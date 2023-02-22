Youth bowler Aaron Duerre recorded an honor score with games of 267, 288 and 279 for an 834 series.
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scorers for the men at the Fort Hood center were Andre West (267), Doug Sharper and Enrique Espada (256s), Thomas Anderson (255), Don Crittenden (253) and Phil Thurston (251).
For high series, the leaders were Espada (716), Sharper (710), Frank Stewart (695), Timothy Short (672) and Joseph Young (653).
For the women, the high scorers were Darline Bryant (225), Ashanti Fernandes (222), Maxine Newton (200), Christine Butan (194) and Danni Nash (191).
High scratch series leaders were Bryant (595), Fernandes (578), Newton (540), Adrienne McKinney (538) and Brenda Washington (532).
High scorers for the men in senior leagues were Rullie Haywood (255), John Manibusen (248), Phil Thurston (247), Larry Krueger (240) and George Chapman (233).
High set leaders were Haywood (679), Manibusen (667), Krueger (636), Thurston (621) and Sam Cominsky (613).
High scorers for the senior women were Darla Walker (256), Rebecca Shuron (234), Fran Perry (213), Dot Mays (210), Caren Cate-Wilson and Kathy Crowe (203).
For total pinfall, the leaders were Walker (557), Mays (534), Shuron (510), Roxie Franks-Moore and Butan (508).
HALLMARK LANES
High men’s scorers this week were Gregory Clark (300), Lewis Day (289), Gerald Flowers and Allan Smith (265s) and Keith Desmarais (259).
High scratch series were bowled by Doug Sharper (736), Lewis Day (730), Clark (717), Desmarais (699) and Eric Jackson (696).
For the senior men, high scorers were Willie Johnson (270), Sam Cominksy (267), Robert Harris (256), Ernest Lott (255), and Phil Thurston (253).
High series leaders were Cominsky (790), Thurston (745), Ernesto Clark (676), Larry Macie (641) and James Hall (628).
High women’s scorers were Roberta Denbrock (225), Dana Smith (221), Desiree Rodriguez (220), Hayley Pernell (206) and Kelly Trujillo and Sharon Jeffers (200).
For high series, the leaders were Smith (608), Denbrock (607), Pernell (595), Jeffers (555), and Lisa Blackman (552).
Top women senior scorers were Linda Meads (256), Brenda Washington (212), Evelyn Tradup (193), Kathy Koehne (192) and Kyong Engeldinger (190).
For high series, the top five totals were bowled by Meads (673), Tradup (519), Washington (516), Martha Cummings (513) and Peggy Morgeson (492).
Killeen Bowlerama
Top scorers for the men were Chris Franklin (299), Thomas Robideau (288), Walter Harrison and Bobby Wacker (279s), Mike Lukasik and Jason Stockton (278s) and Phillip Lantz (269).
For total pinfall, the top five men were Wacker (768), Lukasik (763), Lantz (756), Brian Joseph (751) and William Ganem (750).
The high-game leaders for the women were Amanda Morgan (278), Samantha Kriner (276), Sandi Charles (267), Erica McPhail (238) and Jean Maxson (237).
High series bowlers were Morgan (755), Charles (693), McPhail (660), Kriner (647) and Darla Walker (639).
In the senior men’s league, the top scorers were James Hall (242), Milton McQueen (233), Tony Romero (224), Ron Dinwiddie (221) and Deano Shaffer (219).
High series leaders were Hall (614), Robin Behymer (607), Dinwiddie (606), James Dukes (602) and Doug Slotten (596).
High games for the senior women were bowled by Tawana Ramey (238), Linda Strickland (215), Nee Wallace (205), Vonnie Blanken (204) and Kathie Trembath (194).
High series were bowled by Ramey (670), Strickland (546), Annette Richeson (516), Trembath (493) and Wallace (473).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High scorers for the men were Jeff Hough (287), Robin Campbell (235), Chapple Burns (227), Jack Payne (219) and Gary Crosswhite (212).
High series were bowled by Campbell (644), Hough (625), Payne (581), Burns (558) and Crosswhite (538).
For the women, the high scorers were Karen Lischer (268), Jean Wilson (211), Sandra Bigham (184), Barbara Hernandez (182) and Laura Gentry (172).
High series bowlers were Lischer (579), Wilson (507), Gentry (470), Cora Allred (465) and Beverly LaRue (457).
For the senior men, the high rollers were Jim Lewis (243), Marvin Wells (233), Jim Still (216), Bob Hines (215) and Robin Campbell (205).
High Series were bowled by Wells and Lewis (619s), Robert Buechner (582), Still (576), Campbell (572) and Larry Youngblood (560).
For the senior women, the high scorers were Karen Lischer (240), Nancy Wood (216), Danielle Fuller (196), Jean Wilson (180) and Valerie Ebarb (169).
High series bowlers were Lischer (612), Wood (510), Fuller (491), Wilson (576) and Donna Valkenburgh (453).
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
The Atkinson CENTEX District concluded its bowling season on Monday with the Harker Heights Lady Knights winning their third district title in a row, and ninth in the last 10 years, with a 17-0 shutout of Killeen at Killeen Bowlerama.
The Lady Knights (12-2) were led by senior Naomi Ortiz, who averaged 184 with a high game of 195.
The Heights boys (12-2) finished second in the district. The Knights also posted a 17-0 win over the Roos. They were led by Jonathan Rosado, who averaged 214 with a high game of 246; and Solomon Loyd, who averaged 212, with a high game of 255.
Both teams will compete in the Texas High School Region IV tournament on March 5 at Bowlero Bowl (formerly Mel’s All-Star Lanes) in Georgetown.
The following teams and individuals will also be representing the local district in Georgetown. For boys: Chaparral, Harker Heights, Early College and Copperas Cove. For the girls teams: Harker Heights, Chaparral, Early College and Shoemaker. For individuals, advancement is based on the top eight averages in each boys and girls division. Advancing for the boys: Leo Solis (HHHS, 214), Aaron Duerre (CHS, 207), Jonathan Rosado (HHHS, 205), Logan Frishman (CHS, 203), Cole Deloach (KHS, 194), Ryan Alexander (CHS, 191). Brett Tutton (SHS, 190) and Jase Orr-Crofoot (ECHS, 189).
Girls qualifiers are Isabel Pack (Memorial Christian, 173), Cyrene De Los Santos (ECHS, 164), Naomi Ortiz (HHHS, 161), Alexis Ortega (CHS, 156), AnnMarie Kolakowski (HHHS, 149), Athena San Nicolas (CHS, 139), Kandie Knight (EHS, 134) and Alyssa Patterson (CCHS, 130)
YOUTH BOWLING
High scorers for the Stars of Tomorrow League were Joseph Munns (268), Jonathan Rosado (244), Caiden Cabiad (214), Daian Byron and Alexis Ortega (201s) and Solomon Loyd (200).
High series were bowled by Munns (708), Rosado (626), Cabiad (528), Loyd (505) and James Gautney (485).
High scorers for the Stars of Next Year were Luke Xayachack (159), Tyler Desmarais (149), Caleb Xayachack (148), Grayson Lassiter (128) and Kaydence Jeffers (120).
High Series were bowled by Desmarais (419), Luke Xayachack (408), Caleb Xayachack (379), Lassiter (331) and Jeffers (308).
High scorers from the Adult/Youth League were Jonathan Rosado (276), Robert Davie Jr. (254), Logan Frishman (244), Leo Solis (219) and Taylor Brown (184).
High series were bowled by Rosado (780), Frishman (714), Davie Jr. (678), Solis (604) and Thomas Shotwell (532).
