Greater Killeen Fort Hood USBC will be having its Last One Standing Tournament on Sunday at Killeen Bowlerama. The entry fee is $60, and this is a singles handicap tournament. See more details on the website: www.bowlkilleenforthood.org/tournaments or Facebook page www.facebook.com/gkfhusbc.
Hallmark Lanes had a few near-perfect games with Gregory Masters and Allan Smith bowling scores of 279. Scott Collum (278), Michael Dixon-Dates (275) and Rahsaan Turner and Rullie Haywood both with scores of 269.
High series was earned by John Ciesiolka (750), Masters (721), Joseph Young (719), Ben Hogan (709) and Rocky Sparks (706).
The highest game at the center was Sharon Jeffers with a 290. Closing out the top five for the women were Esther Navarro (257), Karin Ciesiolka (239), Lakisha Thomas (235) and Hayley Pernell (225).
Jeffers earned the top spot for series (706). Navarro (696), Ciesiolka (623), Pernell (604) and Lisa Maruna (596) were also in the top five..
Another near-perfect score was bowled by Phillip Lantz with a 290. John Pasch (280), Ed Neely, Heath Fletcher and Robert Hermosillo all bowled 279 scores. Zach Shaver and Daryl Martin both bowled a 278 game.
Allan Smith had the highest series with a 794 set. He was followed by Pasch (762), Lantz (752), Will Palumbo (734) and Walter Harrison (730).
High game for the women came from a previous area high school bowler. Samantha Kriner scored a 279. Closing out the top five were Sandi Charles (276), Kris Vanecek (257), Amanda Morgan (255) and Valerie Payson (254).
Charles was the only 700 set for the ladies with a scratch score of 789. Other high series were bowled by Morgan (665), Kriner (662), Ashlie Mills (640) and Emily Berger (631).
There was a tight race for the top men’s scored with George Chapman (265) being the leader. He was followed close behind by James Hall (263), James Brown (258), Charlie Wilson (254) and Luis Baez (252).
For the high set, Hall was the leader with a 686. Other high series were turned in by Lonnie Bridges (676), Frank Stewart (670), Don Crittenden (657) and Chapman (641).
The women had a new name on the leaderboard, a return member to the association. Cindy Gill bowled a 213. Following her were Chris Guerra (192), Darla Walker (191), Myong Walker (189) and Maxine Newton and Beverly Haywood (188s).
Gill had high series of 592) followed by Darla Walker (568), Newton (519), Guerra (515) and Kyong Engeldinger (510).
Jason Stephens had the highest score with a 258 game. Zach Shaver, Ryan VanValkenburgh, and Angel Rivera all bowled 243 scores. Robin Campbell and Jim Lewis both bowled 236s.
Campbell took the lead for series with a 679. Trailing him were Stephens (658), Shaver (639), Lewis (616) and Phillip Morris (610)
High scorers for the women were Sharon Hillard (233), Amber Renkel (213), Jean Wilson (194), Danielle Fuller and Deborah Ellison (189s) and Sandra Bigham (185).
Renkel led the hunt for high series with a 547 set. She was followed by Hillard (517), Ellison (514) and Wilson (504).
High rollers for the youth in the Adult Youth League this week were Keegan Alexander (279), Robert Davie Jr. (267), Leo Solis (242), Logan Frishman (228) and Makayla Beckett (223).
For series highs, Alexander shot a 795 set and Davie bowled a 704. Other high series were recorded by Jonathan Rosado (667), Solis (662) and Beckett (651).
If you see any of the youth bowlers bowl their highest game, series or any bowling achievement, please send the association an email at manager@bowlkilleenforthood.org.
Include a picture, if you like. We want to make sure these bowlers get recognized for all their accomplishments.
