The Senior Tournament is underway. There is one more weekend scheduled for April 22-23. All scores collected below are pulled from League Secretary on Tuesday. If scores were not uploaded as of the creation of this release, they were not included.
HALLMARK LANES
High men’s game bowlers this week were Michael Dixon-Dates (276), Darius Dunem and Ed Davis (275s), Keelan Payne and Doug Sharper (268s), Benny Fajkus (260) and Chris Ochoa (259).
High scratch series were bowled by Sharper (773), Fajkus (727), Dixon-Dates (724), Ochoa (710) and Payne (708).
For the senior men’s bowlers, high scorers were James Dukes (269), Rullie Haywood (267), Tommy Camacho (258), Phil Thurston (253) and Reynold Klossner and Dennis Batten (245s).
High series leaders were Haywood (723), Thurston (684), Camacho (658), Dukes (641) and Scott Meads (623)
High women’s game bowlers were Mary Schirripa (256), Ashlie Mills (237), Maya Dixon-Dates (235), LaKisha Thomas (226) and Hayley Pernell (225).
For high series, the leaders were Pernell (622), Amy Starkovich (615), Schirripa (611), Thomas (600) and Dixon-Dates (580).
As for the senior women’s bowlers, the top scorers were Linda Meads (232), Barbara Person (221), Kathy Koehne (201), Peggy Sherman (198) and Barbara Hernandez (189).
For high series, the top five totals were Person (615), Meads (585), Koehne (534), Sherman (533) and Hernandez (503).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Top game scorers for the men were Nate French (300), Phillip Lantz (299), Brian Williams (290), Ed Frazier and Chris McMasters (287s) and Toby Meier and Bob Liberty Jr. (280s).
For total pinfall, the top five men were Williams (811), Allan Smith (773), Sam Cominsky (750), Russell Brown (746) and Mark Kujan (744).
The game scoring leaders for the women were Danielle Shea (274), Kim Dewald (258), Tawana Ramey and Erica McPhail (257s), Julie Flecha and Jen Morgan (242s) and Melanie Parker (240).
High series bowlers were Dewald (729), Morgan (694), McPhail (684), Stephanie Hamric (658) and Shea (647).
In the senior leagues, the top men’s scores were bowled by Benny Fajkus (268), Bobby Rackley (267), Phil Thurston (258), Deano Shaffer (237) and Steve Norman (232).
High series leaders were Thurston (678), Shaffer (671), Lonnie Bridges (647), Fajkus (645) and Rackley (642).
High games for the senior women were Tawana Ramey (268), Karen Korban (190), Donna Lewis (188), Sue Cummings (182) and Kathie Trembath (180).
High series were bowled by Ramey (695), Lewis (518), Cummings (498), Laura Gentry and Annette Richeson (474s) and Rosie Perez (464).
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High game scorers for the men were Ismael Espada (297), Andre West (279). Damian Codrington (278), Harrison Riggins and Travis Boyce (267s) and Rullie Haywood (264).
For high series, the leaders were Haywood (738), West (693), Espada (680), Codrington (671), and Boyce (666).
For the women, the high scorers were Ashanti Fernandes (235), Darline Bryant (216), Maxine Newton (204), Verlena Fernandes and Sandy Phillips (203s) and Natasha Repasch (199).
High scratch series leaders were Ashanti Fernandes (649), Amanda Patterson (561), Newton (557), Repasch (540) and Bryant (534).
High scorers for the men in senior leagues were John Manibusen (247), Rullie Haywood (245), Tony McKenney (244), Phil Thurston (238) and Oliver Washington (233).
High set leaders were Manibusen (687), Thurston (672), Haywood (653), Sam Cominsky (635) and Joe Cole (618).
High scores for the senior women were Dandrea Nash (207), Joan Rodriguez (205), Barbara Jones (202), Caren Cate-Wilson (191) and Cherrie Aberle and Marcella Marshall (182s).
For total pinfall, the leaders were Nash (567), Pranee Wallace (513), Jones (512), Rodriguez (502), and Marshall (498).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High game scorers for the men were Gary Crosswhite (264), Alpha Newberry (259), Bruce Scott (248), Dylan Martin (246) and Jeff Hough (245).
High series were bowled by Jim Lewis (668), Newberry (665), Sam Barbero (664), Hough (655) and Crosswhite (638).
For the women, the high scorers were Mary Schwanke (202), Nancy Wood and Deborah Ellison (201s), Cindy Purvis (200), Amber Renkel (190) and Keisha McLaughlin (186).
High series bowlers were Wood (563), Renkel (557), Schwanke (548), Cora Allred (502), and Purvis (500).
For the men’s senior bowlers, the high rollers were Robin Campbell (264), Jim Lewis (237), Bob Hines (214), Jim Still (212), and Mark Gilliland (211).
High Series were bowled by Campbell (650), Lewis (579), Still (568), Larry Youngblood (539) and Mike Journey (535).
For the women seniors, the high scorers were Karen Lischer (197), Jean Wilson (170), Jennifer Denny and Sue Meek (166), Barbara Strockbine (165) and Jan Green (164).
High series bowlers were Lischer (490), Norma Murray (447), Roberts (443), Meek (436) and Wilson (433).
YOUTH BOWLING
High game scores from the Adult/Youth League were Jonathan Rosado (255), Leo Solis (247), Robert Davie Jr. (231), Logan Frishman (230), and Thomas Shotwell (207).
High series were bowled by Solis (674), Davie Jr. (651), Rosado (622), Frishman (610) and Shotwell (555).
High game scorers in the Stars of Next Year league were Tyler Desmarais (228), Caleb Xayachack (189), Damari Patterson (187), Justin Linker (173) and Davion Patterson (164).
High series leaders were Desmarais (556), Xayachack (495), Davion Patterson (439), Damari Patterson (424) and Linker (390).
High game scorers in the Stars of Tomorrow were Ben Sayers (241), Brayden Colon (225), Michael Cook (221), Jonathan Rosado (218) and Solomon Loyd (214).
High series leaders were Colon (650), Rosado (606), Cook (603), Loyd (564) and James Gautney (503).
