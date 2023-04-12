An all-star team of the top high school bowlers from the local Atkinson Centex District won the All-District High School Bowling Tournament recently in College Station. Members of the team are: front row, kneeling, coach Rico Otero; middle row, left to right, coach Leigh Frishman, Aaron Duerre, Logan Frishman, Colton DeLoach and coach PJ Duerre; back row, Jonathan Rosado, Ryan Alexander, Leo Solis and Jase Orr-Crofoot.