This week there was one honor score bowled by Toby Meier. This is Meier's second 300 game this season, both of which were bowled in the Tuesday Commercial League at Killeen Bowlerama.
HALLMARK LANES
High men’s game scorers this week were John LaGrone (279), Michael Dixon-Dates (268), Jayson Ponger (267), Kevin Fitzgerald (266) and John Maxwell and James Norris (262s).
High scratch series were bowled by Heath Fletcher (737), Doug Sharper (727), Dixon-Dates (720), LaGrone (706) and Jordan Garza (701).
For the senior men, high scorers were James Hall (262), Deano Shaffer (254), Larry Morris (247), Phil Thurston (238) and Tommy Camacho (237).
High series leaders were Hall (716), Shaffer (712), Morris (655), Sam Cominsky (653) and Camacho (645).
High women’s game bowlers were Hayley Pernell (277), Karin Ciesiolka (269), Mary Schirripa (235), Evenly Torres (218) and Kristie Duerre and Sharon Jeffers (213s).
For high series, the leaders were Ciesiolka (687), Pernell (671), Schirripa (616), Esther Navarro (574) and Torres (568).
As for the senior women bowlers, the top scorers were Evelyn Tradup (226), Linda Strickland (212), Rose Konrad (204), Christine Scott (197) and Barbara Washington (195).
For high series, the top five totals were Strickland (557), Tradup (556), Barbara Person (536), Washington (529) and Scott (523).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Top scores for the men were Toby Meier (300), Jason Stockton (285), Josh Maxson (280), Mike Lukasik (279) and Tyronne Haslett, Curtis Robinson and Thomas Keller (278s).
For total pinfall, the top five men were Joey Wood (799), Haslett (761), Nate French (746), Regis Payne (743) and Brad Dewald (735).
The single-game leaders for the women were Kim Dewald (268), Amanda Morgan (266), Erica McPhail (257), Darla Walker (246), and Tawana Ramey and Sandi Charles (245s).
High series bowlers were Morgan (757), Dewald (668), Stephanie Hamric (656), Ashley Stefek (653) and Charles (650).
In the senior leagues, the top men’s scores were bowled by Phil Thurston (237), Morris Fryer and Dick Sayers (235s), Larry Hardcastle and Curtis Robinson (234s), Jerry Glessner (227) and Pete Schirripa (225).
High series leaders were Thurston (677), Robinson (648), Sayers (611), James Hall (606) and Schirripa (605).
High games for the senior women were bowled by Annette Richeson (201), Linda Strickland (196), Rosie Perez (183), Kathie Trembath (179) and Nee Wallace (174).
High series were bowled by Strickland (515), Richeson (489), Perez (481), Wallace (461) and Trembath (458).
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scorers for the men were Don Crittenden (247), Larry Morris (246), Vincent Sturdivant (244), Phil Thurston and Andre West (237s) and Thomas Richardson (235).
For high series, the leaders were Sean Turner (660), Crittenden (658), Ron Saguinsin (655), David Leitsch (639) and Ed Davis (626).
For the women, the high scorers were Kaneysha Black (227), Jasmin Bonnett (223), Barbara Person (222), Maxine Newton (221) and Ashanti Fernandes (215).
High scratch series leaders were Brenda Washington (586), Newton (579), Bonnett (562), Fernandes (561) and Person (548).
High scorers for the men in senior leagues were Phil Thurston (258), John Manibusan (245), Gary Pickett and James Brown (237s), Tommy Camacho and Sam Cominsky (232s) and Marian Davis and Rullie Haywood (227s).
High set leaders were Pickett (677), Thurston (652), Haywood (631), Manibusan (619) and Cominsky (617).
High scorers for the senior women were Dortha Mays (256), Darla Walker (235), Cookie Reddock (207), Liz Romero (199) and Fran Perry (189).
For total pinfall, the leaders were Walker (636), Mays (627), Kathie Trembath and Pranee Wallace (499s), Reddock (496) and Perry (494).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
High scorers for the men were Ryan VanValkenburgh (257), Eddy Crosswhite and Jason Stephens (245s), Robin Campbell (243), Alpha Newberry (230) and Jack Payne (229).
High series were bowled by Crosswhite (675), Angel Rivera (650), VanValkenburgh (646), Stephens (618) and Newberry (607).
For the women, the high scorers were Karen Lischer (222), Cora Allred (204), Melissa Crosswhite and Deborah Ellison (203s), Chrisann Hoelscher (195) and Sheryl Pierce (190).
High series bowlers were Ellison (528), Crosswhite (519), Lischer (515), Allred (508) and Gentry (493).
For the men’s senior bowlers, the high rollers were Gregory Smith (224), Robin Campbell (223), Mike Journey (216), Dennis Batten (212) and Rick Still (208).
High series were bowled by Batten (605), Journey (588), Smith (581), Jim Lewis (560) and Campbell (549).
For the women seniors, the high scorers were Suzanne Lewis (212), Carol Roberts (184), Delores DelSecco, Linda Lowe and Jan Green (173s), Nancy Wood (172) and Beverly Larue (171).
High series bowlers were Roberts (513), Suzanne Lewis (507), Wood (492), DelSecco (486) and Karen Lischer (475).
YOUTH BOWLING
High scorers in the Adult/Youth League were Leo Solis (278), Keegan Alexander (247), Robert Davie Jr. (245), Thomas Shotwell (216) and Logan Frishman (210).
High series were bowled by Solis (781), Alexander (684), Davie (637), Shotwell (591) and Frishman (500).
Scores were not updated for the youth leagues at Hallmark Lanes.
