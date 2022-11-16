HALLMARK LANES
Luis Baez bowled a near-perfect game with a 298. A few more of the men made a valiant attempt to perfection as well – William Palumbo (290), Darius Dunem and James Wayne (289s) and Allan Smith (278).
For the three-game set, the leading scorers were Smith (720), Palumbo (713), Roderick Watkins (707), Ben Hogan (705) and Thomas Keller (704).
The women were led by Sharon Jeffers (258). Trailing close behind were Hayley Pernell and Amy Starkovick (244s), Cookie Reddock (235) and Loretta Shatto (233).
Karin Ciesiolka led the race for high scratch series bowling a 647 set. Lisa Maruna (638), Jeffers (630), Pernell (620) and Starkovich (612) finished out the top five totals.
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Jimmie Gee was one pin away from an honor score with a 299. The remaining top three scorers were Will Palumbo (279) and Nate Salas (277). Damian Codrington, Lonnie Bridges, Ben Bishop, Robert Hermosillo, Regis Payne, John Pasch and Jerry Stutz each rolled a 268.
The top scratch series was bowled by Payne (736), with Greg Springfield (730), Palumbo (723), Pasch (713) and Keith Desmarais (701) as the remaining 700 series rollers.
Amanda Morgan was the highest scorer for the women with a 279 game, followed by Stephanie Hamric (247), Cookie Reddock (245), Emily Berger (239) and Eric McPhail (236).
Morgan closed the set with a 701 series. Hamric (689), Reddock (635), McPhail (620) and Ashlie Mills (614) were the remaining top series scorers for the week.
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High rollers for the men were Harrison Riggins (268), James Brown (259), George Chapman (258) and Luis Baez and John Manibusen (243s).
For the three-game set, the highest roller was Chapman, who just missed a700 series with a 697 scratch total. The remaining top four were Baez (662), Riggins (652), Andre West (642), and Manibusen (635).
For the women, the only 200 bowled this week was by Maxine Newton who bowled a 202. Newton was followed close behind by Lina Strickland (199), Cookie Reddock (198), Joan Rodriguez (195) and Ku Bon Wichelt (191).
High series were bowled by Reddock (564), Verlena Fernandez (527), Linda Strickland (518), Newton (515) and Roxie Franks-Moore (506).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
The top men’s bowlers were Robin Campbell (267), Jim Lewis (255), Angel Rivera (253), Jason Stephens (251) and Sam Barbero (247).
Campbell had the only 700 series with a 709 total pinfall. Barbero (663), Stephens (659), Zach Shaver (348) and Lewis (628) bowled the other high sets.
The top women’s bowlers were Becki Rowe (193), Sue Meek (190), Karen Lischer (189), Laura Gentry and Dolores DelSocco (183s) and Sheryl Pierce (180).
For high series, Lischer took the lead spot with a 534 series. The rest of the top five were Pierce (522), Rowe (503), Gentry (486) and Amber Renkel (476)
YOUTH BOWLING
The Stars of Next Year league had some high scores this week. Tyler Desmarais (182/ 483), Caleb Xayachack (157/ 389), Grayson Lassiter (135/ 349), Kadence Jeffers (113/ 285) and Gary Jeffers (109 /297).
For Stars of Tomorrow, Solomon Loyd led the higher age youth bowlers with a 243. He was followed by Joseph Munns (236), Joshua Ortiz (232), Caroline Neeley (212), and Jonathan Rosado (202).
For scratch series, the highest set was Munns (610), fllowed by Loyd (577), Rosado (559), Neeley (551) and Ortiz (539).
Killeen Bowlerama’s Adult Youth League high scores for the youth bowlers were Andy Solis (246), Jonathan Rosado (245), Robert Davie Jr. (237), Leo Solis (229), and Keegan Alexander (227).
For series, Leo Solis was the leader with a 670, followed by Rosado (645), Alexander (630), Andy Solis (614) and Davie (603).
Makayla Beckett’s high game was a 193 with a 541 series, and Maya Beckett bowled a 177 with a 472 series.
If you see any of the youth bowlers bowl their highest game, series or any bowling achievement, send the association an email at manager@bowlkilleenforthood.org. Include a picture if you like. We want to make sure they get recognized for all their accomplishments.
HIGH SCHOOL
High school bowling has officially started. On any given Monday, you can catch four matches at Killeen Bowlerama and Hallmark Lanes. Matches start at 4:15 pm with introduction of the teams. Matches include two individual head-to-head games with a point awarded for total individual pinfall as well as team total. The remaining games of the match are bowled using Baker format where five members bowl two frames each with points awarded by game and again for total pinfall.
