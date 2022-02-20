Sean Parks scored 17 points and the Patterson Cavaliers beat Union Grove 47-44 to win the Killeen ISD eighth-grade boys championship on Feb. 12.
The unbeaten Cavs answered every Union Grove run with one of their own on the way to victory.
Other contributors for Patterson were Jay’Dn Loggins (eight points), Tavion McKnight (seven), Aubrey Meekins (five), Elijah Bass (four) Jacaryous Perryman (two) and Carlos Robinson and Jacob Tolbert (one each).
The Cavs needed overtime just to get to the championship game in a 61-56 win over Palo Alto earlier in the day.
Parks led three Cavaliers in double figures in the semifinal matchup with 21 points. Loggins had 18, and McKnight finished with 12. Other scorers were Perryman (six) and Tolbert (two).
LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 43, LIBERTY HILL 7A 30: The Lobos pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Liberty Hill on Feb. 12 at Shoemaker High School in the semifinals of the Killeen ISD championship tourney.
Ryan Taylor led Liberty Hill (6-8) with 17 points. Jalen Dewees added seven. Tyree Bennett, Desaun Williams and Vincent Price each had two. Taylor and Tauto Hisatake were defensive standouts.
The Lobos led 9-8 after one quarter, and 21-17 at halftime. The lead remained four heading into the final period.
7A LADY GRIZZLIES FALL IN TITLE GAME: Amierah Moore scored 33 points on Feb. 12 as the Union Grove seventh-grade Lady Grizzlies went 1-1 in the final four of the Killeen ISD championship tournament.
Union Grove fell to Patterson 42-37 in the championship game after a 35-24 semifinal victory over Smith in the teams’ third meeting of the season.
In the title game, the Grizzlies erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit with 37 seconds remaining, but Patterson scored the last five points of the game on a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Moore scored 11 of her points in that fourth-quarter rally. Other scorers for Union Grove in the two games were Morgan Riggs (17 points), Makira Smith (12), Jada Hood (four) and Kaylah Vickers, Je’Neiya Russell-Dukes and Chloe Jackson (two each). Demari Yarbrough and Hood successfully executed their roles in keeping the offense moving through both games. Vickers and Jackson were defensive standouts in the paint and productive on the boards both offensively and defensively. Russell-Dukes and Madison Wilkens also contributed on both ends of the floor.
TENNIS
Emily Martinez posted the top finish for the Lampasas junior varsity tennis team on Thursday at the Copperas Cove tournament, placing second in girls singles.
Sierra Vincent was third on a day that started with sunshine that gave way to a cloudy, windy cold front.
Tyler Ecker and Jared Miller tied for fifth in boys doubles, winning two matches before losing in the quarterfinals.
Chesley Breuer went 1-1 on the day.
Dez Ramirez and Maci Frye played doubles for the first time and almost won their opener.
