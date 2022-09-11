Keyvon Jones connected with Tano Wooten for a touchdown pass on the first play of the game and the Patterson seventh-grade A-team Cavaliers led the rest of the way en route to a season-opening 41-8 win over Union Grove on Tuesday.
Wooten finished with three TDs
Union Grove pulled within 7-6 when Quartez Miley returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a score but the Grizzlies failed on the PAT.
The Cavs scored on their next two drives on runs by Wooten and Isaac Olalde and led 21-6 at halftime.
Wooten, Olalde and Kyri Booker added TD runs in the second half to put the game away.
Miley scored the Grizzlies’ other two points when he intercepted a Patterson two-point pass attempt and returned it to the other end zone.
Receivers Leroy Clark, Derek Burke and RJ Ambrose also played well for Patterson. Da’Wayne Warren had two big runs of his own.
Wooten and Jones also shined on defense along with Mekhi Tolliver, Christion Johnson and Caesar Cobb.
Patterson’s secondary held the Grizzlies to one catch for 8 yards.
Devin Hartsfield completed multiple passes and scrambled for over 30 yards for Union Grove.
Isaiah Oliver caught many passes and played multiple positions. Braden Edwards made tackles for losses and some big hits.
Patterson’s seventh-graders travel to Rancier on Tuesday. The Grizzlies face Eastern Hills.
SMITH 7A 38, LIBERTY HILL 7A 0: At Liberty Hill, the Leopards came out firing on all cylinders and raced to a 26-0 halftime lead in their season opener as Jayce Lomas, Owen Gourdin-Josey, Elijah Lyles, Prince Moore and Cameron Wingfield were making plays with the ball in their hands. They were assisted by great blocking from Alec Rubio, Kingsten Carriola, Clint Rosario, Leandro Ruiz and Cayden Mellette.
The Lions’ best opportunity to score came in the third quarter when Roman Orr almost returned the kickoff for a score but was tackled around the 10-yard line. The Leopards ended the threat with one of their three interceptions.
Elijah Lyles had two of those picks and Cameron Wingfield had another. TJ Ufuti, Rashard Hicks and Demetrius Perry were also strong contributors on the defensive side.
Orr and Anthony Thompson led the Liberty Hill offense. La’Shon Frazier, Jahlil Scott and Charles Caesar were defensive standouts.
The seventh-grade Leopards play at Live Oak Ridge on Tuesday. Liberty Hill will face Nolan.
SMITH 7B 28, LIBERTY HILL 7B 6: At Liberty Hill, after a scoreless first half, the Leopards erupted for 21 consecutive points en route to a season-opening win.
Smith’s offense got going in the second half behind great play from Dominik Key, Shamar Walters, Jaime Serrano and Chris Mims.
After Smith’s third touchdown, Liberty Hill’s Kemari Jones returned the kickoff 61 yards for the Lions’ lone score.
The Leopards, however, responded with a kickoff return TD of their own.
Quinton Saunders gave the Smith defense a score with a pick-six. Other Leopard defensive standouts were Darrion Ivy, Ben Richards and Elijay Esposito.
Offensive standouts for Liberty Hill were Xavier Drayton and Braxton Greer. Jones and Lashawn Lewis led the Lion defense.
UNION GROVE 8A 33, PATTERSON 8A 12: The Grizzlies intercepted three passes and returned two for scores while allowing zero passing yards.
Union Grove also scored with a long run and on a punt return.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday
PATTERSON 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A 25-13, 25-22: Deja Brooks had a big night at the service line with 11 points to help send the Cavaliers to a win.
Lua Oh finished with 10 points and nine assists for Patterson. Other contributors were Madyson Grisham (three points, six assists), Naima James (two assists), Trinity Williams (six assists), London Calton (six points), Khole Jones, Joy Gaither and CC Jackson (one assist each), Penelope Groover (two blocks, one assist) and Leilani Duhon (six points, one assist).
Ja’Kara Ballard served seven points in the loss for the Grizzlies.
Other top servers for Union Grove were Karly Foster (four points) and Janailsa Quintanilla, Estrella Cruz and Liery Torres (two each). Cruz and Torres were also defensive standouts.
The Cavaliers host Rancier on Monday.
PATTERSON 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B 25-19, 25-16: Gabby Goings served 13 points to help the Cavaliers earn the victory.
Autaliyah Meekins, Charaja Walker and Nia Hill added five points for Patterson. Delilah Delgado finished with one point.
Destiny Stephens was the top server for the defeated Grizzlies.
PATTERSON 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A 25-23, 25-17: At Union Grove, Caoimhe Gormley and Sabra Cannie led the way for the Lady Cavaliers in their victory.
Gormley served seven aces and finished with 17 points. She also recorded three blocks, three assists and eight digs. Cannie tallied 17 digs to go with six service points, including an ace.
Other contributors for Patterson were Destiny Ware (one kill, two blocks, four serves, an ace and three digs), Ariana Brooks (two blocks, seven serves and eight digs), Hailey Escalante (five digs), Mia Duncan (one block and two digs), Rose Torres (two digs), Iris Fields (three digs), Danae Dawson (two kills, one block, three assists, six serves and 14 digs) and Serenity Ramirez (one block, two assists, four serves and 12 digs).
Mia Lopez and Janelly Rios each served seven points in the loss for the Grizzlies.
Other top servers for Union Grove were Ashlyn Towlson (five points), Aryana Wright (three) and Lily Wood (two). O’Ttavia Denton was a defensive standout. Chloe Jackson recorded a kill.
Union Grove’s eighth-graders host Union Grove on Monday. Patterson travels to Rancier.
PATTERSON 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B 25-14, 25-13: At Union Grove, Jillian McKenzie and Gracie Castrogiovanni powered the Cavaliers to a victory.
McKenzie served 14 points to go with four digs. Castrogiovanni added a kill, two assists, seven service points (including an ace) and four digs.
Other contributors for Patterson were Adaijah Easley and Felicity Mendez (one dig each), Zaria Maxey-Sykes (one assist, two digs), Jalayna Sanchez (one kill, two assists and four serves), Lailah Valadez (three serves, one dig), Trinity Wetli (two serves, one ace and one dig) and Alondra Barreno (one kill, four serves, an ace and three digs).
Jadahlin Tuimavave was the top server for the defeated Grizzlies with seven points.
Other top servers for Union Grove were Yona Nena (three points), Stephanie Vasquez (two) and Mekhia Thomas (one). Stephanie Vasquez, Nakiya Harris and Leila Sturkie also contributed for Union Grove.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Lampasas Middle School eighth-grade girls cross country team placed three runners in the top 19 and finished second in the Badgers’ opening meet of the season on Sept. 3 at Lago Vista High School.
Macy Patterson led Lampasas with a sixth-place finish. Sophia Strom was 14th and Brylie Centunzi finished 19th.
Cohen Watson also had a sixth-place finish for the LMS seventh-grade boys. Joseph Bustamante was 17th.
Merari Vergari and Makenzie Shaughnessy were 16th and 17th, respectively, in the seventh-grade girls race.
Elijah Copeland (28th), Josiah Copeland (29th) and Nathan Smith (32nd) placed for the LMS eighth-grade boys squad.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
