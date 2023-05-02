The Greater Killeen Fort Hood USBC Association held its annual Seasoned Strikers Tournament for those bowlers that were 50 years of age or older as of the first squad.
The tournament ran on April 15-16 and 22-23 at Hallmark Lanes. This tournament bowled two events scheduled: a team event and a singles event.
Each event included scores of three games plus handicap.
Teams were comprised of four individuals of any gender or combination thereof. Bowlers were invited to also participate in a side action event of virtual doubles. Virtual doubles are when the two individuals scores across the three games are totaled along with their handicap. Another side action event offered was all-events, where scores from singles and team events were added together with handicap to determine the winners.
For this season we had a total of 29 teams, which was an increase of five teams over last season.
The winner for this season’s team event was “How Low Can You Go.” This team included Alonzo Easley Jr., Stanley Waters, Laura McKenney and Tony McKenney. This team was also the reigning champion from last season’s senior tournament. Team total was 2,151 scratch and 2,958 pins including their handicap.
The second-place finisher was 3 Guys & A Lady — John Maxwell, Bobby Davis, Sonya Stokes and Rodney Rudnick. Third place went to the team of Forcesomes — John Manibusan, Phil Thurston, Rullie Haywood and William Miller.
The winner of the singles event was Douglas Parker. His final pinfall for the three games was 642 pins scratch and 774 pins handicap. There were 102 entries for the singles event. The remaining top five placers were Stanley Waters (773), James Hall (765), Russell Brown (760) and Robert Bridges (759). All scores included three games of handicap added to their scratch score.
For all-events, there were 89 paid entries. The top bowlers for all-events were Russell Brown (1,520), Sonya Stokes (1,515), Eric Jackson (1,513), Robert Bridges (1,495) and Stanley Waters (1,494). All scores included six games worth of handicap added to their scratch score.
For the virtual doubles, there were 109 pairings. Bowlers were allowed to pair with any bowler bowling on that same squad time.
Pairs could enter multiple times but were only eligible to cash once. The top pairing was Bobby Wacker/Russell Brown (1,514). Sam Cominsky paired up with three other bowlers to place second, third and fourth in virtual doubles. He paired with James Hall (1,506), Leroy Morehead (1,503) and Russell Brown (1,501). The fifth pairing in virtual doubles went to Leroy Morehead and Larry Macie (1,486).
ANNUAL MEETING
The board will have its annual meeting on Saturday at 1:30 p.m at the American Legion 223 in Killeen.
At this meeting we will be voting in directors and a new vice president. The board will present the state of the association and the initiatives implemented this past season. We will also be voting on the possible name change of the association to Central Texas USBC.
All current GKFHUSBC members (14 years of age and older) are welcome to attend and are eligible to vote. There will be a free giveaway for four tickets to the May 17 Round Rock Express baseball game versus the El Paso Chihuahuas.
