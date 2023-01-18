Jeff Ferguson shot a perfect 300 game during the Commercial League on Jan. 10.
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scorers for the men at the Fort Hood center were Jorge Gonzales (276), Mark Castro (255), Donald Crittenden (247), Andre West (241) and Jorge Bardales (238).
For high series, the leaders were Timothy Short (656), West and Willie Ratliff (651s), Crittenden (647) and Joe Cole and Ron Saguinsin (642s).
For the women, the high scorers were Verlena Fernandes (221), Darline Bryant (218), Danni Nash (213) and Maxine Newton and Brenda Washington (201s).
High scratch series leaders were Rebecca Shuron (563), Fernandes (556), Washington (543), Bryant (539) and Newton (532)
High scorers for the men in senior leagues were Paul Cantu (256), John Smith (244), Charles Lantz (238), Rullie Haywood (236) and Garry McNiesh (235).
High set leaders were Smith (672), Cantu (667), George Chapman (660), Haywood (657) and Tommy Camacho (619).
High scorers for the senior women were Cookie Reddock (247), Chris Guerra (233), Darla Walker (210), Pranee Wallace (202) and Dandrea Nash (190).
For total pinfall, the leaders were Reddock (627), Guerra (616), Walker (582), Fran Perry (543) and Caren Cate-Wilson (525).
HALLMARK LANES
High men’s bowlers were Chris Ochoa (289), Donovan Haire (288), Scott Collum (287), Jamie Shell (278) and Stephen Brown (276).
High scratch series were bowled by Michael Dixon-Dates (751), Ochoa (733), Benny Fajkus (729), Chris Masters (713) and John LaGrone (711).
For the senior bowlers, high scorers for the men were Luis Baez (280), Phillip Thurston (279), Stephen Wilson (275), Tommy Camacho (266) and James Dukes (257).
High series leaders were Baez (762), Thurston (272), Sam Cominsky (731), Wilson and Dukes (727s) and George Chapman (679).
High women’s bowlers were Cindy Gill (233), Cookie Reddock (227), LaKisha Thomas (222), Reba Maruna (219), Karin Ciesiolka (217) and Jasmin Bonnett (216).
For high series, the leaders were Gill (627), Reddock (612), Thomas (607), Ciesiolka (600) and Bonnett (573)
As for the female senior bowlers, the top scorers at Hallmark were Elisa Mojica (236), Barbara Person (223), Cookie Reddock (211), Brenda Washington (211) and Peggy Hartley (200).
For high series, the top five totals belonged to Person (573), Reddock (554), Washington (546), Mojica (543) and Sally Wedgewood (536).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Top scorers for the men were Jeff Ferguson (300), Regie Criner (299), Chris Ochoa (288) and Sam Cominsky, Bobby Wacker, Thomas Keller, and Jayce Borja (279s).
For total pinfall, the top five men were Jimmie Gee (748), Wacker (741), Borja (730), Brad Dewald (722) and Walter Harrison (721).
The leaders for the women were Tawana Ramey (253), Amanda Morgan (238), Erica McPhail and Jen Morgan (227s), Sandi Charles (226) and Julie Flecha (224).
High series bowlers were Jen Morgan (666), Ramey (653), Ashlie Mills (640), Darla Walker (619) and McPhail (618).
In the senior leagues, the top men’s scores were bowled by Phil Thurston (263), Dick Sayers (255), Phil Thurston (238), James Dukes (237) and Kevin Lewis (232).
High series leaders were Sayers (684), Thurston (678), Dukes (665), Ron Dinwiddie (635) and Bobby Rackley (624).
High games for the senior women were bowled by Cora Allred (199), Joan Hellon (185), Tawana Ramey (180), Nee Wallace and Sun Engeldinger (179s) and Vonnie Blanken (173).
High series were bowled by Engeldinger (507), Hellon (501), Donna Lewis (489), Sherrie Miller (487) and Allred (484).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High scorers for the men were Steven Parks (263), Robin Campbell (256), Rick Eberhart (254), Mike Journey (244) and Phillip Morris (243).
High series were bowled by Eberhart (713), Campbell (668), Ryan VanValkenburgh (645), Jason Dolley (642) and Steven Parks (639).
For the women, the high scorers were Kay Morgan (193), Nancy Wood (190), Amber Renkel (186), Sandra Bigham and Jean Wilson (180s) and Danielle Fuller (179).
High series bowlers were Renkel (531), Deborah Ellison (516), Bigham (486), Wood (484) and Laura Gentry (483).
For the senior men, the high rollers were Robin Campbell (246), Mike Journey (235), Jim Lewis (225), Jim Still (224), and Bob Himes (202).
High series were bowled by Campbell (686), Still (641), Journey (597), Lewis (579), and Reggie Kersey (565).
For the women seniors, the high scores were Donna VanValkenburgh (194), Beverly LaRue (188), Norma Murray (186), Nancy Wood (180) and Jean Wilson (179).
High series bowlers were LaRue (525), Wood (488), Fuller (472), Sharon Hilliard (459) and Wilson (458).
YOUTH BOWLING
High scorers for the youth in the Adult/Youth league at Killeen Bowlerama were Leo Solis (266), Jonathan Rosado (258), Keegan Alexander (253), Robert Davie Jr. (235) and Makayla Beckett and Taylor Brown (222s).
High series were bowled by Alexander (681), Solis (676), Davie (662), Rosado (655), and Beckett (585).
High scores for the session bowled on Jan. 7 for the Stars of Tomorrow League were Jonathan Rosado (267), Michael Cook and Alexis Ortego (225s), LaDarrius Thomas (221), Joshua Ortiz (218) and Kohle Pfeifer (206).
High series were bowled by Rosado (702), Thomas (585), Cook (566), Ortiz (555) and Ortego (551).
Top scorers for the Jan. 7 session in the Stars of Next Year league were Caleb Xayachack (183), Luke Xayachack (174), Grayson Lassiter (157), Elijah Still (149) and Kaydence Jeffers (145).
For series, the top sets were bowled by Luke Xayachack (486), Caleb Xayachack (478), Lassiter (413), Tyler Desmarais (410) and Justin Linker (360).
TOURNAMENTS
Deadlines for the Mail-o-Graphic and the Mens/Womens Tournaments are quickly approaching. Sign up at www.bowlkilleenforthood.org/tournaments.
