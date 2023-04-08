On Tuesday evening, 58 two-angler teams faced off not only against each other but also against a howling southerly wind in search of the heaviest three-fish limit they could catch in three hours’ time.
This 3X9 Series event, which takes place weekly from early March through the end of September out of Stillhouse Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake paid out over $2,000 in prize money this week.
The majority of that prize money went to the first-place team of Joshua Gibbons and Dylan Marshall.
They won $1,390 with their three-fish limit that weighed 19.45 pounds, helped along mightily by their single heaviest bass which weighed 8.98 pounds and was the largest fish weighed in all night.
Longtime partners and 3X9 Series veterans Tim Rake and Donnie Mathes finished in second place. Their three-fish limit featured an 8.75-pound bass and earned the men $350. Their catch weighed 19.21 pounds.
BJ Carothers and Thomas Wells took third place with 18.92 pounds, earning $190 for their efforts.
Although not placing in the top three, one other notable catch was made by another long-time 3X9 participant. Tom Yester managed to boat two fish exceeding eight pounds during this tournament, aided by his partner, Scott Bigham.
Yester said: “A lot of our success was fishing the wind. With the lack of vegetation we normally fish, I have been going back to fishing this lake like we did 30 years ago. It paid off for Tuesday night anyways.”
Although sub-legal fish (under 14 inches) were all released, and although some fish were culled and replaced with larger fish as each team sought to capture their three-fish limit, a total of 138 fish were weighed in. Those fish averaged 3.96 pounds. The total weight of those 138 fish came to 546.40 pounds.
Of the 58 teams participating, 48 weighed in at least one fish.
By Tuesday, both Stillhouse Hollow Lake and nearby Belton Lake had warmed to their greatest surface temperature reading since cooling off in early December. Both lakes were at or above 66 degrees.
Unseasonably cold weather on Wednesday through Friday then drove those temperatures back down.
Although the rain which accompanied the late-week cold front caused the lake to rise slightly, it still stood over 12 feet low as drought continues in Central Texas.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Dean Thompson, tournament director, at Tigthlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474.
