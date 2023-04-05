On Friday, Robert Davie bowled an honor score of 826 series. This earns him recognition from the United States Bowling Congress.
HALLMARK LANES
High men’s game bowlers this week were Darius Dunem (279), James Norris (269), John Maxwell, Keith Desmarais and Gregory Masters (268s), Jovan Davis (267) and Will Palumbo (265).
High scratch series were bowled by Norris (726), Doug Sharper (705), Allan Smith (700), Desmarais (695) and Eric Jackson (685).
For the senior men’s bowlers, high scorers were Sam Cominsky (276), Phil Thurston (267), George Chapman (256), Willie Johnson and Gary Wendlant (246s) and James Dukes (245).
High series leaders were Thurston (751), Cominsky (747), Chapman (686), Wendlandt (660) and Dukes (647).
High women’s game bowlers were Cindy Gill (268), Lisa Maruna (253), Kristie Duerre (246), Amy Starkovich (243) and Jasmin Bonnett (233).
For high series, the leaders were Gill (720), Maruna (700), Duerre (636), Bonnett (621) and Starkovich (615).
As for the women’s senior bowlers, the top game scorers were Rebecca Shuron (236), Peggy Sherman (233), Kathy Koehne (224), Evelyn Tradup (214) and Dandrea Nash (213).
For high series, the top five totals were Tradup (599), Barbara Person (584), Koehne (541), Christine Scott (534) and Shuron (532).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Top game scores for the men were Rocky Sparks (289), Lonnie Bridges and Robert Davie (279), Robert Christian (278), Phillip Lantz (277) and Chris Causey (275).
For total pinfall, the top five men were Robert Davie (826), Regis Payne (738), Robert Hermosillo (718), Robert Norton (707), and Adam Anguiano (706).
The leaders for the women were Sandi Charles (279), Jen Morgan (246), Erica McPhail (245), Stephanie Hamric (237) and Darla Walker (235).
High series bowlers were Charles (753), Ashanti Fernandes (706), McPhail (678), Hamric (659) and Morgan (656).
In the senior men’s leagues the top scores were bowled by Robin Behymer (269), Howard Kretchman (264), Phil Thurston (247), Ron Dinwiddie (246) and Rick Purdin (233).
High series leaders were Thurston (662), Dinwiddie (652), Behymer (647), Tracy McGrew (618) and Kretchman (605).
High games for the senior women were Tawana Ramey (205), Annette Richeson (189), Linda Strickland (178), Laura Hardcastle and Sun Engledingel (177s) and Yvonne Piechocki (174).
High series were bowled by Ramey (574), Richeson (498), Strickland and Engeldingel (496s), Hardcastle (464) and Nee Wallace (461).
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High game scores for the men were James Brown (258), Damian Codrington (257), Travis Boyce (253), Andre West (252) and Alexis Rivera (249).
For high series, the leaders were Codrington (712), Brown (682), Dix Foy (662), Doug Parker (649) and Matthew Canady (627).
For the women, the high game scores were Cherry Leonard (244), Ashanti Fernandes (277), Vashita Varner (215), Adrienne McKinney (214) and Verlena Fernandes (203).
High scratch series were Ashanti Fernandes (631), Leonard (565), Newton (543), Amanda Patterson (521) and Verlena Fernandes (520).
High scorers for the men in senior leagues were Rullie Haywood (266), Larry Krueger (254), James Hall (245), Ed Cortez (242) and Daniel Stansberry and Joe Cole (233s).
High set leaders were Haywood (712), John Manibusen (655), Phil Thurston (641), James Brown (628) and Nelson Trent (626).
High scorers for the senior women were Darla Walker (220), Caren Cate-Wilson (191), Veronica Blanken (187), Roxie Franks-Moore (184) and Gretel Davis and Jeanette Topasna (182).
For total pinfall the leaders were Walker (558), Cate-Wilson (508), Fran Perry (506), Franks-Moore (496) and Strickland (489).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High scorers for the men were Steven Parks (257), Robin Campbell (256), August McLean (246), Jason Dolley (242) and Alpha Newberry (235).
High series were bowled by Campbell and Dolley (673), Newberry (641), Jim Lewis (640), Parks (630) and Jeff Hough (628).
For the women, the high scorers were Karen Lischer (203), Melissa Crosswhite (190), Sandra Bigham (186), Jean Wilson (185) and Mary Schwanke (180).
High series bowlers were Schwanke (538), Lischer (510), Amber Renkel (491), Jean Wilson (480) and Deborah Ellison (476).
For the men’s senior bowlers, the high rollers were Robin Campbell and Jim Lewis (236s), Mike Journey (215), Ralph Marrero (206), Mark Gilliland (204) and Marvin Wells (203).
High series were bowled by Campbell (633), Lewis (607), Journey (572), Wells (564) and Dennis Batten (553).
