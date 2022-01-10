Aliesha-Renee Mundle scored 12 points in the post on Saturday as the Union Grove seventh-grade Grizzlies bounced back from Thursday’s loss to win the consolation championship at the Killeen ISD B-Team Tournament.
Union Grove beat Nolan 26-11 for the title.
The Grizzlies opened the day at Harker Heights High School with an 18-13 win over Liberty Hill. They trailed the Lady Lions by five in the third quarter, but outscored Liberty Hill 8-0 in the final period.
Other Saturday scorers for Union Grove were Semaj Webb (six points), Zaylee Houston, Jazmin Johnson, Amayah McClain and Ebony Campbell (four each), Janiya Roberts (three) and Giselle Wood, Mekhia Thomas and Maryam Noaman (two each).
Yona Nena and Angelica Loubiere showed tremendous offensive hustle. Alana Curtis was a crucial defender in the post.
SMITH 7B 18, UNION GROVE 7B 13: Noaman and Webb each scored four points for the Grizzlies in their tourney-opening loss.
Roberts hit a 3-point shot and Campbell contributed two points. Campbell, Nena, Wood, McClain, Thomas and Curtis were defensive standouts.
8TH-GRADE GRIZZLIES WIN CONSOLATION BRACKET: Diona Rodriguez scored 17 points on the day as the eighth-grade Grizzlies won the consolation championship on Saturday at Harker Heights High School.
Union Grove defeated Liberty Hill 26-16 and Palo Alto 27-11, bouncing back from a tourney-opening loss on Thursday.
Natasha Grandberry and Re’Vynn Sanford scored nine points each over the two games. Other scorers were Ryan Baldon (eight), Mia Griffin (five), Asiyah Irving (three) and Loreta Hoxha (two).
Top rebounders for Union Grove were Sanford, Grandberry, Rodriguez and Hoxha.
Irving, Hoxha, Baldon and Nasiya Hammond stole the ball many times, shutting down the opponent’s offense. Yanira Barrientos and Peyton Strand also contributed for the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies return to conference play on Jan. 19 at Liberty Hill.
SMITH 8B 25, UNION GROVE 8B 17: Griffin led the Grizzlies with six points in their Thursday loss. Other scorers for Union Grove were Grandberry, Sanford and Baldon (three each). Baldon and Irving were defensive standouts. Irving scored two points and had several key steals to ignite the Grizzly offense.
BOYS
SMITH 8B 36, PALO ALTO 8B 28: Brandon Brown scored 11 points, Azsir Cumby added 10 and the Leopards won their tourney opener on Thursday.
Other scorers for Smith were Anthony Hucks (eight points), Geno Ybarra (four), Quenen Houston (two) and Trestyn Wingfield (one).
After a slow start, the Leopards were able to claw their way into a five-point lead going into halftime.
PATTERSON 8B 36, EASTERN HILLS 8B 4: Zamarion Vincent scored nine points and the Cavaliers shook off some rust to post an impressive victory.
Playing for the first time in nearly a month, Patterson struggled early and led just 3-2 after one quarter.
Other scorers for the Cavs were Curtiz Mathis (seven points), Tyree Reed (five), Chandler Rucker (four), Nick Johnson, Zane Conway and Justin Wingwood (three each) and Rian Young (two).
UNION GROVE 7B 23, MANOR 7B 22: At Manor, Evan Gardner led the way with eight clutch points in the fourth quarter and the Grizzlies held off the Rams in their tourney opener.
Koleion Cephus poured in seven points, while Antonio Hudson added four. Kai Tobias and Aniekin Bay each threw in a bucket as well. Jayden Gardner,
Will Hansen and Juan Luebano each gave a great effort defensively and had several huge rebounds.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
