There were three perfect 300 games bowled this past week. Congrats goes out to Sam Cominsky, Jean Maxson and Jeff Vanecek.
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scorers for the men at the Fort Hood Center were Travis Boyce (279), Enrique Espada (275), James Lee (256), Andre West (249) and David Sherman (248).
For high series, the leaders were Boyce (706), Espada (670), Jonathan Evans (668), Sherman (661) and West (656).
For the women, the high scorers were Maxine Newton (258), Ashanti Fernandes (233), Jasmin Bonnett (221), Rechanale Lockett (202) and Natasha Repasch (191).
High scratch series leaders were Fernandes (639), Newton (599), Kanyesha Black (527), Sakina Jones (521) and Diana Ludwig and Lockett (520s).
High scorers for the men in senior leagues were John Manibusen (245), Joe Cole (239), Phil Thurston (230), Nelson Trent (221) and George Chapman (215).
High set leaders were Manibusen (676), Thurston (612), Cole (606), Chapman (596) and Sam Cominsky (592).
High scorers for the senior women were Roxie Franks-Moore (205), Dortha Mays (198), Kathy Crowe (192), Kyong Engeldinger and Caren Cate-Wilson (191s) and Darla Walker (189).
For total pinfall, the leaders were Mays (575), Walker (543), Franks-Moore (529), Jacqueline Davis (494) and Cate-Wilson (492).
HALLMARK LANES
High men's scorers this week were Jordan Cina (278), James Norris (267), Kendrick Little (264), PJ Duerre (259) and Allan Smith (257).
High scratch series were bowled by Cina (757), Norris (705), Donald Crittenden (704), Smith (689) and Michael Dixon-Dates (682).
For the senior bowlers, high for the men were Sam Cominsky (300), James Dukes (299), Stephen Wilson (277), George Chapman and Paul Cantu (269s) and Jeff Priestly (259).
High series were bowled by Cominsky (755), Chapman (736), Priestly (698), Dukes (690) and Wilson (672).
High women's scorers were Esther Navarro (268), Karin Ciesiolka (248), LaKisha Thomas (244), Samantha Kriner (235) and Amy Starkovich (234).
For high series, the leaders were Thomas (659), Navarro (635), Kriner (617), Ciesiolka (615) and Hayley Pernell (502).
In senior women's leagues, the top scorers were Linda Meads (247), Barbara Person (224), Christine Scott (214), Sue Cummings (202) and Kyong Engeldinger (201).
For high series, the top five totals were bowled by Person (596), Meads (577), Scott (549), Engeldinger (512) and Peggy Morgeson (502).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Top scorers for the men were Jeff Vanecek (300), Gregg Lewis (280), Will Palumbo (279), Adam Anguiano, Tyronne Haslett, Regie Criner and Bobby Wacker (278s) and Jim Maxson (276).
For total pinfall, the top five men were Anguiano (783), Darryl Martin (761), Rob Robinson (751), Vanecek (733) and Wacker (731).
The leaders for the women were Jean Maxson (300), Jen Morgan (258), Stephanie Hamric and Amanda Morgan (249s), Kim Dewald (246) and Ashlie Mills (243).
High series bowlers were Maxson (693), Jen Morgan (675), Amanda Morgan (666), Esther Navarro (624) and Jenny Shotwell (622).
In the senior leagues the top men scores were bowled by James Hall (247), James Dukes (229), Curtis Robinson (225), Steve Norman (224) and Dick Sayers (223).
High series leaders were Norman (650), Hall (646), Ron Dinwiddie (619), Phil Thurston (604) and Lonnie Bridges and Benny Fajkus (598s).
High games for the senior women were bowled by Sue Cummings (215), Kathie Trembath (189), Tawana Ramey (186), Cora Allred (184) and Teresa Mitchell (182).
High series were bowled by Ramey (523), Trenbath (519), Cummings (517), Joan Hellon (485) and Mitchell (480).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High scorers for the men were Jason Dolley (269), Eddy Crosswhite (268), Phillip Morris (257), Angel Rivera (249) and Jeff Hough (246).
High series were bowled by Robin Campbell (700), Alpha Newberry (691), Crosswhite (673), Morris (657) and Rivera (639).
For the women, the high scorers were Amber Renkel (216), Melissa Crosswhite (213), Cindy Purvis (196), Karen Lischer (181) and Jen Stark (179).
High series bowlers were Renkel (541), Crosswhite (534), Nancy Wood (495), Deborah Ellison (478) and Laura Gentry (470).
For the senior men's bowlers, the high rollers were Marvin Wells (246), Mike Journey and Rick Still (234s), Jim Still (213), Mike Hilliard (211) and Robin Campbell (207).
High series were bowled by Journey (644), Wells (606), Campbell (600), Rick Still (577) and Steve Miller (560).
For the senior women, the high scorers were Sharon Hilliard (200), Danielle Fuller (182), Norma Murray (176), Jean Wilson (175) and Nancy Wood (170).
High series bowlers were Fuller (504), Lischer (480), Beverly Larue (476), Hilliard (474) and Carol Roberts (468).
YOUTH BOWLERS
High scorers from the Adult/Youth League were Logan Frishman (275), Robert Davie Jr. (256), Leo Solis (243), Keegan Alexander (235) and Andy Solis (221).
High series were bowled by Frishman (735), Davie Jr. (701), Alexander (695), Leo Solis (631) and Jonathan Rosado (564).
