Elijah Lyles, Cameron Wingfield and Jayce Lomas scored touchdowns and the Smith seventh-grade A-team Leopards posted their third shutout of the season, 27-0 over Eastern Hills on Tuesday, in Killeen ISD middle school football action.
The Leopards controlled the clock for most of the game, leaving Eastern Hills with only three possessions for the night.
Cam Wingfield, Jayce Lomas and Sebastian Marquez Santiago scored extra points for the Leopards. Quarterback Reshard Hicks did a great job managing the game. Cayden Mallette and Kingston Cariola led a superb outing for the offensive line.
Demetrius Perry, Le’Andro Ruiz, Quinton Saunders and Lomas were defensive standouts.
The seventh-grade Leopards host the Manor Rams on Tuesday.
UNION GROVE 7A 20, RANCIER 7A 20, TIE: Devin Hartsfield connected with Braden Edwards for a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining and Union Grove salvaged a tie.
Hartsfield also had two rushing touchdowns for the Grizzlies. Rylan Wells had a 35-yard catch-and-run to set up the tying score.
Edwards and Jax Benson had key catches for big gains to keep drives alive. Dalton Magnusson, Gerimya Powers and Benson made great plays in the backfield on defense.
The seventh-grade Grizzlies host Audie Murphy next.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 37, LIBERTY HILL 7A 0: At Live Oak Ridge, the Lobos converted a recovered fumble and onside kick into a pair of early rushing touchdowns and went on to beat the Lions.
Live Oak Ridge added another TD in the second quarter on a jet sweep and led 22-0 at halftime.
Liberty Hill’s Kamari Jones recovered a pooch kick to start the second half but the Lions (1-5) turned over the ball on downs and the Lobos added another score on a jet sweep.
Live Oak Ridge converted another Liberty Hill turnover into a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Offensive standouts for the Lions were Jahlil Scott and Jones. Kevin Artis and Julian Rivera were defensive standouts.
Liberty Hill’s seventh-graders are back on the road Tuesday at Rancier.
PALO ALTO 7A 20, PATTERSON 7A 13: The Patriots had two third-quarter touchdowns and held on for a victory.
Palo Alto led 6-0 at halftime. The Patriots scored on the opening drive of the second half and led 13-0.
The Cavaliers answered with an 8-yard TD run by Leroy Clark, but Palo Alto returned the ensuing kickoff for a score and the Cavaliers led 20-6 after three quarters.
Tano Wooten’s rushing touchdown pulled the Cavs to within 20-13.
Patterson got the ball back with about two minutes remaining but turned the ball over on downs and Palo Alto took a knee to run out the clock.
Patterson’s seventh-graders travel to Nolan on Tuesday.
RANCIER 8A 34, UNION GROVE 8A 19: The Grizzlies scored twice on kickoff returns in the loss.
Union Grove’s eighth-graders travel to Audie Murphy on Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Monday Oct. 17
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. RANCIER 7A 25-13, 25-27, 25-11: Karly Foster served 14 points and the Grizzlies improved to 2-1 in conference play.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Leiry Torres (nine points), Reagan Snider (six), Kylie Shields (five), Janailsa Quintanilla (four), Aly Bryant (three) and Eloisa Borja (one).
Borja, Shields and Torres were defensive standouts. Addison Evans and Isabella Butler made big plays at the net. Quintanilla and Snider were standout hitters.
The seventh-grade Grizzlies will take on the Audie Murphy Falcons in their last match of the season on Monday.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. RANCIER 8A 25-5, 25-5: Mia Lopez and Ashlyn Towlson each served 10 points and the Grizzlies improved to 3-0 in conference play.
Other scorers for Union Grove (6-3) were Janelly Rios (nine points), Chloe Jackson (six), June Speer (five) and Gisella Wood and Je’Neiya Russell Dukes (one each).
The Grizzlies’ 8B team won by forfeit and also improved to 3-0 in league play, and 6-3 overall.
Union Grove’s eighth-graders close the season at home on Monday against Audie Murphy.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Oct. 14
SALADO JV WHITE DEF. WACO CONNALLY 25-9, 21-25, 25-16: At Salado, Camille Taylor, Elizabeth Markham and Lola Haas helped the Lady Eagles improve to 20-9 on the season.
SALADO JV RED DEF. WACO CONNALLY 25-8, 25-10.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.