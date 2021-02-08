Samuel Moore scored 30 points and the Liberty Hill Lions remained in the running for a spot in the eighth-grade championship game with a 66-51 win over Palo Alto on Thursday in Killeen ISD middle school basketball action.
J’Narri Franklin added 12 points for Liberty Hill (5-1, 3-0 conference). Other scorers for the Lions were Komari Fenn (11), Zavier Fenn (five) and Josiah Rollins and Zy’riyan Evans (four each).
The Lions led 13-7 after the first quarter, but the Patriots came back to force a 28-all tie at the half. By the end of the third quarter, the Lions had jumped out to an 11-point lead.
The eighth-grade Lions host Rancier on Wednesday in the regular-season finale.
The eighth-grade championship game is set for Saturday at Shoemaker High School.
PALO ALTO 8A 35, LIBERTY HILL 8A 25: The Patriots jumped out in front early and led the rest of the way in a battle of conference unbeatens.
Ashton Joseph scored 11 in the loss for the Lions (2-3, 2-1 conference). Other Liberty Hill scorers were Karter Collins (six), Luis Pabon (four) and Quentin Moody and Ke’Vonn Hanks (two each).
Palo Alto led 6-2 after one period and 20-11 at halftime.
PATTERSON 7A 44, NOLAN 7A 30: Carlos Robinson had eight points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to lift the Cavaliers to a victory.
Nolan led briefly in the opening quarter, but Patterson went in front and led the rest of the way.
Robinson also had two assists and a steal for the Cavs.
Other contributors for Patterson were Nickalas Johnson (eight points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals), Jacaryous Perryman (six points, six rebounds, two steals), Elijah Bass (six points, nine rebounds, two blocks), Tavion McKnight (five points, seven steals, three assists, three rebounds), Jaylon Ross (five points, seven rebounds), Jordan Johnson (four points) and Malcolm Brock (two points, three rebounds).
Patterson’s seventh-graders host Manor on Wednesday.
PATTERSON 7B 41, NOLAN 7B 8: Justin Wingwood scored 14 points and the Cavaliers captured the conference championship with their fifth straight win.
Other scorers for Patterson were Zamarion Vincent (nine points), Jacob Tolbert (eight), Rian Young (four), Jayden Williams (three), Aiden Bass (two) and Carlos Garcia (one).
Jan. 28
UNION GROVE 7A 51, PALO ALTO 7A 32: Leo Wilson scored 19 points to lead the Grizzlies to a victory.
Elijah Gibson added 15 points. Other scorers for Union Grove were David Blount (five), Kemari Otis (four), TJ Hocutt (three), Douglas Turner (two) and Gabriel Merriman (one).
PALO ALTO 7B 32, UNION GROVE 7B 19: Ethan Mora scored seven points in the loss for the Grizzlies.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Ethan Roblendo (six points), Luke Franco (three), Harley Hanover (two) and Brayden Olvera (one). Romello Mann, Zvayier Bray, Avante Abdullah, Matthew Bryan, Ricardo Figueroa, Jordan Hamilton and Jackson Sellers were defensive standouts.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Feb. 1
UNION GROVE 7A 31, RANCIER 7A 17: At Union Grove, Janeen Lashley-Hill scored 11 points in the Lady Grizzlies victory.
Lilah Houser added six points for Union Grove. Kylee Plake and Ki’Ana Lemons each scored four. Omunique Ellis, Sabra Jones and Aloria Murrell scored two apiece.
Micah Williams was a defensive standout. Raya Rodriguez, Aidan Evans, Iyana Duran, Lala Allen and Summer Collins also contributed to the win.
The seventh-grade Lady Grizzlies host Eastern Hills today in their season finale.
SMITH 7A 44, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 20: At Smith, Terriah Taylor tossed in 13 points to help the Lady Leopards earn a victory.
Other contributors for Smith were Jadesola Oladipo (seven points), Sydnee Tate (six points, six rebounds), Azzira Ranson (five points, four rebounds), Jazmin George (four points), Destiny Whitney (four rebounds) and Kiara Tanks, Myley Grant and Ehrin Spikes (two points each).
The seventh-grade Lady Leopards play Live Oak Ridge today at 5:30.
NOLAN 7A 27, PATTERSON 7A 22: Amanda Grate scored 12 points and the Lady Mustangs improved to 4-2.
Jaeda Rojas played stellar defense against Patterson’s top offensive player.
SMITH 7B 25, AUDIE MURPHY 7B 3: At Smith, Jurne Haynes and Zy’Kiya King each had six points, and Haylie Pagan recorded eight steals in the Lady Leopards victory.
Madison Sherman added four steals. O’Shanna Valentine and Aaliyah Martinez-Jones each grabbed three rebounds.
NOLAN 7B 18, PATTERSON 7B 7: Sanau Falaniko and Leilani Smith each scored six points and the Lady Mustangs improved to 4-2.
Bianca Hutchinson was a defensive standout for Nolan.
PATTERSON 8A 41, NOLAN 8A 9: Brieana Deanda scored eight points to lead the defeated Lady Mustaings.
Samara Johnson’s recorded eight steals, and Akeilah Dodd-Stoglin grabbed nine rebounds.
