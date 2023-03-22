Adam Anguiano bowled a perfect 300 game during the Sundowners league this week. Video of the 12th ball can be seen on the Greater Killeeen Fort Hood USBC Facebook Page.
Jonathan Rosado just missed perfection with a 299 game bowled during a Saturday morning league.
Multiple leagues and centers took the past week off for spring break.
HALLMARK LANES
High men’s bowlers this week were Jaquary Still (266), Allan Smith (259), Michael Dixon-Dates (258), Tom Denbrock (256), and Chris Mills (247).
High scratch series were bowled by Dixon-Dates (714), Smith (679), Michael Bonnett (669), Denbrock (668) and Will Palumbo (656).
For the senior men, high scorers were Lonnie Bridges (264), Sam Cominsky (258), Phil Thurston (254), Reynold Klossner (253) and Larry Krueger (244).
High series leaders were Cominsky (750), Bridges (634), Larry Macie (632), James Dukes (628) and Ronald Saguinsin (622).
High women’s game bowlers were Kelly Mullins (257), Dana Smith (247), Hayley Pernell (246), Karin Ciesiolka (236) and Lisa Blackman (234).
For high series, the leaders were Pernell (648), Ciesiolka (632), Smith (628), Blackman (599) and Mullins (564)
As for the senior women bowlers, the top scorers were Evelyn Tradup (235), Sue Cummings (226), Barbara Hernandez (195), Lil Richardson (190) and Linda Strickland (183).
For high series, the top five totals were Tradup and Cummings (574s), Paz Camacho (514), Kathy Koehne (504) Venda Gale and Richardson (501s) and Linda Meads (487).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Top scorers for the men were Adam Anguiano (300), Jeff Vanecek (299), Laronn Martin (296) and Walter Harrison (289). The fifth high score was 279 bowled by Jerry Stutz, Jason Stockton, Damian Codrington, Bobby Wacker and Brian Williams.
For total pinfall, the top five men were Wacker (777), Anguiano (750), Ed Neely (749), Curtis Robinson (748) and Vanecek (735).
The leaders for the women were Jean Maxson (286), Stephanie Hamric (248), Sandi Charles (233), Samantha Kriner (226) and Ashlie Mills and Melanie Parker (225s).
High series bowlers were Maxson (693), Hamric (680), Jen Morgan (659), Charles (654) and Kriner (637).
In the senior leagues, the top men scores were bowled by Kevin Lewis, Tony Powell and James Hall (246s), Doug Slotten (243), Jeff Priestly (237), Rufino Camba and Deano Shaffer (232s) and Curtis Robinson (228).
High series leaders were Lewis (661), Shaffer (625), Phil Thurston (621), Priestly (605) and Robinson (600).
High games for the senior ladies were Rosie Perez (232), Tawana Ramey (203), Kathie Trembath (201), Sue Cummings (199) and Nee Wallace (194).
High series were bowled by Teresa Mitchell (561), Ramey (527), Trembath (515), Sun Engeldinger (501) and Wallace (498).
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scorers for the men were Damian Codrington (279), Stephen Brown (255), Larry Morris (253), Rullie Haywood and Frank Stewart (247s) and Ismael Espada (243).
For high series, the leaders were Codrington (759), Vincent Sturdivant (681), Joseph Young (654), Brown (650) and Morris (645).
For the ladies the high scores were Jackie Davis (224), Verlena Fernandes (215), Jasmin Bonnett and Kaneysha Black (203s), Maxine Newton (201) and Cherry Leonard (197).
High scratch series leaders were Ashanti Fernandes (565), Black (553), Verlena Fernandes (552), Davis (548) and Rechanale Lockett (543).
YOUTH BOWLING
On March 11-12, local youth bowlers participated in the Pepsi Tournament at City View Lanes in Fort Worth. A few of these youth bowlers earn scholarship monies to be used toward college. Divisions are separated by age and gender. For the U18 Scratch division, the bowlers
that placed were Joseph Munns, Logan Frishman and Makayla Beckett. The following bowlers also placed in their respective scratch divisions: Andy Solis (U15), Tyler Desmarais (U12) and Grayson Lassiter (U8). For the handicap divisions, the following bowlers placed: Caroline Neeley (U18) and Gabriel Otero (U8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.