Honor scores bowled this week included two perfect 300 games and one 800 series. A 300 game was bowled by Nick DeShong and Stephanie Hamric. Darius Dunem bowled the 800 series.
HALLMARK LANES
High men's game scorers this week were Nick DeShong (300), Darius Dunem (288), Will Palumbo (279), Thomas Keller (268) and Phillip Noble (265).
High scratch series were bowled by Dunem (823), Brent Stevenson (727), Allan Smith (722), Thomas Keller (720) and Benny Fajkus (687).
For the senior bowlers, high scores for the men were Joseph Young (269), Virges Collins and Sam Cominsky (257s), Richard Sayers and Robert Harris (256s), Robert Norvell (248) and Jack Payne
(247).
High series leaders were Phil Thurston (704), Joseph Young (702), Cominsky (694), Robert Harris (680) and Sayers (673).
High women's game bowlers were Karin Ciesiolka (279), Hayley Pernell (245), Jasmin Bonnett (233), Teresa Herr (228) and Kelley Mullins (224).
For high series, the leaders were Ciesiolka (700), Pernell (645), Bonnett (618), Herr (576) and Mullins (561).
As for the women senior bowlers, the top scorers were Linda Meads (218), Barbara Person (213), Sue Cummings (212), Christine Scott and Lil Richardson (201s) and Peggy Morgeson (200).
For high series, the top five were Meads (605), Person (575), Cummings (553), Kathy Koehne (545) and Evelyn Tradup (531).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Top game scorers for the men were Allan Smith (299), Donnie Shaffer (290), Danny Barkley (289), George Chapman (280) and Greg Springfield and Rocky Sparks (279s).
For total pinfall, the top five men were Russell Brown (783), Regis Payne (745), Bobby Wacker (737), Springfield (735) and Sam Cominsky (730).
The leaders for the women were Stephanie Hamric (300), Jen Morgan (266), Samantha Kriner (265), Erica McPhail (255) and Ashanti Fernandes (254).
High series bowlers were Morgan (719), Sandi Charles (698), Hamric (695), Kriner (678) and McPhail (654).
In the senior leagues, the top men scores were bowled by Curtis Robinson (256), James Hall (255), Pete Schirripa (243), Phil Thurston (239) and Benny Fajkus (237).
High series leaders were Hall (636), Robinson (614), Tony Romero (598), Russell Meier (579) and Larry Hardcastle (572).
High games for the senior women were bowled by Tawana Ramey (194), Donna Lewis (187), Linda Strickland (182), Annette Richeson (175) and Rosie Perez (169).
High series were bowled by Ramey (525), Lewis (498), Strickland (493), Richeson (490) and Kathie Trembath (479).
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scores for the men were bowled by Rullie Haywood (280), Willie Ratliff (279), Thomas Anderson and James Lee (267s), Matthew Canady (264) and Timothy Short (258).
For high series the leaders were Canady (734), Short (723), Enrique Espada (709), Ratliff (702) and Eddie Neely (695).
For the women, the high scorers were Maxine Newton (234), Barbara Person (224), Lorraine Shannon (193), Adrienne McKinney (191) and Carol Amos and Kaneysha Black (189s).
High scratch series were Newton (549), Shannon (544), Person (534), Ashanti Fernandes (522) and Jasmin Bonnett (516).
High scores for the men in senior leagues were Phil Thurston (256), John Manibusan (248), William Burroughs (241), Sam Cominsky (235) and John Smith (233).
High set leaders were Manibusan (689), Thurston (688), Cominsky (661), Rullie Haywood (659) and George Chapman (636).
High scorers for the senior women were Darla Walker (229), Cookie Reddock (210), Beverly Haywood (197), Rebecca Shuron (196) and Liz Romero (195).
For total pinfall, the leaders were Walker (631), Reddock (545), Haywood (543), Shuron (525) and Lois Parish (522).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High scorers for the men were Jason Dolley (269), Eddy Crosswhite (265), Robin Campbell (263), Jim Lewis and Sam Barbero (246s) and Rick Eberhart (244).
High series were bowled by Crosswhite (700), Dolley (688), Campbell (675), Lewis (642) and Steven Parks (635).
For the women, the high scorers were Sandi Charles (207), Deborah Ellison and Sandra Bigham (200s), Karen Lischer (194), Melissa Crosswhite (191) and Laura Gentry (182).
High series bowlers were Charles (592), Lischer (533), Crosswhite (514), Amber Renkel (513) and Gentry (489).
For the male senior bowlers, the high rollers were Larry Youngblood (227), Marvin Wells (223), Mike Journey (221), Robin Campbell and Regie Kersey (213s) and Mark Gilliland (211).
High series were bowled by Lewis (590), Journey (582), Wells (578), Campbell (577) and Youngblood (574).
For the women seniors, the high scorers were Nancy Wood (202), Beverly LaRue (187), Sharon Hilliard (180), Karen Lischer (179) and Dolores DelSecco (176).
High series bowlers were Wood (569), Lischer (503), Hillard (493), LaRue (782) and Carol Roberts (481).
YOUTH BOWLING
High scorers from the Adult/Youth League were Leo Solis (244), Logan Frishman (232), Jonathan Rosado (202), Thomas Shotwell (196) and Andy Solis (189).
High series were bowled by Leo Solis (707), Rosado (588), Frishman (551), Shotwell (550) and Andy Solis (522).
High scorers in the Stars of Next Year league were Caleb Xayachack (159), Tyler Desmarais (157), Ariyon Townsend (151), Justin Linker (149) and Gabriel De Leon-Otero (145).
High series leaders were Xayachack (444), Townsend (413), Desmarais (405), Davion Patterson (376) and Grayson Lassiter (374).
High scorers in the Stars of Tomorrow were Solomon Loyd (285), Jonathan Rosado (247), Michael Cook and Benjamin Sayers (234s), Aaron Duerre (231) and Brayden Colon (214).
High series leaders were Loyd (649), Duerre (645), Rosado (640), Colon (586) and Cook (572).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.