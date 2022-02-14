Jayvion Clayter, Ti-zhier Scott, Marneko Thomas, Cayden Logan, JJ Maddox, Paulo Edwin, Alejandro Caudillo, Tashaun Ranson, Antonio Cardenas and Michael Sanders all contributed as the Smith Leopards capped a perfect season Saturday with the Killeen ISD seventh-grade boys championship.
Smith (15-0) defeated Live Oak Ridge 50-33 in the title game. The Leopards beat Manor 48-31 in the semifinals after opening the tournament Thursday with a 54-13 rout of Union Grove.
PATTERSON GIRLS WIN 7TH-GRADE TITLE: Taylor Hines had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four steals to help the Lady Cavaliers win the seventh-grade girls championship, 42-37 over Union Grove on Saturday.
Tori Hines added 10 points, six steals and five rebounds for Patterson, which finished the season with a perfect 15-0 mark.
Other contributors for the Lady Cavs were Caoimhe Gormley (seven points, 10 rebounds), Jonnyce Jackson (six rebounds), Jillian McKenzie and Iris Fields (two rebounds each), Sanaa Walker (two points, two rebounds) and Sabra Connie.
Patterson advanced to the title game by beating Liberty Hill 30-27 earlier in the day in the semifinals.
It was their third win against the Lady Lions this season.
Taylor Hines led Patterson with 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Tori Hines added eight points, seven rebounds and three steals. Other contributors were Gormley (four points, 11 rebounds), Jackson (two points, four rebounds) and McKenzie (two rebounds).
THURSDAY BOYS POSTSEASON
LIBERTY HILL 7A 65, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 50: Jalen Dewees scored 27 points and the Lions won their opener in the Killeen ISD seventh-grade championship tourney and avenged an earlier loss to the Falcons in the regular season.
Audie Murphy won the previous matchup 47-31, and led 28-24 at halftime on Thursday. But the Lions (6-7) outscored the Falcons 27-10 in the third quarter and advanced to the semifinals.
Ryan Taylor added 10 points for Liberty Hill. Other scorers were Tauto Hisatake (nine), Nathanial Brown (eight), Tyree Bennett (seven) and Desaun Williams (four). Bennett and Vincent Price were defensive standouts.
SMITH 8A 46, LIBERTY HILL 8A 42: DJ Moore scored 23 points and the Leopards won their opener in the eighth-grade championship tournament.
Four other players scored for Smith and consistent defensive play was another key to victory. Brenden Logan contributed both offensively and defensively and added nine points for the Leopards.
PATTERSON 8A 61, EASTERN HILLS 8A 20: Sean Parks scored 25 points and the Cavaliers cruised into the semifinals.
Other scorers for Patterson were Jay’Dn Loggins (10 points), Carlos Robinson (eight), Tavion McKnight (seven), Jacaryous Perryman (six), Jacob Tolbert (three) and Elijah Bass (two).
THURSDAY GIRLS POSTSEASON
UNION GROVE 7A 45, LIVE OAK RIDGE 7A 10: At Union Grove, Amierah Moore scored 20 points and the Lady Grizzlies won their opener in the Killeen ISD seventh-grade championship tournament.
Makira Smith added nine points for Union Grove. Demari Yarbrough sank a pair of 3-point shots for six points. Kaylah Vickers, Chloe Jackson, Ariyah Abdullah, Morgan Riggs and Madison Wilkens each had two points.
AUDIE MURPHY 8A 29, UNION GROVE 8A 6: Janeen Lashley-Hill scored six points for the defeated Grizzlies. Sabra Jones added two points. Tatijiana White was a defensive standout.
WEDNESDAY BOYS
UNION GROVE 7A 43, EASTERN HILLS 7A 28: Tarius Caines led the way with 16 points and the Grizzlies closed the regular season on a winning note against the Panthers.
Larry Jones added 10 points for Union Grove. Bryson Coleman and Javonte Pierce each had five, Benjamin Francis and Jaman Oaks had three, and Jaciel Pacheco threw in one. Marcus Majors, Gavin Arrindel and Jayden Ambramsen played well defensively.
RANCIER 7A 40, LIBERTY HILL 7A 34: The Lions came up short in a bid to win the outright conference title.
Jalen Dewees scored 14 points for Liberty Hill, which finished in a three-way tie atop the conference at 4-1 with Rancier and Palo Alto. The Lions still earned the No. 1 seed for the postseason on a tiebreaker of average points allowed.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill were Nathanial Brown (six points), Ryan Taylor and Tauto Hisatake (five each), Vincent Price (four) and Tyree Bennett and Desaun Williams (two each). Dewees and Histake were defensive standouts.
Rancier led 21-13 at halftime. Its lead was trimmed to the three, 30-27, after three quarters,but Liberty Hill (5-7) could get no closer.
EASTERN HILLS 7B 37, UNION GROVE 7B 14: The Grizzlies fell in their season finale. Kai Tobias led the team with 6 points. Tramel Bracey, Jaydan Gardner and Will Hansen each had a bucket, while Koleion Cephus and Aniekin Bay each made a free throw. Juan Luebano, Evan Harvey and Bronx Bridges played well defensively.
RANCIER 7B 29, LIBERTY HILL 7B 14: Joshua Brown scored six points as the Lions dropped their season finale.
