Gatesville Independent School District announced Monday via Facebook that their junior varsity and varsity football games against Lampasas Independent School District have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with Lampasas players.
“This week’s varsity football game at Lampasas has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns among Lampasas High School players,” according to the GISD Facebook post. “Thursday’s JV football game vs. Lampasas has also been cancelled. Although Gatesville coaches have begun searching for a replacement game for Friday night, those are often very difficult to find.”
However, the junior high football games at Lampasas and the Friday night volleyball games at Lampasas are still scheduled to be played.
“We will send immediate notifications if any of this changes,” according to the GISD Facebook post. “GISD hopes for a speedy recovery for the Lampasas students.”
