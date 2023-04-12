The top high school bowlers from the Atkinson Centex District made up an all-star team that went to College Station and competed in an All-District High School Bowling Tournament.
The boys’ team for Centex district battled it out through qualifying and bracket baker games to win the championship for the first time ever. A big congratulations to this group of boys.
HALLMARK LANES
High men’s game bowlers this week were Rocky Sparks and Christopher Stickles (279s), Jovan Davis (268), Bobby Davis (267), Thomas Anderson (265), Michael Dixon-Dates and Micheal Bonnett (264s).
High scratch series were bowled by Dixon-Dates (719), Stickles (714), Sparks (704), Allan Smith (695) and Will Palumbo (690).
For the senior bowlers, high game scorers for the men were Phillip Thurston (290), Donald Shaffer (259), Dionisio Medrano (257), Sam Cominsky and Anthony Powell (246s) and Mark Castro (225).
High series leaders were Thurston (714), Shaffer (697), Cominsky (672), Powell (657) and Ernesto Clarke (617).
High women’s game bowlers were Hayley Pernell (289), Cindy Gill (243), Karin Ciesiolka (235), Sharon Jeffers (229) and Verlena Fernandes (215).
For high series, the leaders were Pernell (751), Ciesiolka (679), Gill (627), Amy Starkovich (565) and Fernandes (558).
As for the women’s senior bowlers, the top scorers were Barbara Person (244), Linda Meads (206), Hisako Atkins (200), Barbara Hernandez (185) and Suzie Wollek (180). For high series, the top five bowlers were Person (596), Meads (514), Hernandez (504), Atkins (489) and Wollek (484).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Top game scorers for the men were Chris Causey and Joe Cutler (279s), Brian Williams and Sam Cominsky (269s), Eric Odette (268), Beau Massey, Bobby Wacker and Mark Kujan (266s) and Thomas Keller and Robert Davie (264s).
For total pinfall, the top five men were Wacker (713), Rob Robinson (709), Cominsky (707), Greg Springfield (706) and Davie (703).
The leaders for the women were Tawana Ramey (269), Erica McPhail (258), Amy Thomison (254), Sandi Charles (246), and Ashlie Mills and Samantha Kriner (235s).
High series bowlers were McPhail (698), Kriner (655), Charles (642), Ramey (633) and Mills (601).
In the senior leagues, the top men’s scores were bowled by Dick Sayers (242), James Dukes (236), Bobby Rackley (232), Larry O’Keeffe (229) and Milton McQueen (223).
High series leaders were Sayers (645), Dukes (629), Curtis Robinson (614), Larry Hardcastle (611) and Phil Thurston (602).
High games for the senior women were bowled by Tawana Ramey (209), Vonnie Blanken (191), Donna Lewis (183), Kathie Trembath (178) and Peggy Sherman (176).
High series were bowled by Ramey (569), Lewis (518), Blanken and Sue Cummings (473s), Rosie Perez and Nee Wallace (465s) and Kathie Trembath (457).
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scorers for the men were Doug Sharper (266), Harrison Riggins (265), Kelvin Estell (256), Rullie Haywood (255) and Matthew Canady and Enrique Espada (244s).
For high series, the leaders were Don Crittenden (657), and Riggins (651), Espada (650), Canady (647) and Sharper (638).
For the women, the high scorers were Ashanti Fernandes (224), Heather Simmons (208), Maxine Newton (203), Kismet Canady (198) and Rita Shorter (190).
High scratch series leaders were Fernandes (574), Newton (533), Ashley Johnson (505), Jackie Davis (496) and Calandria Hypolite (491).
High games scores for the men in senior leagues were bowled by Ernest Kihe and Phil Thurston (255s), George Chapman (249), William Burroughs (247), John Manibusen (237) and Ernesto Clarke (234).
High set leaders were Thurston (696), Manibusen (684), Chapman (670), Carnel Jordan (653) and Gary Pickett (651).
High scorers for the senior women were Suzie Wollek (209), Diana Ludwig (200), Kyong Engeldinger (194), Candance Thompson (180) and Pranee Wallace (179).
For total pinfall, the leaders were Ludwig (496), Wollek (495), Ku Bon Wichelt (492), Wallace (482) and Engeldinger (476).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High game scorers for the men were Robert Davie (265), Allen Pierce (246), Bruce Scott (236), Robin Campbell (235) and Andreas Schmidt (232).
High series were bowled by Davie (700), Campbell (642), Giovanni Walker (635), Scott (625) and Jason Dolley (599).
For the women, the high scorers were Danielle Fuller (204), Melissa Crosswhite (195), Heather Cortese (188), Chrisann Hoelscher (184) and Carol Roberts (179).
High series bowlers were Cortese (523), Mary Schwanke (507), Fuller (498), Hoelscher (479) and Crosswhite (478).
For the men’s senior bowlers, the high rollers were Robin Campbell (239), Steve Miller (233), Jim Still (230), Jim Lewis (226) and Mark Gilliland (211).
High series were bowled by Campbell (658), Miller (647), Lewis (633), Still (615) and Gilliland (597).
For the senior women, the high scorers were Dolores DelSecco (191), Danielle Fuller (189), Carol Roberts (182), Nancy Wood (169) and Regina King (164).
High series bowlers were Roberts (497), Fuller (491), DelSecco (474), Wood (459) and King (424).
YOUTH BOWLING
High scorers in the Stars of Next Year league were Tyler Desmarais (228), Caleb Xayachack (189), Damari Patterson (187), Justin Linker (173) and Davion Patterson (164).
High series leaders were Desmarais (556), Xayachack (495), Davion Patterson (439), Demari Patterson (424) and Linker (390).
High scorers in the Stars of Tomorrow were Ben Sayers (241), Brayden Colon (225), Michael Cook (221), Jonathan Rosado (218) and Solomon Loyd (214).
High series leaders were Colon (650), Rosado (606), Cook (603), Loyd (564) and James Gautney (503).
