Carlo Martinez’s near-perfect season almost concluded with a storybook ending.
After winning six races during the regular season, including the District 23-4A championship, Gatesville’s senior standout finished second at the Region III meet.
Friday morning, Martinez capped off his career by emerging from his lone appearance at the University Interscholastic League Cross Country State Championships with the Class 4A silver medal, finishing less than 13 seconds behind the overall winner.
Racing along a five-kilometer course at Old Settlers Park, Martinez remained within one second of the 149-person field’s leader, but Angel Sanchez, of Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, created enough separation during the homestretch to capture the title with a time of 15 minutes, 47.5 seconds.
Martinez had a time of 16:00.3 for an average of 5:09 per mile.
And he was not the only Hornet on hand.
Vania Martinez, a sophomore, also made her debut at state, placing 12th overall after completing the 3,200-meter course in 12:13.0.
Additionally, Gatesville freshman Justin Muegge qualified for the meet, finishing in 18:13.9 to place 90th.
Salado was also represented in each race with the Lady Eagles serving as the lone team from the area to advance to the prestigious race.
With a group of then-freshman leading the way, Salado delivered a sixth-place showing last season before reaching state on a first-place performance at the regional meet — the program’s only regional championship.
The Lady Eagles were unable to maintain the momentum, though, producing 194 points to place ninth as a team.
Nevertheless, Salado had some strong showings.
The sophomore duo of Zoie Adcox (26th, 12:35.0) and Alexa Williams (27th, 12:35.6) crossed the finish line within a second of each other to place in the top 30, while sophomores Penelope Anderson (63rd, 12:53.4) and Anna Redelsheimer (80th, 13:13.1) followed. Cade Harris, a freshman, was 95th with a time of 13:23.3 to round out the Lady Eagles’ scoring.
Additionally, sophomore Ally Ihler (103rd, 13:29.6) and senior Natalie Burleson (131st, 14:09.9) competed for Salado, but the times did not count toward the team total.
Four of Celina’s five runners placed in the top 19 en route to capturing the team title with 70 points, while Fredericksburg (86) and Canyon Randall (86) completed the top three. Canyon (108) was fourth behind individual champion Avery Brown, who won with a time of 11:36.6 as the following two competitors crossed the finish line within two seconds.
Salado sophomore Luke Anderson was the only other area athlete at the Class 4A meet, placing 20th with a time of 16:44.5 finishing 72nd in his debut last year.
Four of Canyon’s runners topped Anderson in the final standings, helping it earn the team title with 40 points, beating second-place La Feria by 67 points. San Elizario (147) was third.
CLASS 6A
Harker Heights senior Kailynn Denney delivered a 44th-place performance in her debut at the state meet, completing the five-kilometer course in 19:27.4.
Lady Knights junior teammate Ella Perry — a favorite in the field after claiming consecutive district championships and placing fourth at the Region II meet — did not finish the race.
Temple senior Tyson Tamez (107th, 17:15.9) was the area’s lone representative in the boys division.
Lewisville Flower Mound juniors Nicole Humphries and Samantha Humpries each crossed the finish line at 17:36.4 to tie for the individual championship, while teammate Alexandra Fox (17:48.6) was third overall as the Lady Jaguars won the team title with 42 points.
Southlake Carroll (51) was second, and Humble Kingwood (116) was third.
Austin Vandegrift senior Kevin Sanchez won the boys title with a time of 15:26.3, but the Vipers (81) finished second behind Southlake Carroll (62). With 126 points, Coppell rounded out the top three.
