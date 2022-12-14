This week at Killeen Bowlerama, Heath Fletcher bowled his first sanctioned 300 game.
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
The top men’s bowler at the Fort Hood facility was Laronn Martin (269). Close behind were Phil Thurston (268), Oliver Washington (257), Andre West (255) and George Chapman (250).
For the three-game set, the top scores were bowled by Joseph Young (700), Timothy Short (684), Martin (676), Troy Tyson (665) and Thurston (657).
For the women, high game was bowled by Maxine Newton and Darla Walker, who both scored a 246. The rest of the top five scores were Cookie Reddock (231), Darline Bryant (223) and Amanda Patterson (222).
The top series bowlers were Walker (678), Reddock (589), Bryant (581), Newton (569) and Patterson (562).
HALLMARK LANES
High game for the men was bowled by Allan Smith (278). Luis Baez (272), Micheal Bonnett (266), Edward Davis (259) and Will Palumbo (258) rounded out the top five.
High series was bowled by Smith (750), followed by Palumbo (739), Bonnett (729), Davis (708) and Sam Cominsky and Darius Dunem, who tied with a 662.
The women had a few 200 scores bowled in the past week: Cookie Reddock (216), Karin Ciesiolka (210), Christine Scott and Barbara Hernandez (201). The remaining high scores were Brenda Washington (198) and Starr Wilson and Marlys Wykes-Smith (197s).
As for top series, Reddock (603), Ciesiolka (576), Wykes-Smith (545), Linda Meads (528), and Washington (527) led the way.
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
High game rollers behind Fletcher’s perfect 300 game were Rob Robinson (290), Bobby Wacker (289), Walter Harrison (279) and Keelan Payne (278).
High series were bowled by Brad Dewald (761), Damian Codrington (760), Harrison (759), Geroald Parker (732) and Robinson (726).
The women’s high rollers were Sandi Charles (279), Ashlie Mills (278), Kim Dewald (257), Jen Morgan (238) and Tawana Ramey (236).
For top series, Charles (714), Stephanie Hamric (659), Mills (655), Morgan (651) and Dewald (640) were the best five.
SPARE TIME TEXAS
The men had some good game scores, led by Robin Campbell (269). He was followed by Jason Stephens (257), Eddy Crosswhite (246), Jim Lewis (243) and Dennis Batten (241).
For the three-game set the leader was Campbell (684), followed by Lewis (673), Rick Eberhart (658), Stephens (652) and Zack Shaver (648).
For the women the leader was Danielle Fuller (202). She was followed by Jean Wilson and Amber Renkel (194s), Nancy Wood (191) and Kay Morgan, Sirgun Hale and Jenny Martin (188s).
The series leader was Wilson (549), followed by Fuller (522), Morgan (521), Renkel (507) and Wood (501).
YOUTH BOWLING
High game/series scores for the youth in the Stars of Next Year leagues were Tyler Desmarais (159/423), Caleb Xayachack (155), Justin Linker (155/387), Luke Xayachack (152/419), Kaydence Jeffers (129/319), Grayson Lassiter (121/342), Gary Jeffers (115/313), Preston Duerre (91/216), Gabriel De Leon-Otero (87/233), Elijah Still (78/191) and Kali Harris (59/141).
For the older kids, the high games for the boys were Jonathan Rosado (258), Solomon Loyd (253), Michael Cook (193), LaDarrius Thomas (186) and Benjamin Sayers (182).
For high series, Loyd (656), Rosado (626), Cook (496), LeMaurian Ford-Moore (470) and Thomas (441) led the boys.
For the girls, Caroline Neeley (192), Alexis Ortego (176), Kohle Pfeifer (169), Hailee Duerre (153), and Kailey Linker (137) bowled the top games.
Top set scores were bowled by Neeley (522), Ortego (461), Duerre (450), Pfeifer (395) and Naomi Ortiz (376).
Also noteworthy, 9-year-old Caleb Xayachack posted a personal-best score of 202 on Nov. 19.
