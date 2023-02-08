PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scorers for the men at the Fort Hood center were Damian Codrington (256), Harrison Riggins (247), Joseph Young (246), Phil Thurston (245) and Matthew Canady (239).
For high series, the leaders were Canady (666), Enrique Espada (664), Eddie Neely (653), Tony Parris (643) and Doug Sharper (637).
For the women, the high scorers were Cherry Leonard (233), Jasmin Bonnett (228), Ashanti Fernandes (221), Maxine Newton (212) and Brenda Washington (211).
High scratch series leaders were Fernandes (603), Leonard (576), Newton (557), Washington (556) and Jackie Davis (539).
High scores for the men in senior leagues were Rullie Haywood (259), Chuck Lantz, Scott Collum and Phil Thurston (245s) and John Manibusen (238).
High set leaders were Haywood (706), Thurston (655), Kenneth Barnes (653), George Chapman (651) and Manibusen (641).
High scores for the senior women were Chris Guerra (202), Darla Walker (201), Venda Gale and Ku Bon Wichelt and Pranee Wallace (194s).
For total pinfall, the leaders were Walker (593), Guerra (537), Wallace (529), Wichelt (520) and Cookie Reddock (516).
HALLMARK LANES
High men’s scorers this week were Robert Norvell (299), Will Palumbo (279), Brandon Cambra (288), John Ciesiolka (277) and Roderick Watkins (269).
High scratch series were bowled by Norvell (779), Allan Smith (727), Watkins (718), David Norris (706) and Robert Harris (700).
For the seniors, high scorers for the men were Phil Thurston (279), Doug Morgeson (269), Rullie Haywood (268), Joseph Young (258) and Bill Bogucki (257).
High series leaders were Bogucki (737), Young (719), Haywood (706), Sam Cominski (681) and John Dixon (670).
High women’s scores were bowled by Cindy Gill (251), Cookie Reddock (231), Lisa Maruna (227) and Lakisha Thomas, Karin Ciesiolka and Amy Starkovich (224s).
For high series, the leaders were Gill (680), Reddock (636), Thomas (629), Evelyn Torres (619) and Ciesiolka (607).
As for the senior women, the top scorers were Cookie Reddock (256), Kathy Koehne (233), Sally Wedgewood (223), Kyoung Engeldinger (214) and Barbara Person (204).
For high series, the top five bowlers were Reddock (673), Koehne (604), Christine Scott (588), Engeldinger (566) and Person (556).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Top scorers for the men were Brad Dewald (298), Tim Waldburger (297), Robert Robinson, Walter Harrison and Sam Cominsky (279s), Nate French and Darryl Martin (278) and Geroald Parker (276). For total pinfall, the top five were Josh Maxson (776), Martin (746), Bobby Wacker and Dewald (740s) and Sam Cominsky (739).
The leaders for the women were Sandi Charles (279), Stacey Huff (265), Samantha Kriner (256), Caitlin Stone (247) and Jean Maxson (246).
High series bowlers were Charles (742), Kriner (695), Ashlie Mills (641), Jen Morgan (633) and Maxson (623).
In the senior leagues, the top men’s scores were bowled by Jeff Priestly (246), James Dukes (242), Russell Meier (239), Bobby Rackley (236) and Dick Sayers (222)
High series leaders were Dukes (634), Sayers and Priestly (625s), Meier (619) and Tony Powell (602).
High games for the senior women were Laura Gentry (197), Annette Richeson (193), Kathie Trembath (192), Sherrie Miller (188), and Gretel Davis (180).
High series was bowled by Trembath (540), Richeson (522), Gentry (495), Kim Noyes (493) and Miller (486).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High scorers for the men were Jeff Hough (259), Angel Rivera (258), Alpha Newberry (236), Roy Rogers (235), and Michael Hilliard and Kuade Shaw (234s).
High series were bowled by Hough (663), Rivera (647), Roy Rogers (645), Newberry (644) and Jim Lewis (635).
For the women the high scorers were Danielle Fuller (194), Nancy Wood (188), Deborah Ellison (187), Melissa Crosswhite (180) and Jean Wilson (179).
High series bowlers were Ellison (538), Fuller (519), Wood (502), Amber Renkel (496),and Karen Lischer (463).
For the senior men’s bowlers, the high rollers Jim Lewis (225), Robin Campbell (223), Robert Buechner (213) and Mark Gilliland (209).
High Series were bowled by Lewis (653), Campbell (607), Gilliland (599), Dennis Batten (536) and Mark Grasberger (521).
For the women seniors. the high scorers were Jean Wilson and Nancy Wood (205), Jennifer Denny (186), Karen Lischer (177) and Danielle Fuller (176).
High series bowlers were Wood (533), Wilson (505), Fuller (474), Lischer (463) and Denny (458).
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
After a week off due to the freezing rain and sleet in Central Texas, high school bowling resumed on Monday with the Harker Heights boys turning in a balanced team performance against Memorial Christian Academy in a 15-2 victory. The Knights averaged 190 as a team. Jonathan Rosado led all scorers with a 201 average. Justin Alexander and Josh Ortiz had their best outings of the season, each averaging 200 in the win.
The Lady Knights bested the Lady Warriors 15-1.
