Tano Wooten ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Patterson seventh-grade Cavaliers their first lead and they held on to clinch the conference championship with a 12-7 win over the Live Oak Ridge Lobos on Tuesday in Killeen ISD middle school football action.
The Lobos scored in the first three minutes and led 7-0 at halftime.
The Patterson comeback got a jump-start from an onside kick recovery to start the second half. Sam Bass, Wooten and Da’Wayne Warren were instrumental in the execution and recovery.
The Cavs capitalized and pulled within 7-6 on Wooten’s TD pass to Derek Burke in the back of the end zone.
Live Oak couldn’t move the ball on its next possession and Patterson drove for the go-ahead score.
The Lobo comeback was thwarted by Leroy Clark’s sack on fourth down.
With 50 seconds remaining and the Cavs offense looking at a fourth-and-5, Wooten threw a dart to Burke, whose diving catch was enough for the first down and allowed Patterson to run out the clock.
PALO ALTO 7A 47, LIBERTY HILL 7A 0: Tyler Reed scored four touchdowns – three on offense and another on a fumble return – and the Patriots finished in a three-way tie with Smith and Patterson for the conference championship.
Jahmire Perry scored the first points for Palo Alto (7-1), which raced to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. The Patriots recorded their third shutout of the season.
Reed recovered two fumbles on defense while playing outside linebacker. Zayondre Crable was another defensive standout.
SMITH 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A: The Grizzlies shut out the Leopards in the second half but were unable to string together enough plays on offense to complete a comeback.
Isaiah Oliver, Braden Edwards, Tanner Edwards, Rylan Wells, Dalton Magnusson and Adrian Santos showed outstanding leadership all season by showing up and working hard in practice, always maintaining a positive attitude, and fighting hard until the end of every game.
Devin Hartsfield showed outstanding perseverance and effort on the field by making play after play all year, and never backing down from a challenge. Joe Franco, Michael Suarez, Jaxon Benson and Jeremiah Scott showed their coachability and willingness to adapt by rotating positions and doing what was best for the team.
SMITH 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A: The Grizzlies lost in their season finale.
Season-long standouts for Union Grove included Jason McClure, Jeremiah Solomon, Reilly Vance, David Garcia, Aniekin Bay and Walker Gilcrest.
The leadership within the team shined throughout the year from Colten Hanks, Marvin Hatcher and Jayden Gardner.
Incredible athleticism was displayed every day by James Gallman, Tyler Lewis, Hudson Hanover, Bryson Coleman, Will Hanson, Nixon Fajardo, Theirry Macie and Jasiah Bryant.
The team improved mentally and physically throughout the season, especially Xavier McCullers, Koleion Cephus, Jaydon Smith and Bennie Berry, not to mention the dedication from Patrick McGee and Evan Harvey for showing up when they didn't have to.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Killeen ISD Championship Tournament
Second Round
PATTERSON 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A 25-22, 25-17: At Chaparral High School, the Grizzlies were eliminated and finished the season with a 6-4 mark.
Estrella Cruz, Kylie Shields, Leiry Torres and Eloisa Borja were defensive standouts for Union Grove. Isabella Butler, Janailsa Quintanilla, Jakara Ballard, Rakyah Garrett and Addison
Evans shined at the net along with Aly Bryant and Zyllah DeLeon. Reagan Snider and Karly Foster were standout setters.
Shields led the servers with six points. Snider scored five. Quintanilla contributed four points. Ballard added two. Rounding out the scoring were Cruz and Foster with one point each.
PATTERSON 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A 25-20, 25-19: At Chaparral High School, the Grizzlies clawed their way back from an 11-1 deficit in the second set to knot the score at 16 but couldn’t avoid the sweep.
Big hits from June Speers, Chloe Jackson, Ashlyn Towlson and Gisella Wood helped Union Grove (8-4) keep the match close. Ashlynn Warriner and Gisella Wood were defensive standouts. Ashlyn Towlson, Aryana Wright, and Je’Neiya Russell-Dukes were credited with their blocking efforts at the net. O’Ttavia Denton, Kenadee Thomas and Morgan Riggs also contributed for the Grizzlies.
Top servers were Mia Lopez and Towlson with five points each. Other scorers were Jackson (four), Wright and Wood (three each) and Speer (two).
JV TENNIS
The Lampasas Badgers traveled to Georgetown on Thursday for a tournament.
Sydney Unger lost in the consolation finals. Chloe Lambert won her first match of the year but fell in the next.
Chesley Breuer went 1-1.
The team will travel to Killeen next Thursday for its last tourney of the semester.
