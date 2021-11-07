The Smith seventh-grade Leopards shut out the Liberty Hill Lions 29-0 in the opening game of Tuesday's Killeen ISD middle school championship doubleheader to cap a perfect 9-0 season.
The eighth-grade Leopards also were unbeaten, finishing 7-0-1 with a 36-0 victory over Union Grove. Smith did not allow a point all season.
Union Grove’s Grizzlies went 6-3 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.