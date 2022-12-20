Ed Hellon bowled a perfect game on Thursday at Killeen Bowlerama.
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scores for the men at the Fort Hood center were Rullie Haywood and John Smith (268s), Lewis Day (267), Matthew Canady (264), Eddie Hasan (256) and Tony McKenney (248).
High series scores were bowled by Canady (712), James Hall (682), David Leitsch (651), James Lee (638) and Haywood and McKenney (627s).
For the women, the high scorers were Fran Perry (223), Darla Walker (209), Rebecca Shuron (208), Cookie Reddock (205) and Liz Romero and Beverly Haywood (203s).
Reddock took the high series spot with a 587, followed by Romero (540), Walker (526), Shuron (519) and Chris Guerra (518).
High scores for the men in senior leagues, not already included above were James Hall, Phil Thurston, and George Chapman (235s), Garry McNeisch (227), James Dukes (226), Lawrence Ezell and Al Simmons (212s). For series, the leaders were James Dukes (606), Trent Nelson (599), Chapman (596), McNeisch (585) and Luis Baez (583).
High scorers for the senior ladies were Chris Guerra (200), Cindy Deluna (190), Yi Cha Noyes (185), Marcella Marshall and Charlotte Maindelle (181s) and Jeanette McNeisch (171).
For series, the high senior sets were scored by Beverly Haywood (511), Fran Perry (587), Cindy Deluna (475), Martha Joy (478) and Maindelle (477).
HALLMARK LANES
High men’s scorers for the week were Robert Harris and Jordan Cina (299s), Samuel Cominksy (290), Harrison Riggins (289), Keith Desmarais and James Norris (279s), James Maxwell and James Wayne (268s).
High series scorers were Maxwell and Desmarais (754s), Cominsky (748), Riggins (731), James Wayne (719) and Phil Thurston (712).
High women’s bowlers were Cookie Reddock (245), Maya Dixon-Dates (236), Marlys Wykes-Smith (235), Evelyn Torres (225) and Peggy Sherman (218).
High series scores were put up by Torres (608), Dixon-Dates (601), Shyanne Ciesiolka (584), Lisa Maruna (579) and Reddock (566).
As for senior leagues scores for the men, the high scores not already mentioned were Phil Thurston (266), Scott Meads (264), James Hall (257), Doug Morgeson and Bill Bogucki (255s) and Weldon Hartgrove (251).
For top series, Joseph Young (695), Sam Cominsky (689), Luis Baez (672), Meads and Rullie Haywood (664s) and Hartgrove (663).
For the senior women, the high scores were Starr Wilson (212), Rebecca Shuron (210), Kathy Koehne (204), Kyong Engeldinger (201) and Brenda Washington and Barbara Jones (200).
For top series, Shuron (561), Washington (558), Jones (535), Martha Cummings (527) and Peggy Sherman (524) were the top five.
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
High rollers were Hellon (300), Jason Stephens (289), Steve Norman and Terrence Franklin (279s), Ed Neely (277) and Austin Hammond (273).
High series scorers were Donnie Shaffer (780), Hammon (749), Franklin (735), Stephens (729) and Hellon (721).
High rollers for the women were Ashlie Mills (255), Jean Maxson (248), Emily Berger (246), Sandi Charles (244) and Amy Thomison (234).
High series scorers for the women were Maxson (660), Mills (657), Emily Berger (644), Charles (642) and Jen Morgan (601).
In the senior leagues, the high rollers, not already mentioned above, were Kevin Lewis and James Dukes (245s), Weldon Hartgrove (238), Russell Meier and Doug Slotten (233s), Jeff Priestly (226) and Deano Shaffer (224).
High series were bowled by Hartgrove (631), Dukes (604), Curtis Robinson (590), Lewis (588) and Priestly (581).
High games for the senior women were Sue Cummings (204), Tawana Ramey (203), Liz Romero (194), Sue Engeldinger (189) and Rosie Perez (180).
For series, the high scorers were Ramey (572), Nee Wallace (492), Romero (485), Perez and Kathie Trembath (475s), and Cummins (473).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High scores were bowled by Rick Eberhart (279), Geovanni Walker (264), Eric Rojas (258), Robin Campbell (254) and Jeff Hough (244).
For scratch series, the high scorers were Eberhart (712), Campbell (700), Jim Lewis (651), Jason Stephens (639) and Phillip Morris (636).
For the women, the high scorers were Amber Renkel (204), Jan Green (203), Beverly Larue (200), Beckie Rowe (198) and Jean Wilson (192).
For the three-game set leaders, the high scorers were Renkel (547), Rowe and Deborah Ellison (521s), Sharon Hillard (518), Larue (597) and Wilson (482).
For the men’s senior bowlers, the high rollers not already mentioned above were Jim Still (236), Jim Lewis (230), Dennis Battan and Mike Journey (214s), Rick Still (205) and Mark Gilliland (201).
High series leaders were Jim Still (588), Journey (573), Steve Miller (539), Larry Youngblood (536) and Gilliland (531).
For the women’s seniors, the high scorers were Janet Massington (190), Nancy Wood (188), Sharon Hilliard (181), Valerie Ebarb (171) and Dolores DelSecco (156).
Top senior women’s series not already mentioned above were bowled by Wood (465), Ebarb (455), DelSecco (453), Jan Green (447) and Jean Wilson (442).
YOUTH BOWLING
A personal-best scratch score of 219 was bowled by 11-year-old Tyler Desmarais on Saturday. It was his first 200 score.
High scores for the Stars of Next Year league were Grayson Lassiter (147), Luke and Caleb Xayachack (134s), Justin Linker (133), Gabriel De Leon-Otero (114), Kaydence Jeffers (109), Garry Jeffers (103), Preston Duerre (79), Kali Harris (78) and Elijah Still (73).
The high sets were bowled by Lassiter (393), Luke Xayachack (392), Caleb Xayachack (390), Linker (369), Kaydence Jeffers (271), Garry Jeffers (252), Duerre (224), De Leon-Otero (218), Still (205) and Harris (177).
High scorers in the Stars of Tomorrow League were Naomi Ortiz (247), Jonathan Rosado (246), Joseph Munns (224), Michael Cook (213), Joshua Ortiz (207) and Caroline Neeley (189).
The high series scorers were Rosado (656), Naomi Ortiz (615), Cook (592), Munns (579), and Joshua Ortiz (538).
