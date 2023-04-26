High men’s game bowlers this week at Hallmark Lanes were Heath Fletcher (290), Jordan Cina (287), John LaGrone (280), Nate French and James Mathis (279s) and Sean Questel (269). High scratch series were bowled by Fletcher (249), John Maxwell (742), Adrian Thomas (730), French (725) and LaGrone (708).
For the senior men’s bowlers, high scorers were Doug Morgeson (268), Mark Castro (267), Larry Hardcastle (249), Phil Thurston (246) and James Hall (245).
High series leaders were Morgeson (740), Castro (697), Thurston (664), Larry Morris (654) and Hall (646).
High women’s game bowlers were Verlena Fernandes (245), Karin Ciesiolka (238), LaKisha Thomas (233), Yon Radford (216) and Amy Starkovich (214).
For high series, the leaders were Fernandes (681), Ciesiolka (678). Thomas (608), Sharon Jeffers (589) and Starkovich (573)
As for the women’s senior bowlers, the top scorers were Brenda Washington (227), Linda Meads (222), Sue Cummings and Barbara Person (211s), Linda Strickland (197) and Evelyn Tradup (193).
For high series, the top five totals were Washington (578), Person (568), Meads (540), Cummings (531) and Strickland (513).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Top game scorers for the men were Greg Springfield, Walter Harrison, and Sean Turner (279s), Jayce Borja (278), Heath Fletcher and Dan Haddenham (277s), Phillip Lantz (268) and Greg Thomas Jr. and Keith Desmarais (267s).
For total pinfall, the top five men were Bobby Wacker (757), Springfield (740), Allan Smith and Russell Brown (730s), Lantz (724), and Regis Payne (709).
The leaders for the women were Sandi Charles (268), Ashanti Fernandes (244), Darline Bryant (236), Erica McPhail (231) and Jen Morgan (226).
High series bowlers were Charles (700), Fernandes (668), McPhail (636), Tawana Ramey (634) and Morgan (622).
In the men’s senior leagues, the top scores were bowled by Benny Fajkus (268), Bobby Rackley (244), Phil Thurston (236), James Dukes (234) and Ron Dinwiddie (226).
High series leaders were Fajkus (730), Thurston (685), Curtis Robinson (638), James Dukes (631) and Rackley (610).
High games for the senior women were Tawana Ramey (266), Sun Engeldinger (202), Donna Lewis (188), Kathy Crowe (180) and Linda Strickland (179).
High series were bowled by Ramey (696), Engeldinger (541), Rosie Perez (499), Kathie Trembath (494) and Strickland (492).
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High game scores for the men were bowled by Vincent Sturdivant (278), Damian Codrington and Timothy Short (268s), Ismael Espada (267), Ade Pritchard (264) and Andre West (258)
For high series, the leaders were Sturdivant (695), West (694), Codrington (688), Brandon Williams (670) and Allan Smith (667).
For the weomenthe high game scorers were Darline Bryant (268), Kaneysha Black (215), Jasmin Bonnett (211), Browne Partee (207) and Maxine Newton (202).
High scratch series leaders were Bryant (706), Partee (555), black (549), Newton (547) and Ashanti Fernandes (520).
High game scorer for the men in senior leagues were Nelson Trent (245), Rullie Haywood (236), Phil Thurston (234), Tony Romero, Tommy Camacho and Tony Alvarado (233s) and Sam Cominsky (231).
High series were bowled by Thurston (647), Trent (640), Cominsky (627), Camacho (622) and Alvarado (621).
High game scorers for the senior women were Beverly Haywood (222), Pranee Wallace (214), Rebecca Shuron (201), Marcella Marshall (193) and Roxie Franks-Moore (192).
For total pinfall, the leaders were Haywood (553), Shuron (493), Dortha Mays (490), Wallace (485) and Barbara Jones (480).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High game scorers for the men were Dre Lewis (236), Robin Campbell (232), Robert Alterio (211), Jeff Hough (204) and Andres Schmidt (201).
High series were bowled by Lewis (663), Campbell (572), Tom Mason (537), Schmidt (528) and Ian Hough (521).
For the women, the high game scorers were Karen Lischer (194), Cherill Potts (171), Laura Gentry (162), Mary Schwanke (158) and Jean Wilson (155).
High series bowlers were Lischer (534), Schwanke (448), Gentry (447), Wilson (444) and Linda Garrett (410).
For the men’s senior bowlers, the high rollers were Robin Campbell (268), Mike Journey (256), Jessica Lewis (226), Jim Still (212) and Ralph Marrero (196).
High series were bowled by Journey (647), Campbell (636), Lewis (625), Marrero (550) and Still (549).
For the women seniors, the high scorers were Karen Lischer (190), Audrey Renwick (189), Jean Wilson (177), Dolores DelSecco (173) and Danielle Fuller (167).
High series bowlers were Lischer (520), Fuller (473), Wilson (469), Nancy Wood (452) and Renwick (451)
YOUTH BOWLING
High scorers from the Adult/Youth League were Keegan Alexander (247), Thomas Shotwell (244), Jonathan Rosado (241), Leo Solis (220) and Andy Solis (215).
High series were bowled by Rosado (658), Leo Solis (522), Shotwell (609), Andy Solis (580) and Alexander (579).
High scorers in the Stars of Next Year were Tyler Desmarais (192), Caleb Xayachack (185), Luke Xayachack (180), Davion Patterson (146) and Grayson Lassiter (141).
High series leaders were Caleb Xayachack (501), Luke Xayachack (471), Desmarais (434), Lassiter (394) and Patterson and Ariyon Townsend (363s).
Scores are from April 15.
High scorers in the Stars of Tomorrow league were Jonathan Rosado (247), Logan Frishman (241), Aaron Duerre and Caiden Cabiad (225), Justin Alexander (206) and Brayden Colon (205).
High series leaders were Rosado (675), Frishman (638), Duerre (609) Colon (589) and Alexander (576).
Scores are from April 15.