For the women seniors, the high scorers were Karen Lischer (199), Danielle Fuller (191), Bev LaRue (180), Carol Roberts (172) and Norma Murray and Dolores DelSecco (166s).
High series bowlers were LaRue (516), Lischer (495), Fuller (465), Roberts (462) and Sharon Hillard (430).
YOUTH BOWLING
High scores bowled in the Stars of Tomorrow were Aaron Duerre (299), Logan Frishman (236), Joseph Munns (235), Caiden Cabiad (233) and Jonathan Rosado (222).
High series leaders were Duerre (693), Frishman (632), Rosado (603), Cabiad (589) and James Gautney (562).
High scores in the Stars of Next Year were Tyler Desmarais (180), Caleb Xayachack (174), Grayon Lassiter (158), Luke Xayachack (154), and Davion Patterson (141).
High series leaders were Desmarais (472), Caleb Xayachack (439), Lassiter (437), Luke Xayachack (373) and Patterson (360).
FRISHMAN 4TH AT STATE
On March 26, 47 boys from different regions in Texas converged on Bandera Bowl in San Antonio to compete for the Texas High School Bowling Club Singles State Championship.
Chaparral’s Logan Frishman, who was the region champion for the Central Texas area, came in on a mission. During qualifying, having to fight off what seemed like extremely heavy oil, he found his way to score and for the three games of qualifying shot 714.
That was productive enough to help him qualify fifth overall as the field narrowed down to the top 16 after the initial three games.
With the boys matches switching to the opposite side of the house, where the girls qualifying was conducted, Frishman encountered a lighter oil pattern where every ball that was thrown appeared to be hooking off the lanes.
Frishman managed to find the right ball and area to throw on the way to beating last year’s state champion in two games.
Frishman then faced a bowler from San Antonio who he has bowled with before. Frishman dropped the first match 192-187. He then managed to find his shot and won the next two games, with the final game coming down to the bowler from San Antonio needing to double in the 10th frame to win.
Frishman caught a break and the bowler went right through the nose, leaving a 5-6 split and only picking up the 6-pin.
This sent Frishman to the semifinals, which changed to a one-game match.
Frishman faced the No. 1 qualifier for the boys. The match was intense and went back and forth with Frishman losing 228- 221, ending his run at the state championship
But that does not really show how close the match was. Needing the double in the 10th, Frishman converted the first one, giving him a chance. The second shot seemed to catch more friction and Frishman placed the ball through the nose, leaving a 4-6 split.
That ended his day and he finished fourth overall.
By Greater Killeen Fort Hood USBC
On Friday, Robert Davie bowled an honor score of 826 series. This earns him recognition from the United States Bowling Congress. Hallmark LanesHigh men’s game bowlers this week were Darius Dunem (279), James Norris (269), John Maxwell, Keith Desmarais and Gregory Masters (268s), Jovan Davis (267) and Will Palumbo (265). High scratch series were bowled by Norris (726), Doug Sharper (705), Allan Smith (700), Desmarais (695) and Eric Jackson (685).For the senior men’s bowlers, high scorers were Sam Cominsky (276), Phil Thurston (267), George Chapman (256), Willie Johnson and Gary Wendlant (246s) and James Dukes (245). High series leaders were Thurston (751), Cominsky (747), Chapman (686), Wendlandt (660) and Dukes (647).High women’s game bowlers were Cindy Gill (268), Lisa Maruna (253), Kristie Duerre (246), Amy Starkovich (243) and Jasmin Bonnett (233). For high series, the leaders were Gill (720), Maruna (700), Duerre (636), Bonnett (621) and Starkovich (615).As for the women’s senior bowlers, the top game scorers were Rebecca Shuron (236), Peggy Sherman (233), Kathy Koehne (224), Evelyn Tradup (214) and Dandrea Nash (213). For high series, the top five totals were Tradup (599), Barbara Person (584), Koehne (541), Christine Scott (534) and Shuron (532).Killeen BowleramaTop game scores for the men were Rocky Sparks (289), Lonnie Bridges and Robert Davie (279), Robert Christian (278), Phillip Lantz (277) and Chris Causey (275). For total pinfall, the top five men were Robert Davie (826), Regis Payne (738), Robert Hermosillo (718), Robert Norton (707), and Adam Anguiano (706).The leaders for the women were Sandi Charles (279), Jen Morgan (246), Erica McPhail (245), Stephanie Hamric (237) and Darla Walker (235). High series bowlers were Charles (753), Ashanti Fernandes (706), McPhail (678), Hamric (659) and Morgan (656).In the senior men’s leagues the top scores were bowled by Robin Behymer (269), Howard Kretchman (264), Phil Thurston (247), Ron Dinwiddie (246) and Rick Purdin (233). High series leaders were Thurston (662), Dinwiddie (652), Behymer (647), Tracy McGrew (618) and Kretchman (605).High games for the senior women were Tawana Ramey (205), Annette Richeson (189), Linda