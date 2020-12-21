Ivy Powell tallied 15 points, 16 steals and eight rebounds on Dec. 14 to lead the Patterson eighth-grade A-team Lady Cavaliers to a season-opening 41-4 win over Liberty Hill.
Other contributors for Patterson were Arianna Prichett (two points, four steals), Zaya Blackwood (three points, two assists, three steals, three rebounds), Lanai’Ya Harris (four points, five steals, and three rebounds), Zoe Parker (five points, two rebounds, five steals), Sophia Guerrero (four points, five steals and two rebounds), India Agee (two points, three rebounds and four steals), Janae Jackson (four points, four steals and three rebounds), Aminah Robinson (two steals and four rebounds) and Paris Agee (three rebounds).
SMITH 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A: Samiya McDonald scored six points to lead the defeated Grizzlies. Bryanna Hinojosa added two.
PALO ALTO 8A 25, NOLAN 8A 15: The Lady Patriots pulled away in the third quarter while dominating on the glass to get the victory.
Akeilah Dodd-Stoglin led Nolan in scoring with six points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four blocked shots. Other defensive standouts were Isabella Fujikawa and Samara Johnson.
SMITH 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B: Top scorers for the defeated Grizzlies were Riania Aldubaini (six points) and Zoe Forney (two).
NOLAN 8B 21, PALO ALTO 8B 13: Annaleigh Leidenberg scored 10 points and the Lady Mustangs pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn the victory.
Palo Alto trailed just 13-11 heading into the final period.
Other Nolan scoring came from the post player Hailey Opolot (five points) and guards Ajanay Petty (four points) and Gilany Allen (two).
Leidenberg, Opolot and Zaveria Phillips combined for 14 steals. Opolot led the Lady Mustangs (1-1) with eight rebounds.
SMITH 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7A: Lilah Houser, Aloria Murrell and Omunique Ellis were standouts for the defeated Grizzlies, who had a tough night shooting.
SMITH 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B: Aidan Evans scored four points for the defeated Grizzlies.
Nanami Threadgill, Destini Tarlton, Tatijiana White and Re’Vynn Sandford demonstrated great hustle during the game.
BOYS
THURSDAY
SMITH 8A 55, UNION GROVE 8A 16: The Leopards opened the game on a 20-5 run en route to the victory.
Smith (2-0) forced 12 turnovers and seven different Leopards scored.
The eighth-grade Leopards return to action Jan. 7 at home against Palo Alto.
SMITH 8B 40, UNION GROVE 8B 6: Nine different players scored in the Leopards’ season-opening win.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
