.
Colton Hanks had third-place finishes in the 1,600 and 800. Gray was third in the 110 hurdles. Jaydon Smith was third in the 100, and Bennie Berry finished third in the high jump.
Dalton Magnusson led the seventh-grade Grizzlies with wins in the 110 and 300 hurdles. He also placed second as a last-minute entrant in the high jump.
Union Grove’s Micah Akewe, Nathan Hostettler, Rylen Wells and Juelz McMillian teamed up for third-place finishes in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Both teams return to Shoemaker for their next meet on March 22.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