Strickland (178), Laura Hardcastle and Sun Engledingel (177s) and Yvonne Piechocki (174). High series were bowled by Ramey (574), Richeson (498), Strickland and Engeldingel (496s), Hardcastle (464) and Nee Wallace (461).Phantom Warrior LanesHigh game scores for the men were James Brown (258), Damian Codrington (257), Travis Boyce (253), Andre West (252) and Alexis Rivera (249). For high series, the leaders were Codrington (712), Brown (682), Dix Foy (662), Doug Parker (649) and Matthew Canady (627).For the women, the high game scores were Cherry Leonard (244), Ashanti Fernandes (277), Vashita Varner (215), Adrienne McKinney (214) and Verlena Fernandes (203). High scratch series were Ashanti Fernandes (631), Leonard (565), Newton (543), Amanda Patterson (521) and Verlena Fernandes (520).High scorers for the men in senior leagues were Rullie Haywood (266), Larry Krueger (254), James Hall (245), Ed Cortez (242) and Daniel Stansberry and Joe Cole (233s). High set leaders were Haywood (712), John Manibusen (655), Phil Thurston (641), James Brown (628) and Nelson Trent (626).High scorers for the senior women were Darla Walker (220), Caren Cate-Wilson (191), Veronica Blanken (187), Roxie Franks-Moore (184) and Gretel Davis and Jeanette Topasna (182). For total pinfall the leaders were Walker (558), Cate-Wilson (508), Fran Perry (506), Franks-Moore (496) and Strickland (489).Spare Time TexasHigh scorers for the men were Steven Parks (257), Robin Campbell (256), August McLean (246), Jason Dolley (242) and Alpha Newberry (235). High series were bowled by Campbell and Dolley (673), Newberry (641), Jim Lewis (640), Parks (630) and Jeff Hough (628).For the women, the high scorers were Karen Lischer (203), Melissa Crosswhite (190), Sandra Bigham (186), Jean Wilson (185) and Mary Schwanke (180). High series bowlers were Schwanke (538), Lischer (510), Amber Renkel (491), Jean Wilson (480) and Deborah Ellison (476).For the men’s senior bowlers, the high rollers were Robin Campbell and Jim Lewis (236s), Mike Journey (215), Ralph Marrero (206), Mark Gilliland (204) and Marvin Wells (203). High series were bowled by Campbell (633), Lewis (607), Journey (572), Wells (564) and Dennis Batten (553).For the women seniors, the high scorers were Karen Lischer (199), Danielle Fuller (191), Bev LaRue (180), Carol Roberts (172) and Norma Murray and Dolores DelSecco (166s). High series bowlers were LaRue (516), Lischer (495), Fuller (465), Roberts (462) and Sharon Hillard (430).Youth BowlingHigh scores bowled in the Stars of Tomorrow were Aaron Duerre (299), Logan Frishman (236), Joseph Munns (235), Caiden Cabiad (233) and Jonathan Rosado (222).High series leaders were Duerre (693), Frishman (632), Rosado (603), Cabiad (589) and James Gautney (562).High scores in the Stars of Next Year were Tyler Desmarais (180), Caleb Xayachack (174), Grayon Lassiter (158), Luke Xayachack (154), and Davion Patterson (141). High series leaders were Desmarais (472), Caleb Xayachack (439), Lassiter (437), Luke Xayachack (373) and Patterson (360).FRISHMAN 4th in stateOn March 26, 47 boys from different regions in Texas converged on Bandera Bowl in San Antonio to compete for the Texas High School Bowling Club Singles State Championship. Chaparral’s Logan Frishman, who was the region champion for the Central Texas area, came in on a mission. During qualifying, having to fight off what seemed like extremely heavy oil, he found his way to score and for the three games of qualifying shot 714. That was productive enough to help him qualify fifth overall as the field narrowed down to the top 16 after the initial three games.With the boys matches switching to the opposite side of the house, where the girls qualifying was conducted, Frishman encountered a lighter oil pattern where every ball that was thrown appeared to be hooking off the lanes.Frishman managed to find the right ball and area to throw on the way to beating last year’s state champion in two games. Frishman then faced a bowler from San Antonio who he has bowled with before. Frishman dropped the first match 192-187. He then managed to find his shot and won the next two games, with the final game coming down to the bowler from San Antonio needing to double in the 10th frame to win. Frishman caught a break and the bowler went right through the nose, leaving a 5-6 split and only picking up the 6-pin. This sent Frishman to the semifinals, which changed to a one-game match.Frishman faced the No. 1 qualifier for the boys. The match was intense and went back and forth with Frishman losing 228- 221, ending his run at the state championshipBut that does not really show how close the match was. Needing the double in the 10th, Frishman converted the first one, giving him a chance. The second shot seemed to catch more friction and Frishman placed the ball through the nose, leaving a 4-6 split.That ended his day and he finished fourth overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.