Rancier took control in the second quarter, outscoring Liberty Hill 12-2 for a 17-4 halftime lead.
Other scorers for the Lions (1-8) were Preston Carter (four points) and Steven Rodriguez and Caleb Blakes (two each). D’Montre Richardson and Ki’Onta Roberts were defensive standouts.
SMITH 8A 46, LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A 34: Seven different players scored for the Leopards, who secured the No. 2 seed in the National Conference and finished the regular season at 8-4.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 8B 23, SMITH 8B 21, OT: Brandon Brown and Austin White were the top scorers for the Smith, which finished the season at 7-2.
FEB. 7 GIRLS
UNION GROVE 7A 41, EASTERN HILLS 7A 20: Amierah Moore scored 21 points and the Lady Grizzlies clinched the American Conference championship with a home victory in the season finale.
Union Grove was perfect in conference play and takes a 10-2 record into the Killeen ISD championship tournament beginning Thursday.
Morgan Riggs added six points for the Lady Grizzlies. Other scorers were Je’Neiya Russell-Dukes (four), Giselle Villarreal and Ariyah Abdullah (three each) and Kaylah Vickers and Madison Wilkens (two each). Chloe Jackson was a defensive standout and top rebounder.
UNION GROVE 7B 22, EASTERN HILLS 7B 4: Jade Hood and Nakiya Harris each scored eight points and the Lady Grizzlies won the American Conference championship on their home floor on the final night of the regular season.
Semaj Webb, Gisella Wood and Amayah McClain each contributed two points for Union Grove, which was unbeaten in conference play and 8-2 overall.
Yona Nena, Angelica Loubiere, Aliesha-Renee Mundle and Ebony Campbell were defensive standouts.
UNION GROVE 8A 29, EASTERN HILLS 27: Janeen Lashley-Hill scored 17 points and the Grizzlies rallied to win their regular-season finale.
Lashley-Hill was also the team’s top rebounder. KiaAna Lemons scored four points. Celeste Butler had three. Sabra Jones and Summer Collins added two points each. Lilah Houser made a free throw. Houser and Tatijiana White were defensive standouts.
The Grizzlies finished second in the American Conference with a 3-1 record.
Eastern Hills led 23-19 heading into the final period.
EASTERN HILLS 8B 24, UNION GROVE 8B 18: Mia Griffin led the defeated Grizzlies with seven points.
Other scorers for Union Grove (3-4, 1-1 conference) were Natasha Grandberry (six points), Loreta Hoxha (four) and Ryan Baldon (one).
Peyton Strand did a great job dribbling through the Panther press. Re’Vynn Sandford and Grandberry were the top rebounders. Nasiya Hammond and Baldon led the Grizzlies in steals, and Yanira Barrientos was another defensive standout.
FEB. 2 BOYS
SMITH 8A 63, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 46: DJ Moore scored 26 points and the Leopards pulled away for a victory after a tight opening quarter.
Juan Ramirez added 17 points for Smith, which led just 16-14 after the opening quarter.
Brenden Logan, Jalen Payton, Avery Ellison and Christian Redmond also scored for the Leopards. Other standouts for Smith were Will Thomas, Karson Tutwiler and Deondre Bell.
SMITH 8B 42, AUDIE MURPHY 8B 7: The Leopards opened the game with a 15-1 run and went on to win.
Brandon Brown, Rayquawn Hicks-Love, Geno Ybarra, Trestyn Wingfield, Anthony Hucks and Levi Robinson were standout players for the Leopards.
LIBERTY HILL 7A 45, PALO ALTO 7A 44: After blowing an early 20-6 lead, the Lions held on to win a thrilling battle of teams unbeaten in conference play.
Liberty Hill (5-6, 3-0 conference) built that 14-point lead in one quarter, but Palo Alto surged in front 35-34 heading into the final period.
The Lions made the plays late down the stretch to pull out the win. The Patriots had a little over a second left to take the lead but were unable to get a shot off.
PALO ALTO 7B 31, LIBERTY HILL 7B 14: The Patriots pulled away in the second half for a victory after leading 10-6 at halftime.
Preston Carter led Liberty Hill (1-7, 0-2 conference) with 10 points. David Ferrance and Tristan Kepler each had two. Steven Rodriguez and Joshua Brown were defensive standouts.
THURSDAY JV TENNIS
Lampasas’ Sierra Vincent finished in third place in girls singles on Thursday at the Killeen High JV tennis tournament.
Thirteen teams competed in the balmy weather.
Chesley Breuer made it to the consolation finals, going 2-2 on the day. She fell 7-3 in a tiebreaker in her final match.
Emily Martinez followed up with another good week, winning the consolation bracket.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN WINS JV CHAMPIONSHIP
Cedrick Norwood scored 17 points and Memorial Christian Academy beat Cedar Hill’s Newman International Academy 41-36 for the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship (TCAF) junior varsity championship on Thursday in Arlington.
Newman was the defending champ.
Jeremy Hampton added 12 points for MCA. Elijah Williams scored eight, and Devin French four.
The game was close throughout, with Newman leading 28-27 after three quarters.
Newman was held to a pair of 3-pointers and free throws in the final quarter.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
