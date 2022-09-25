Salado’s junior varsity cross country team won the 1A-4A division of its own Salado Tenroc meet on Sept. 15 with a perfect score, taking the top five places.
Actually it was better than that. The Lady Eagles took the top 11 spots and had five more in the top 25.
Cade Harris won the meet with a time of 13 minutes and 24 seconds on the 2-mile course.
Salado’s other runners, all of whom placed in the top 30, were Sydney Lange (second, 13:54), Madyson Rosamond (third, 14:02), Reese Lange (fourth, 14:16), Ashlyn Williams (fifth, 14:21), Sofia Cadenas (sixth, 14:25), Serenity Jirasek (seventh, 14:28), Kate Neas (eighth, 14:38), Zimri Lebaron (ninth, 14:41), Claire Gouveia (10th, 14:42), Addison King (11th, 14:47), Allyson Gouveia (15th, 15:04), Maddy Schulz (16th, 15:08), Evelyn Ackerman (18th, 15:13), Kirstine Carstens (21st, 15:33), Payton Cunningham (24th, 15:53), Katelyn Valdez (27th, 15:58) and Anna James (30th, 16:03).
JV VOLLEYBALL
SALADO RED DEF. GEORGETOWN GATEWAY 27-25, 17-25, 25-16: Excellent defense by Shelby Hollywood and offense provided by outside hitters Karlee Konarik and London Woods led the Eagles to a home victory on Tuesday.
SALADO WHITE DEF. GEORGETOWN GATEWAY 25-14, 25-19: Strong serving from Shelby Dodge helped the Lady Eagles earn a home sweep on Tuesday.
SALADO RED DEF. MARBLE FALLS 25-9, 25-12: At Salado, strong serving from London Woods and big hits from outside hitter Karlee Konarik helped the Lady Eagles improve to 20-4 on Sept. 16.
MIDDLE SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Makenzie Shaughnessy finished first and the Lampasas Middle School seventh-grade girls cross country team had two other runners in the top 10 to win their own meet on a hot Thursday.
Merari Vergara (third place) and Addyson Martin (10th) earned medals. Arianna Carlucci and Rylee McKittrick also ran strong races to help secure the team title.
Macy Patterson led the eighth-grade Lady Badgers with a seventh-place medal. Brylie Centunzi, Sophia Storm, Lola Miller and Ysabella Swain finished in a pack behind her.
Carlos Rodriguez led the seventh-grade boys with a seventh-place medal. Cohen Watson was 13th.
Elijah Copeland led the eighth-grade Badgers and earned a medal for finishing 10th.
LMS next runs in the Marble Falls meet on Oct. 1
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Tuesday
NOLAN 7A 33, UNION GROVE 7A 6: Devin Hartsfield punched in a 1-yard TD run through three defenders for the Grizzlies’ only points.
Quartez Miley had multiple runs for big gains, and took a pass down to the 1-yard line. Robert Halsig also had some big runs for Union Grove.
Braden Edwards, Tanner Edwards and Rylan Wells led the Grizzly defense.
MANOR 7A 26, LIBERTY HILL 7A 6: Dylon Leslie connected with Anthony Thompson on a 4-yard pass in the second half for the Lions’ only points.
Manor ran for two touchdowns to take a 13-0 lead in the opener quarter. Liberty Hill answered with a drive to the Manor 1-yard line, but the Lions (0-3) were stopped there and the Rams scored on a 99-yard run on the next play to take a 19-0 lead at halftime.
Offensive linemen Joshua Atchley, Avery Palma, Jayden Rivera, Trevion Carson, Xavier Drayton and Kristopher Goshay shined for Liberty Hill. Kameron Schmitz also contributed offensively.
Kendal Boson and Kevin Artis were defensive standouts.
Liberty Hill plays Audie Murphy on Tuesday
NOLAN 8A 18, UNION GROVE 8A 12: The Grizzlies scored on a 99-yard kickoff return in their loss.
NOLAN 8B 7, UNION GROVE 8B 6.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Monday
NOLAN 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A 25-18, 25-11: Estrella Cruz was a defensive standout and one of the top servers for the defeated Grizzlies.
Nolan’s other standout servers were Karly Foster, Aly Bryant and Reagan Snider. Janailsa Quintanilla made some great plays at the net.
The Grizzlies return to action Oct. 3 for the conference opener against Liberty Hill.
NOLAN 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B 25-15, 25-11: Top servers for the defeated Grizzlies were Destiny Stephens, Laniah Caldwell-Davis and Zoey Wallace. Madison Settlemoir earned kudos for her hustle.
NOLAN 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A 25-15, 25-15: At Nolan, Ashlyn Towlson had two blocks for the defeated Grizzlies.
Top servers for Union Grove (3-3) were June Speer (seven points), Mia Lopez (three) and Towlson, Janelly Rios and Je’Neiya Russell-Dukes (one each). Chloe Jackson also contributed.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. NOLAN 8B 22-25, 25-15, 25-19: At Nolan, Jadahlin Tuimavave served 11 points and the Grizzlies evened their record at 2-2.
Other scorers for Union Grove were Yona Nena (nine points), Gabby Ramos and Mekhia Thomas (five each), Stephanie Vasquez (four) and Avery Wiltzius (three). Emilie Morris had a kill and Savannah Bassett made some great tips at the net.
KILLEEN ISD B-TEAM TOURNEY
Wednesday
PALO ALTO 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B 22-25, 25-18, 15-11: Shylee Clark had some great plays at the net in the Grizzlies’ tourney-opening loss.
Top servers for Union Grove were Destiny Stephens, Reagan Breuning and Clark. Madelyn Settlemoir and Laniah Caldwell-Davis were defensive standouts.
PALO ALTO 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B 25-14, 25-27, 15-12: Nakiya Morris had two of Union Grove’s five kills in the loss.
Emilie Morris, Savannah Jennings and Mylaani Manivanh Lee each had one kill for the Grizzlies.
Top servers for Union Grove were Stephanie Vasquez (eight points), Mekhia Thomas (seven), Avery Wiltzius (four), Jadahlin Tuimavave and Manivanh Lee (three each) and Yona Nena (one).
Other contributors were Savannah Bassett, Anabella Kisinger, Gabby Ramos, Saria Quinn and Leila Sturkie.
