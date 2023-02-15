Many of the leagues have crossed over the halfway point and the end of the season is getting closer. Keep in mind that all Greater Killeen Fort Hodd USBC centers have summer sessions and if you have not started the sport of bowling, make sure to take a look at what your local center has to offer.
Bowling is a sport that you can do from ages 5 to 105. Hope to see you on the lanes!
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scorers for the men at the Fort Hood center were Rullie Haywood (254), Don Crittenden (245), Doug Sharper (244), Andre West (243) and James Brown (236).
High series leaders were James Boyens and Roshawn Walker (650s), West (638), Haywood (619) and Crittenden (618).
For the women, the high scorers were Ashanti Fernandes (229), Natasha Repasch (219), Maxine Newton (201), Carol Amos (198) and Rebecca Shuron (185).
High scratch series were bowled by Fernandes (589), Newton (534), Repasch (516), Amos (499) and Shuron (494).
High scorers for the men in senior leagues were Kenneth Barnes, Sam Cominsky and Mark Gilliland (235s) and Marian Davis and John Manibusen (234s).
High set leaders were Manibusen (637), Scott Collum (633), James Hall (621), Gilliland (607) and Ernesto Clarke (606).
High scorers for the senior women were Venda Gale (224), Darla Walker (214), Kyong Engeldinger (203), Roxie Franks-Moore (200),and Jacqueline Davis (199).
For total pinfall, the leaders were Walker (570), Gale (563), Franks-Moore (531), Engeldinger (521) and Caren Cate-Wilson (508).
HALLMARK LANES
High men’s scorers this week were Nick DeShong (300), James Mathis (278), Allan Smith (268), Chris Masters (266) and Greg Masters (265).
High scratch series were bowled by DeShong (741), Smith (731), Jordan Cina (728), John Lagrone (726) and Chris Masters (676).
For the senior men, high scorers were Sam Cominsky (276), Robert Norvell (269), Phil Thurston and George Chapman (258s) and Bill Bogucki and Hilaire Macie (257s).
High series leaders were Cominsky (778), Norvell (717), Thurston (710), Chapman (709) and Bogucki (685).
High women’s bowlers were Karin Ciesiolka (257), Amy Starkovich (247), Hayley Pernell (232), Maria Dittmer (212) and Maya Dixon-Dates (211).
For high series, the leaders were Ciesiolka (685), Pernell (630), Starkovich (593), Esther Navarro (591) and Dixon-Dates (588).
As for the women’s senior bowlers, the top scorers were Cookie Reddock (214), Linda Meads (209), Martha Cummings and Brenda Washington (199s) and Laura Gentry (196).
For high series, the top five totals were Cummings (555), Meads (546), Reddock (533), Linda Strickland (527) and Washington (526).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Top scorers for the men were CJ Mathis (288), Jason Stockton (286) and Phillip Hallums, Regis Payne and Sam Cominsky (279s).
For total pinfall, the top five men were William Ganem (747), Hallums (738), George Chapman (719), Cominsky (716) and Eric Odette (713).
The leaders for the women were Sandi Charles (289), Jean Maxson (268), Stephanie Hamric (267), Samantha Kriner (265), and Jen Morgan (255).
High series bowlers were Charles (740), Morgan (689), Hamric (688), Kriner (683) and Maxson (619).
In the senior leagues, the top men scores were bowled by Curtis Robinson (257), Bobby Rackley (255), Phil Thurston (244), Deano Shaffer (242) and Tony Powell (236).
High series leaders were Thurston (675), Rackley (651), Robinson (644), Russell Meier (602) and Shaffer (601).
High games for the senior women were Linda Strickland (201), Sun Engeldinger (188), Kathie Trembath (184), Annette Richeson (181) and Tawana Ramey (180).
High series were bowled by Engeldinger and Ramey (511s), Strickland (503), Cummings (496) and Richeson (487).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High scorers for the men were Ryan Vanvalkenburgh (300), Roy Rogers (287), Zach Shaver (279), Jim Lewis (267) and Jeff Hough (257).
High series were bowled by Rogers (758), Shaver (752), Vanvalkenburgh (688), Eddy Crosswhite (678), Jason Dolley (677), and Alpha Newberry (656).
