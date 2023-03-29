In the March 11-12 youth Pepsi Tournament in Fort Worth, the state had an error in the U18 Handicap Girls division. Alexis Ortego earned a scholarship and placed third in that division.
Congratulations, Alexis.
HONOR SCORES
Toby Meier bowled a perfect 300 game during the Commercial League at Killeen Bowlerama.
Video of the 12th ball can be found on the Greater Killeen Fort Hood USBC Facebook page.
HALLMARK LANES
High men’s game bowlers this week were Christopher Stickles (278), John LaGrone (277), Mervan Senior and Allan Smith (276s), Keith Fields (267), Eric Jackson, Keith Desmarais, Rocky Sparks and Kevin Fitzgerald (257s).
High scratch series were bowled by Smith (736), Fitzgerald (726), Tony Herr (700), Stickles (697) and Tony McKenney (690).
For the senior men’s bowlers, high scorers were George Chapman (267), Sam Cominsky (257), Jeffrey Priestly and Phil Thurston (246s), Lonnie Bridges (244), Rullie Haywood and Paul Cantu (243).
High series were bowled by Chapman (711), Cominsky (691), Thurston (672), Cantu (660) and John Manibusan (634).
High women’s game bowlers were Cindy Gill (279), Hayley Pernell (256), Lisa Blackman (231), Karin Ciesiolka (226) and Roberta Denbrock (224).
For high series, the leaders were Gill (761), Pernell (715), Esther Navarro (623), Dana Smith (621), and Blackman (616).
As for the women’s senior bowlers, the top scorers were Christine Scott (218), Brenda Washington and Brenda Person (199s), Peggy Hartley (195), Venda Gale (185) and Linda Meads (183).
For high series, the top five totals were scored by Person (574), Washington (548), Meads (540). Scott (523) and Linda Strickland (515).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Top scores for the men were Toby Meier (300), Nate French (289), Rob Robinson (280), Walter Harrison, Rocky Sparks and Brad Dewald (279s) and Jeff Vanecek and Gregg Lewis (278s).
For total pinfall, the top five men were Harrison (735), Vince Sturdivant (734), Lewis (730), Keith Desmarais (726) and Sparks (721).
The leaders for the women were Kim Dewald (275), Erica McPhail (257), Amanda Morgan (234), Ashley Stefek (234) and Sandi Charles (233).
High series bowlers were McPhail (737), Morgan (663), Charles (653), Dewald (643) and Stefek (641).
During the senior leagues the top men’s scores were bowled by Robin Behymer (277), Russell Meier (243), Tony Powell (233), Benny Fajkus and James Dukes (227s) and Ron Dinwiddie (226).
High series leaders were Behymer (668), Dinwiddie (665), Dukes (617), Powell (615) and Deano Shaffer and Dick Sayers (605s).
High games for the senior women were Tawana Ramey (245), Donna Nash (213), Donna Lewis (190), Kathie Trembath (1887) and Nee Wallace (181).
High series were bowled by Nash (545), Ramey (543), Kim Noyes (513), Wallace (509) and Lewis (486).
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scorers for the men were Ismael Espada (267), Lawrence Contino (266), Timothy Short (257), Kevin Estell and Tony Parris (247s) and Travis Boyce and David Leitsch (246s).
For high series, the leaders were Espada (671), Short (663), Bernard Gill (654), Enrique Espada (649) and Brandon Williams (634).
For the women, the high scorers were Sakina Jones (235), Ashanti Fernandes (226), Cindy Gill (216), Maxine Newton (247), and Darline Bryant (200).
High scratch series were bowled by Gill (628), Newton (591), Fernandes (577), Jones (568) and Bryant (546).
High scorers for the men in senior leagues were Garry McNiesh (267), Dick Sayers (266), Gary Pickett (249), Sam Cominsky (247) and James Dukes and George Chapman (246s).
High set leaders were Dukes (677), Cominsky (666), John Manibusan (655), Chapman (652) and McNiesh (647).
High scores for the senior women were Dortha Mays (225), Darla Walker (211), Fran Perry (206), Venda Gale (204) and Roxie Franks-Moore (203).
For total pinfall, the leaders were Mays (581), Gale (559), Walker (558), Caren Cate-Wilson (547), and Franks-Moore and Marcella Marshall (533).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High scorers for the men were Jason Dolley (289), Robin Campbell (267), Rick Eberhart (257), Eddy Crosswhite (244) and Ryan VanValkenburgh (234).
High series were bowled by Campbell (695), Dolley (669), Eberhart (658), Phillip Morris (624) and VanValkenburgh (618).
For the women, the high scoresr were Linda Garrett (191), Jean Wilson (185), Amber Renkel (184), Becki Rowe and Sharon Hilliard (183s) and Danielle Fuller (182).
High series bowlers were Renkel (523), Fuller (480), and Carol Roberts (474), Summer Lockett (472), and Deborah Ellison (470).
For the men’s senior bowlers, the high rollers were Jim Lewis (258), Robin Campbell (219), Jim Still (217), Gene Hampton (212) and Dow Fogleman (203).
High series were bowled by Lewis (635), Still (572), Campbell (568), Larry Younblood (557) and Steve Miller (551).
For the senior women, the high scorers were Carol Roberts (188), Donna VanValkenburgh (177), Sue Meek (175), Jean Wilson (174) and Barbara Strockbine (172).
High series bowlers were Meek (470), Beverly LaRue (463), Sharon Hilliard and Donna VanValkenburgh (457s), Roberts (452) and Sigrun Hale and Jan Green (445s).
YOUTH BOWLING
High scorers from the Adult/Youth League were Keegan Alexander (279), Cameron Brown (258), Robert Davie Jr. (248), Jonathan Rosado (214) and Andy Solis (202).
High series were bowled by Alexander (741), Davie Jr. (609), Rosado (599), Brown (584) and Solis (536).
High scores bowled during the Stars of Next Year were bowled by Caleb Xayachack (194), Tyler Desmarais (173), Grayson Lassiter (161), Luke Xayachack (146) and Ariyon Townsend (144).
High series were Caleb Xayachack (477), Desmarais (466), Lassiter (428), Luke Xayachack (408) and Justin Linker (366).
High scores bowled during the Stars of Tomorrow were recorded by Naomi Ortiz and Aaron Duerre (226), James Gautney (216), Jonathan Rosado (202), Solomon Loyd (188) and Joshua Ortiz (187).
High series leaders were Gautney (557), Naomi Ortiz (554), Duerre (549), Rosado (545) and Loyd (526).
HIGH SCHOOL
The Texas State High School Bowling Championships were conducted on March 25-26 in San Antonio at Bandera Bowl with the top 27 boys and 27 girls teams participating out of the approximately 160 high school teams statewide.
The Harker Heights boys finished third overall after seeding seventh in the qualifying round with a 193 average. Jonathan Rosado, Brayden Colon and Leo Solis averaged 218, 213 and 203, respectively.
The boys then turned it up in the Team Baker matches, averaging 204 for eight games.
Against No. 3 seed Wolfforth Frenship, the Knights shot a 276 to advance to the semifinal matches, where they lost to a hot Bridgeland squad.
Schertz Clemens was the eventual state champion.
The Knights recorded their best finish since 2012 when they were state runner-up. It was the final competition for retiring Heights coach Garry McNiesh after 18 seasons. He leaves with a composite district record of 335-41, an .891 winning percentage, one state championship, three runner-up finished and a third-place finish.
