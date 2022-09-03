Danae Dawson recorded three kills, a block, one assist, eight service points and nine digs to help the Patterson eighth-grade A-team Lady Cavaliers win their season opener, 25-12, 25-10 against Live Oak Ridge on Monday.
Other contributors for Patterson were Destiny Ware (one kill, one block, one serve and a dig), Ariana Brooks (one kill, four assists, 17 service points and a dig), Hailey Escalante (two digs), Mia Duncan (two blocks), Rose Torres (one serve and a dig), Caoimhe Gormley (two assists, nine serves and five digs), Sabra Cannie (one assist, one serve and five digs) and Serenity Ramirez (four assists, three serves and two digs).
Patterson’s eighth-graders travel to Union Grove on Wednesday.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. SMITH 8A 25-17, 18-25, 25-19: At Smith, June Speer served 13 points and the Grizzlies won their season opener.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Mia Lopez (eight points), Ashlynn Warriner (six), Lilly Wood (three), Ashlyn Towlson and Je’Neiya Russell-Dukes (two each) and Janelly Rios (one).
Chloe Jackson contributed kills.
The eighth-grade Grizzlies host Patterson on Wednesday.
PATTERSON 8B DEF. LIVE OAK RIDGE 8B 25-17, 25-23: Jillian McKenzie tallied a kill, four service points (including two aces) and 12 digs in the Lady Cavaliers’ season-opening victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Gracie Castrogiovanni (four assists and two serves), Felicity Mendez (two serves and two digs), Adaijah Easley (one dig), Jalayna Sanchez (four serves and a dig), Lailah Valadez (one assist and three serves, including two aces), Trinity Wetli (one kill and a dig) and Jonnyce Thompson (one kill, one assist and three serves).
SMITH 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B 25-15, 25-15.
SMITH 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A 25-13, 25-22: Ja’Kara Ballard served seven points in the Grizzlies’ loss.
Karly Foster added six points. Janailsa Quintanilla and Aly Bryant added two points apiece.
SMITH 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B 25-19, 25-16: Destiny Stephens was the top server for the defeated Grizzlies.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com
