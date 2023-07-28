On Tuesday evening 34 two-angler teams gathered in the vicinity of the Stillhouse Hollow Marina to compete in the 3X9 Series' 19th weekly tournament of the 2023 season held on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
This week the winning three-fish limit weighed in at 16.12 pounds. That limit was landed by partners Brandon McQueen and Garrett Hennig.
According to McQueen, “We targeted isolated grass edges off the ends of points throwing big glide baits and big swims baits. Got four bites. Lost one but got the right three in the boat.”
McQueen and Hennig earned a check for $965 for their efforts.
Second place went to the father-and-son team of Keith and Grayson Honeycutt. Their three-fish limit weighed 15.26 pounds, which included the second largest bass to be weighed that night. That outsized fish weighed 8.38 pounds.
The Honeycutts earned $125 for that second-place finish.
Third place went to the father-and-son team of Cris and Justin Tatum who landed the night’s largest bass, a largemouth which went 8.44 pounds. This fish earned them the Big Bass prize.
The Tatum’s three-fish limit weighed a total of 14.79 pounds. With the proceeds from the Big Bass prize and the purse for third place combined, the men took home a check for $270.
Justin Tatum said regarding the capture of their largest fish, “We caught that big one last night after dark on a Texas-rigged black Senko in about 20 feet on the edge of the grass.”
Although the extreme heat has pushed participation down, those showing up to fish are still catching quality limits of fish on this hydrilla-filled, man-made lake.
The lake level continues to drop at a rate of approximately 0.06 feet per day. On Wednesday, the Corps of Engineers reported the elevation was 15.62 feet below normal.
A total of 55 fish weighing a cumulative 190.71 pounds were brought to the scales. That yielded an average per-fish weight of 3.47 pounds.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Dean Thompson, tournament director, at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474. Anglers may participate in as many or as few events as they desire over the course of this March through September weekly series.
