On Sunday, local high school bowlers from the Killeen Independent School District and Copperas Cove ISD traveled to Georgetown to participate in the regional competition between the Chisholm Trail District and the Atkinson Central Texas District (Region IV) at Bowlero Georgetown.
They competed against schools from the Round Rock/Georgetown area. There was a total of seven boys and six girls team.
For the boys event, the four teams that competed were Chaparral, Copperas Cove, Early College High School and Harker Heights.
For the girls event, the four teams representing the Atkinson Centex district were Chaparral, Early College, Harker Heights and Shoemaker.
After bowling one individual game and eight Baker games, the total scores were added and the top four boys teams and the top three girls teams were eligible to move onto state competition.
Continuing on for the Atkinson Central Texas District were both the boys and girls teams from Harker Heights. This was the 18th consecutive year that Heights has advanced to state under the coaching of Garry McNiesh.
For the individual competition, the Atkinson Centex District entered eight boys and eight girls. These qualifiers had the top averages in the district by gender. The following bowlers participated: Leo Solis, Jonathan Rosado, Naomi Ortiz, and AnnMarie Kolakowski, all from Harker Heights; Aaron Duerre, Logan Frishman, Ryan Alexander, Alexis Ortego and Athena San Nicolas from Chaparral; Cole Deloach from Killeen; Brett Tutton from Shoemaker; Alyssa Patterson from Copperas Cove; Isabel Pack from Memorial Christian Academy, Kandie Knight from Ellison; and Jase Orr-Crofoot and Cyrene De Los Santos from Early College.
After five games of competition, the top four boys and top four girls advanced to state.
For the Centex district, Jonathan Rosado and Leo Solis (both from Harker Heights) earned spots in the state tournament. Logan Frishman, of Chaparral, was the regional champion, winning by a single pin in the school’s inaugural season.
Girls state qualifiers were Isabel Pack of Memorial Christian and Cyrene De Los Santos of Early College.
MEN'S TOURNAMENT
The Greater Killeen Fort Hood USBC held its men’s tournament on Feb. 11-12 and 18-19. Team competition was conducted at Hallmark Lanes while doubles and singles were held at Killeen Bowlerama.
The tournament is separated into two divisions. Division I is for those teams with the total of participants averages at 760 pins or higher. For the doubles event, Division I is for the pairs that total 380 and up. For the singles events the cut score for Division I is averaging 190 and above. Handicap was calculated using 90% of 220. A total of 35 teams — 17 in Division I and 18 in Division II — participated.
For Division I, Hold My Beer, with a total pinfall, with handicap, of 2,922 pins, was the champion. The team consisted of E.J. Espada, Ismael Espada, Jamie Shell and Ed Davis.
For Division II, the winners were Enter Sandbag. The members of this team were Jorge Bardales, Barry Xayachack, Sungso Ji and Austin Hammond. Their total pinfall with handicap was 2,965 pins.
For the doubles event, in Division I, the winners were Steven Parks and Eddy Crosswhite. Their total pinfall with handicap was 1,481. For Division II, the winners were Laronn Martin and Ray Johnson. Their total pin fall was 1,430 with handicap.
For the singles event, the Division I champion was Brad Dewald with 786 pins. The Division II winner was Sungso Ji with a pinfall of 788.
All-events is an optional side event where the total pinfall across the three events is added together. Division I scratch winner was Sam Cominsky with 2,171 total pins. For Division II, the winner was Steven Parks with 1,973 total pins.
There is also an all-events handicap option. For Division I, the winner was Sam Cominsky with a total of 2,201 pins. Steven Parks won the handicap option for Division II with 2,270 total pins.
WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT
For the women’s tournament there was only the one division. A total of 13 teams participated. Handicap for the women’s tournament is 90% of 215. Teams consist of only women bowlers that are members of the GKFHUSBC association.
For the team event, the winners were Hallmark’s Crew: Karin Ciesiolka, Theresa Cox, Heather Cook and Mary Schirripa. The total pinfall for this team was 2,620 pins, which included handicap.
For the doubles competition, their were 20 teams bowling for winnings. The top three-game set was bowled by mother- daughter duo Kathleen Trembath and Tami Stewart. Their total pins, including handicap, was 1,375.
In the singles event, the top scorer was Garcia Patterson with a total pinfall of 754.
The women also had the all-events option for an additional fee. They participated in both handicap and scratch. Their were 37 entries in the handicap division. The top bowler was Jennifer Morgan with a total score of 2,025 pins.
The scratch division had 21 entries. Jen Morgan won with a total scratch score of 2,001.
