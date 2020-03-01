Brian Hood set a Union Grove seventh-grade record in the Grizzlies’ opening meet of the season on Feb. 24.
Hood finished the 110-meter hurdles in 18.19 seconds.
Union Grove went on to win their tri-meet with Liberty Hill and Palo Alto at Harker Heights High School. Liberty Hill placed second, and Palo Alto was third.
The Grizzlies won six events, placed second in nine others and earned seven bronze medals.
Union Grove returns to action today for a dual meet with Smith at 5:30 p.m. at Harker Heights High School.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.