Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight and gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.