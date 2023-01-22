Da’Wayne Warren, Tano Wooten and Khalil Medlock each scored eight points and the Patterson seventh-grade A-team Cavaliers, fresh off the previous weekend’s tournament championship, continued their perfect season on Thursday with a 42-19 win over Eastern Hills.
Patterson improved to 10-0 on the season.
Other scorers for the Cavs were RJ Ambrose and Jariel Contreras (six points each), AJ Vaughters (three), Derek Burke (two) and Tre Jones (one).
Patterson led 17-11 after the first half.
The Cavs face Nolan on Thursday.
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A.
SMITH 7A 36, MANOR 7A 33: DJ Perry and Reshard Hicks led the Leopards in scoring in their victory.
Kendrick Loukoumanou, Owen Gourdin-Josey, and Darrion Ivy also scored for the Leopards, who trailed 16-15 at halftime.
With two games left in the season, Smith is trying to secure a spot in the district championship tournament.
The Leopards will play at home next week against Eastern Hills.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. LIVE OAK RIDGE 7B.
SMITH 7B 28, MANOR 7B 18: Hunter Craft and Kresley Whitney led the Leopards with 15 and 13 points, respectively, in a conference victory.
The teams were tied 10-10 at halftime but Smith picked up the defense and pulled away in the second half.
Cayden Mellette, Eron Flowers, Quintin Durham, Josean Salgado and Derek Ernsberger all contributed to the defensive effort.
PATTERSON 7B 34, EASTERN HILLS 7B 8: Frankie Graham and Derhion Hood each scored eight points and the Cavaliers held Eastern Hills to four points in each half.
Patterson led 14-4 at halftime.
Other scorers for the Cavs were Greysen Matt and Jeremiah Collins (four points each), Tyrus Wilson (three) and Brantley Holley and Terrance Muse (two each).
LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A: Javonte Pierce and Demani Dail-Addison were the top players for the defeated Grizzlies, who led early.
SMITH 8A 63, MANOR 8A 56: Ball movement and spacing on the offensive end were key for the Leopards in their win.
The team was led by great play from Ti’zhier Scott, JJ Maddox, Jayvion Clayter, Cayden Logan, Alejandro Caudillo and Tequon Lake.
Smith is back in action on Thursday night at Eastern Hills.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B: Brad Flint, Kai Tobias, Evan Harvey and Koleion Cephus were standout players in the Grizzlies’ loss.
SMITH 8B 40, MANOR 8B 27: The victorious Leopards were led by great play from Michael Sanders, Dae’shaun Ivy, Aaron Toomer, Teshawn Lake and Kedrick Brown.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Wednesday
PATTERSON 8A 41, EASTERN HILLS 8A 34: Taylor Hines tallied 14 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and two assists to help the Lady Cavaliers remain unbeaten after 10 games.
Ariana Brooks added 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Patterson.
Other contributors were Tori Hines (six points, two rebounds and two steals), Caoimhe Gormley (four rebounds), Kaylynn Blackmon (eight points, five rebounds and two steals), Brooklyn Thompson (three points, eight rebounds) and Iris Fields (three rebounds).
Patterson’s eighth-graders host Nolan on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
KISD A-TEAM TOURNAMENT
Jan. 14
PATTERSON WINS KISD SEVENTH-GRADE A-TEAM TOURNEY: The Patterson 7A Cavaliers rolled to the championship with a 33-9 win over Eastern Hills.
The Cavs were in control early as they built a 25-4 lead at halftime.
Patterson reached the final by beating Liberty Hill 26-21 earlier in the day. Tano Wooten led the Cavs with 14 points. Other scorers were Da’Wayne Warren (six), Tre Jones (five), Derek Burke and RJ Ambrose (four each) and AJ Vaughters (three).
Patterson led 16-10 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
JV TENNIS
The Lampasas junior varsity tennis team opened its spring season on Thursday at a 28-team tournament in Pflugerville.
Samantha Long was 2-2, reaching the consolation finals.
“She just picked up a racket in August,” coach Kenneth Peiser said. “She has drive and a desire to win.”
Kaleb Roberts, Macy Frye, Dacoda Fry, Jetzalie Guzman and Brock Messinger all went 0-2 in the tourney. Messenger was playing in his first tournament.
“He will improve as he goes along and gets more play time in,” Peiser said.
The Badgers will have four more tournaments before the district tourney on March 31. Lampasas returns to action on Feb. 2 in Copperas Cove.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
