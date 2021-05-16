Garrett Nichols shot a nine-hole 65 at Stonetree Golf Club on Wednesday and the Smith Middle School boys golf team finished second in the Leopards’ first tournament of the season.
Nichols was third in the individual standings. Other scores for the Leopards were Trevon Borders (69), Wyatt Davis (69), Isaac Green (72) and Diego Martinez-Batiz (72).
In the girls tourney, Smith’s Madison Edwards carded a 64 for a second-place finish.
Smith returns to action on Thursday at Fort Hood’s Courses of Clear Creek.
