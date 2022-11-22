Ryan Taylor led three Lions in double figures with 18 points and Liberty Hill's eighth-grade A-team won its home and season opener, 57-44 on Thursday over Patterson.
The Lions led 11-8 after a back-and-forth first quarter. Liberty Hill expanded the lead to 28-15 at halftime. Another 17-point quarter put the Lions in front 45-28 after three periods.
Patterson cut the deficit to eight in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get any closer.
Nathaniel Brown and Vincent Moody each had 10 points for Liberty Hill. Other scorers were Tauto Hisatake (seven), Zy’Heme Jones (six) and Desaun Williams (two). Taylor and Brown were defensive standouts.
Liberty Hill’s eighth-graders return to action on Dec. 1 at Smith.
NOLAN 8A 52, UNION GROVE 8A 20: At Union Grove, Tarius Caines, Bryson Coleman and Adrian Sanoval were the top scores for the defeated Grizzlies in their season opener.
Union Grove’s eighth-graders travel to Patterson for their next game following the Thanksgiving break.
UNION GROVE 8B 22, NOLAN 8B 21: At Union Grove, Evan Harvey and Jaman Oaks were the leading scorers as the Grizzlies won their season opener.
PATTERSON 8B 28, LIBERTY HILL 8B 21: At Liberty Hill, Joshua Brown scored 10 points but the Lions couldn’t overcome their turnover issues and dropped their season opener.
Ramez Alabed added seven points for Liberty Hill. Preston Carter finished with four. Steven Rodriguez and Isaiah Hymes were defensive standouts.
Patterson led 17-13 at halftime.
PATTERSON 7A 39, LIBERTY HILL 7A 15: Jariel Contreras scored 13 points and the Cavaliers easily won their season opener.
Patterson led 26-3 at halftime.
Other scorers for the Cavs were Tano Wooten (nine points), Da’Wayne Warren (eight), Keyvon Jones (five), AJ Vaughters (three) and Tre Jones (two).
NOLAN 7B 45, UNION GROVE 7B 25: Delacion Douglas led the defeated Grizzlies with 12 points in their season opener.
Joe Ryan added 11 points for Union Grove. Tanner Edwards contributed two points and two steals. Mikail Pink also had a pair of steals.
PATTERSON 7B 37, LIBERTY HILL 7B 7: Terrance Muse tossed in 11 points and the Cavaliers rolled to a victory in their season opener.
Patterson took control early, racing to a 21-3 halftime lead.
Frankie Graham, Tyrus Wilson and Khalil Medlock each had six points for the Cavs. Jeremiah Collins added five, and Sam Bass and Brantley Holley each had two.
JV BASKETBALL
Nov. 15
SHOEMAKER JV BOYS 55, PFLUGERVILLE WEISS 51: CJ Castellanos led the way with 15 points and Preston King-Holt scored 11 as the Grey Wolves (2-0) came from behind to tame the visiting Wolves.
Nazir Bentley and Khalif Richardson each had six, while Gabe Becerra and Isaac Knight both added five.
Silas Wilson, Brenden Richards, and Kardae Davis threw in two points apiece.
Nov. 11
SHOEMAKER JV BOYS 81, CALDWELL 11: CJ Castellanos poured in 15 points and Gabe Becerra tossed in 11 as the Grey Wolves opened their season with a convincing win.
Brenden Richards had 10, Jabari Paynther made 3 3-pointers for his nine points, and Nazir Bentley added 8.
Yahel Negron Nieves and Khalif Richardson had six apiece and Preston King-Holt threw in five.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
