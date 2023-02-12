Tano Wooten and AJ Vaughters led a balanced scoring attack with six points each and the Patterson Cavaliers won the Killeen ISD seventh-grade championship with a 32-25 win over Union Grove on Saturday.
Nine players scored for Patterson, including RJ Ambrose (five points), Da’Wayne Warren and Messiah Lynch (four each), Derek Burke, Khalil Medlock and Jariel Conteras (two each) and Tre Jones (one).
After a slow start by both teams, the Cavs emerged with a 15-10 lead at halftime. The lead grew to as much as 10 in the second half.
Isaiah Oliver made crucial 3-point shots to keep the Grizzlies in the game. Devin Hartsfield, Tanner Edwards and Ryan Bridges made key steals and assists to help shrink the Patterson lead. Brandon Bates and Dalton Magnusson were rebounding machines in both halves. Braden Edwards played great by creating lanes and rebounding for the team.
The Cavs finished the season 15-0, including two tourney titles.
Union Grove topped Rancier 35-31 in the semifinals.
PATTERSON 7A 28, PALO ALTO 7A 26, OT: Wooten was the hero in the semifinals, scoring on a jumper in the final seconds of overtime to send the Cavs to the championship game.
Patterson trailed most of the way, including a six-point deficit in the final minute, before rallying to force the extra period.
Lynch led the Cavs with eight points. Other scorers were Jones (six), Woote (five), Ambrose (three) and Warren, Medlock and Vaughters (two each).
PATTERSON 7A 62, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 12: Da’Wayne Warren and AJ Vaughters each scored 11 points and the Cavaliers rolled to a victory in the first round.
Other scorers for Patterson were Jariel Contreras (10 points), RJ Ambrose (seven), Tre Jones and Khalil Medlock (six each) and Messiah Lynch and Tano Wooten (four each).
RANCIER 7A 30, SMITH 7A 21: The K-Roos downed the Leopards in the first round of the seventh-grade championship tourney.
Rancier led 17-11 at halftime. The Leopards picked up the pace and pulled to within one point in the second half, but missed free throws, missed scoring opportunities and foul trouble proved costly.
Darrion Ivy and Owen Gourdin-Josey led Smithin scoring with 10 and six points, respectively. DJ Perry, Joseph Finney, Cam Wingfield, Eron Flowers, Kendrick Loukoumanou and RJ Hicks played well defensively.
LIBERTY HILL 8A 51, NOLAN 8A 47: Zy’Heme Jones led three players in double figures with 16 points and the Lions advanced to the eighth-grade semifinals.
Ryan Taylor and Nathaniel Brown each scored 11 points. Zhion Jones added seven. Tauto Hisatake had four, and Desaun Williams scored two. Hisatake and Vincent Moody were defensive standouts.
The Lions (7-6) trailed 10-7 after the opening quarter.
Near the end of the half, Taylor drove to the lane and found Zy’Heme Jones open on the right wing. Jones hit a 3-pointer before the buzzer to give the Lions momentum, and a 26-22 lead, heading into the second half.
The Lions were able to build the lead to double digits with great team defense and rebounding but then the Mustangs went on a run to cut the lead down to 37-35 after the third period.
The Lions only scored two baskets in the fourth but went 10-for-17 from the free-throw line compared to 1-of-10 for the Mustangs. That was the difference.
The Lions finished 16-of-27 from the line overall and the Mustangs were 8-for-28.
Smith, Manor and Live Oak Ridge also advanced to the semifinals.
Feb. 6
RANCIER 8A 26, LIBERTY HILL 8A 24: The Karoos rallied from a 20-9 halftime deficit to beat the Lions.
Kameron Schimitz led Liberty Hill with nine points. Other scorers for the Lions were Maxwell Walker (six), Terren Ladd (five) and Brandyn Odum (four).
Liberty Hill headed to the postseason championship tournament as a No. 2 seed.
SMITH 8A 51, PALO ALTO 8A 17: Cayden Logan, Jayvion Clayter, JJ Maddox, Ti-Zhier Scott, Mohamed Sanchez and Tequon Lake helped the Leopards finish the regular season on a high note.
Smith played dominant defense which led to great offense and the Leopards clinched the top seed in the conference for the postseason championship tournament.
LIBERTY HILL 8A 50, RANCIER 8A 42: At Rancier, Ryan Taylor scored 19 points and the Lions outscored the K’Roos 29-18 in the second half after trailing 24-21 at halftime.
The Lions (6-6, 3-1 conference) did a better job of rebounding, taking care of the ball and playing overall team defense in the second half.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill were Nathaniel Brown (12 points), Zy’Heme Jones (eight), Zhion Jones (five), Desaun Williams (four) and Tauto Hisatake (two). Hisatake and Zy’Heme Jones were defensive standouts.
The Lions earned a No. 2 seed for the postseason championship tournament.
PATTERSON 7A 56, MANOR 7A 46: Tano Wooten scored 17 points and the Cavaliers finished the regular season with an 11-0 record.
Patterson led 29-19 at halftime. The Cavs answered each Manor run with one of their own to finish off the victory.
Other Patterson scorers were AJ Vaughters (12 points), Da’Wayne Warren and Jariel Contreras (eight each), Tre Jones and Keyvon Jones (four each), Khalil Medlock (two) and Derek Burke (one).
UNION GROVE 7A 56, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 18: Devin Hartsfield, Ryan Bridges, Isaiah Oliver, Brandon Bates and Tanner Edwards led the Grizzlies to a victory.
Jan. 26
LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 70, LIBERTY HILL 8A 44: The unbeaten Lobos built a 41-22 halftime lead in the middle of a 27-14 run and continued to pull away in the third quarter en route to a victory.
The Lions (5-6, 2-1 conference) had a tough time with the Lobos’ length and speed but did win the fourth quarter 17-14.
Zy’Heme Jones and Nathaniel Brown each scored 15 points to lead Liberty Hill. Other scorers were Ryan Taylor (seven), Desaun Williams (four), Zhion Jones (three) and Vincent Moody (two). Zhion Jones and Tauto Hisatake were defensive standouts.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 8B 20, LIBERTY HILL 8B 17: Joshua Brown scored 12 points in the loss for the Lions.
Ramez Alabed added three points for Liberty Hill (3-3, 1-1 conference). Caleb Blakes and Steven Rodriguez each had one point. Isaiah Hymes and Alexavier Reed were defensive standouts,
The Lions trailed 11-5 at the half. They cut the deficit to two late in the game.
JV TENNIS
The Lampasas junior varsity team traveled to Killeen on Thursday for a tournament.
Macy Frye led the Badgers with a second-place finish in girls singles.
Brock Messinger went 2-1 with his first victories on the JV. Kaleb Roberts (1-2) also was a first-time winner. Jetzalie Guzman was 1-1.
The Badgers play in Copperas Cove this week.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