For the women, the high scorers were Deborah Ellison (234), Amber Renkel (215), Jean Wilson (207), Karen Lischer (201) and Danielle Fuller (183).
High series bowlers were Ellison (586), Fuller and Renkel (519s), Wilson (510) and Lischer (502).
For the men’s senior bowlers, the high rollers were Steve Miller (241), Jim Lewis (224), Mike Journey (221), Larry Youngblood (219) and Dow Fogleman (217).
High Series were bowled by Journey (616), Lewis (596), Miller (574), Jim Still (563) and Youngblood (552).
For the women’s seniors the high scorers were Nancy Wood (189), Dolores DelSocco (179), Jean Wilson (173), Sue Meek (171) and Sharon Hilliard (169).
High series bowlers were Hilliard (490), Wood (480), Janet Massington (469), Wilson (459) and Beverly LaRue (452).
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
The Harker Heights boys avenged an early season loss to the undefeated Chaparral Bobcats with a 13-4 victory Monday at Killeen Bowlerama.
The match, however, was much closer than the score would indicate.
Leading 5-2 with just a 27-pin lead after the head-to-head individual matches, the Knights turned in their best performance of the year in the “Team Baker” games, averaging 204 as team and besting the Bobcats by a mere seven pins.
Leo Solis led the Knights, averaging 205 with games of 195 and 210. Solomon Loyd, averaging 193, had the high game for both squads with a 244. The Knights improved their record to 10-2 and remain in solid possession of second place with two matches remaining in the season.
Aaron Duerre led the Bobcats, averaging 218 with games of 228 and 208. The Lady Knights, bowling short-handed, lost to the Lady Bobcats 15-2, but still remain in first place at 9-2 with a one-game lead over Shoemaker.
YOUTH BOWLING
High scorers for the Stars of Tomorrow League were Michael Cook (244), Caroline Neeley (234), Solomon Loyd (226), LaDarrius Thomas (203), Brayden Colon (197), Wyatt Cook and Jonathan Rosado (191).
High series were bowled by Cook (616), Neeley (605), Loyd (581), Thomas (571) and Rosado (535).
High scorers for the Stars of Next Year were Justin Linker (156), Tyler Desmarias (134), Caleb Xayachack (130), Grayson Lassiter (117) and Luke Xayachack (116).
High Series were bowled by Linker (389), Desmarais (380) Luke Xayachack (347), Caleb Xayachack (334) and Lassiter (309).
High scorers in the Adult/Youth League were Robert Davie Jr. (259), Makayla Beckett (234), Keegan Alexander (216), Jonathan Rosado (210), Andy Solis (198) and Cameron Brown (179).
High series were bowled by Davie (722), Beckett (629), Alexander (587), Rosado (550) and Brown (485).
YOUTH CITY TOURNAMENT
The Greater Killeen Fort Hood USBC Association conducted its annual youth tournament on Jan.28-29. There was a total of 84 entries for the weekend that included youth bowlers in our local leagues, the high school bowling teams and some that traveled from across Texas.
The youth were separated into three divisions: those who average below 100, average between 100 and 139, and those who average 140 and above. The top bowlers in each division were awarded scholarship money and the association added $500 into each division prize fund.
In the lower division, the top two ranked bowlers were Kaydence Jeffers and Preston Duerre. In the middle division the top four bowlers were B Kooper Hodge, Henry Mann, Jayla Quiney and Leyla Rivera.
In the higher division, the top six bowlers who earned scholarships were Michael Cook, Dion Maestas, Jordan Myers, Jonathan Rosado, Andy Solis and Adam Arnecke.
As part of the tournament, the bowlers had an opportunity to earn a spot at the national Junior Gold tournament in Indianapolis by using their three-game scratch total. From the Saturday squad, the two bowlers that earned a spot were Leo Solis and Keegan Alexander. For the girl’s division, Myla Cathey earned her spot.
For the Sunday squad we had four more boy entries, and the winner of that spot was Dion Maestas.
The National Junior Gold tournament will allow the kids to bowl on tougher lane conditions and make connections with college coaches.
