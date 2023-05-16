High men’s game scorers at Hallmark Lanes were Nathan French and Ed Davis (300s), Christopher Stickles (290), Allan Smith (289), Rahsaan Turner (277), and Michael Bonnett (270).
High scratch series leaders were French (804), Bonnett (784), Davis (779), Stickles (717) and Thomas Keller (706).
For the senior men, high scorers from the Golden Agers league were Larry Morris (268), Rullie Haywood (256), Deano Shaffer (238), Virges Collins (237) and Larry Hardcastle (235).
High series leaders were Morris (667), John Dixon (659), Haywood (656), Sam Cominsky (647) and Shaffer (637).
High women’s scorers were Karin Ciesiolka (268), Lisa Blackman (226), Jasmin Bonnett (219), Mary Schirripa (213) and Verlena Fernandes (211).
For high series, the leaders were Ciesiolka (660), Bonnett (631), Lisa Maruna (577), Esther Navarro (564) and Richelle Otero and Schirripa (552s).
The top scorers for the senior women were Barbara Person (248), Venda Gale (217), Yvonne Piechocki (202), Christine Scott (199) and Brenda Washington (192).
For high series, the top five scorers were Person (602), Gale (534), Kathy Koehne (531), Washington (523) and Scott (518).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Top scores for the men were Eric Odette (289), Joey Wood (287), Allan Smith (277), Josh Maxson and Walter Harrison (269s) and Ed Hellon and Darryl Martin (268s).
For total pinfall, the top five men were Maxson (751), Wood (750), Smith (725), Ed Neely (723) and Dale Adkins (719).
The leaders for the women were Darla Walker (269), Tawana Ramey (256), Sandi Charles (246), Ashanti Fernandes (244) and Amanda Morgan (238).
High series bowlers were Charles (693), Walker (646), Morgan (631), Stephanie Hamric (622) and Ashlie Mills (618).
In the senior leagues, the top men’s scores were bowled by Larry Hardcastle (277), Robin Behymer (257), Phil Thurston (238), Ron Dinwiddie (236) and Curtis Robinson (230).
High series leaders were Thurston (685), Hardcastle (657), Robinson (642), Behymer (627) and Lonnie Bridges (614).
High games for the senior women were Tawana Ramey (193), Cindy DeLuna (192), Liz Cunningham (189), Liz Romero (188) and Rosie Perez (182).
High series were bowled by Ramey (525), Perez (458), Teresa Mitchell (453), Cunningham (450) and Nee Wallace (449).
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scorers for the men were Jonathan Evans (265), Don Crittenden (259), Stan Waters and Brandon Williams (246s), Alford Kennedy and Andre West (245s) and Doug Sharper and EJ Espada (235s).
For high series the leaders were Evans (714), Williams (649), West (647), James Lee (644) and Crittenden (639).
For the women, the high scorers were Aurelia Capinia (224), Vashita Varner and Varonica Young (213s), Leanne Starkovich (209), Patricia Parker (200) and Joan Rodriguez (198).
High scratch series leaders were Young (575), Maxine Newton (551), Varner (550), and Sakina Jones (540) and Verlena Fernandes and Lorraine Shannon (530s).
High scorers for the men in senior leagues were John Manibusen (280), Stephen Wilson (260), Rullie Haywood (248), Roland Roque (233) and Oliver Washington (232).
High set leaders were Manibusen (682), Wilson (639), Phil Thurston (623) and James Hall (617).
High scorers for the senior women were Darla Walker (235), Liz Romero (202), Roxie Franks-Moore and Dortha Mays (196s), Cindy Deluna (188) and Lois Parish (185).
For total pinfall, the leaders were Walker (585), Cookie Reddock (533), Franks-Moore (530), Mays (521) and Gretel Davis (506).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High scorers for the men were Rick Eberhart (236), Gary Crosswhite (235), Jim Lewis (233), Tom Mason (232) and Eddy Crosswhite (226).
High series were bowled by Eberhart (666), Campbell (654), Eddy Crosswhite (643), Jason Stephens (596) and Giovanni Walker (587).
For the women, the high scorers were Sandi Charles (233), Amber Renkel (204), Nancy Wood (194), Laura Gentry (192) and Jen Stark (189). High series bowlers were Charles (602), Wood (535), Renkel (527), Stark (510) and Lischer (499).
For the men’s senior bowlers, the high rollers were Robin Campbell (259), Mike Journey (224), Jim Lewis (215), Gregory Smith and Marvin Wells (211s) and Thomas Mason (210).
High series were bowled by Campbell (734), Journey (619), Lewis (580), Wells (549) and Smith (528).
For the women seniors, the high scores were Nancy Wood (238), Valerie Ebarb (186), Delores DelSecco (177), Danielle Fuller (175) and Karen Lischer (170).
High series bowlers were Wood (579), DelSecco (486), Ebarb (480), Jean Wilson (469) and Lischer (455).
YOUTH BOWLING
High scorers from the Adult/Youth League were Robert Davie Jr. (268), Andy Solis (246), Logan Frishman (228), Leo Solis (222) and Jonathan Rosado (211).
High series were bowled by Davie (709), Frishman (587), Keegan Alexander (568), Leo Solis (560) and Andy Solis (554).
High scorers in the Stars of Next Year league from April 29 were Caleb Xayachack (159), Tyler Desmarais (157), Ariyon Townsend (151), Justin Linker (149) and Kaydence Jeffers (146).
High series leaders were Xayachack (444), Townsend (413), Desmarais (406), Jeffers (387), and Davian Patterson (376).
High scorers in the Stars of Tomorrow from April 29 were Solomon Loyd (285), Jonathan Rosado (247), Michael Cook and Benjamin Sayers (234s), Aaron Duerre (231) and Brayden Colon (214).
High series leaders were Loyd (649), Duerre (645), Rosado (640), Colon (586) and Cook (572).
